Celebrating Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead at the Auburn Event Center

WHAT: “A’Bears Choice” An All-star Celebration of Jerry Garcia & The Grateful Dead

This Saturday at the Auburn Event Center (aka the Foothill Fillmore) Keep Smilin' Promotions, will be presenting "A'Bears" Choice, a special "All-star" band celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.

This special show features Mark Karan, Dave "A'Bear" Hebert, Robin Sylvester, Mitch Stein & Ezra Lipp, all legends in carrying on the torch.

After Garcia's death, the musicians he played with were left looking for ways to keep the music flowing, be it that of the Grateful Dead, or for other projects such as the Jerry Garcia Band (JGB), the question of course is who to get on guitar?

Saturday in a very rare opportunity, Karan and Hebert will be sharing the stage at the same time. Of course the rest of the band is no stranger to serious Deadheads either, as all have played with the likes of Phil Lesh & Friends, Ratdog & The Other Ones.

Scott Holbrook, the head of Keep Smilin', advises that, "attendees should buckle up and get ready from one hell of a show."

Holbrook also advises folks to not show up late for this show, as it will feature a very special opener.

Arthur Lee Land will be starting the fun, shortly after 7 p.m. with his legendary "looping" set.

Land is currently touring the Northwest with his solo show (he also is lead guitar and vocals for the band Great American Taxi & Grateful Twang, as well as doing a lot of studio session work). He will bring a blend of Jam-Americana-funk and more in a very unique and special way.

Keep Smilin' Promotions reminds all that the Auburn Event Center is a 21 and up facility, and ID's are required.

Also noted is that it is a cash only venue, and this show is a dance concert with minimal seating at best.

Tickets are available at a variety of locations, including Yabobo, Clock Tower Records & Cherry Records, for more locations and online tickets visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.