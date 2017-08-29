CATS presents a one-woman show

Don't You Have Dignity, Mama? A Chinese Daughter's Memoir and a One-Woman Show, performed by Xiao Juan Shu and presented by Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.

Growing up a peasant's daughter was my biggest shame in my early years in China. In the 1980s and 1990s, 80 percent of the population in China were peasants.

They were not only excluded from enjoying any social benefits that workers in State-run factories enjoyed, but they also had to pay heavy agricultural taxes. Whenever we went to town, I could feel that we were looked down upon by city people. From a very young age, I saw my mother crying many times for not being respected.

She often said that she would do anything to support my brother and me to have a good education, so that we would not be peasants like her. So, begins my story … from China to America … and my personal transformation.

Xiao was last seen in "Chinglish," Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra 2016 production, and currently lives in the Bay Area.

She has cultivated her unique "voice" over the years and has performed her one-woman show at the San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are available at the Book Seller, Briar Patch, http://www.catsweb.org, and at the door. Show is at 2 p.m., and seating is at 1:30 p.m., at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley with a Q&A to follow.

Enjoy refreshments from Sierra Coffee Mountain Roasters.