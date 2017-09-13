Cash & Carter tribute come to The Yuba Theatre

WHERE: The Yuba Theatre, 212 Main St. in Downieville.

WHEN: Two Shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

WHO: Jimmie Ray and Cyndi Cantrell with Black Train

The Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute Show is coming to Downieville.

Enjoy a drive on California's scenic Highway 49 following the North Fork of the Yuba River to a charming historic gold mining town.

Join in at the 1940 vintage Yuba Theatre to celebrate one of America's iconic couples, Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Las Vegas stars Jimmie Ray and Cyndi Cantrell will perform six decades of Johnny and June's music with one of the best back up bands in country music, Jimmie Ray's Black Train featuring Dale Poune, Bruce Alan and Peter Philis.

Modeled after Johnny & June's famous 1994 tour, Ray and Cantrell's Tribute Show with their band, Black Train, incorporates music from six decades of Johnny and June's career plus cameos by many icons of the 1950s.

Something magical happens when the first notes of "Folsom Prison Blues" are heard, and Ray begins, "I hear the train a comin' … " or when, Cantrell delivers a heart stirring version of June singing, "Take the ribbon from my hair … " or when together they sing, "We got married in a fever …"

This Tribute appeals to a wide range of audiences, young and old, who will experience what they would have experienced during an actual Johnny and June concert of the past.

There is just something folks love about Johnny Cash — the music, the man and his legacy.

Ray and Cantrell honor that legacy with a performance that stays true to the spirit this great man and his amazing partner in life.

One thing that sets this show apart from any other Johnny Cash Tributes is the presence and talent of Cantrell, often referred to as "the Cyndi Factor."

Cantrell gives exciting portrayals of June and other cameo characters making this tribute show an experience like no other. In preferred theater and showroom appearances, this entertaining multi-media presentation is available as one of the most authentic tribute shows around.

Ray and Cantrell's tribute to the life and legend Johnny Cash and June Carter is a fun-filled event with the best of Johnny and June and can include some crowd-pleasing Rockabilly & Sun Records memories; some select Old Gold Country; and even a Gospel tune now and then.

This upcoming event will include their band Black Train with special guest Dale Poune of the Lacy J. Dalton band.

For more information on Ray and Cantrell please visit: http://www.jimmieraycantrell.com.

Two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tickets available on-line at http://www.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Available locally at the Downieville Day Spa 530-289-3504.

For more information visit http://www.sierracountyartscouncil.org or call 530-289-9822.

Presented by the Sierra County Arts Council, State-Local Partner with the California Arts Council and through and funding in part by a grant from the Bill Graham Foundation.