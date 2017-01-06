Carolyn Singer: This year, try something new | TheUnion.com

Fantasizing about this year’s garden is part of the fun as you thumb through the multitude of seed and plant catalogs arriving during the quiet of winter. At this time of the year, there seems to be no limitation on what a gardener might grow.

Hopefully, before you compile a list of seeds for 2017, you know the list is a true reflection of your garden and the amount of time you expect to spend in it. Even with the best planning, gardens can easily overwhelm us at the height of the growing season. And life events have a way of altering the best laid plans.

Catalogs and the online listings may lead us astray, but they may also offer the detailed descriptions we need for selection appropriate to our climate and growing conditions.

Each year, I am drawn to the rich offerings of Renee’s Garden (www.reneesgarden.com), based in Felton, Calif. The wide assortment of greens particularly interests me. Because I am sowing seeds for greens every few weeks all season, I read the descriptions carefully.

“Heat resistant” greens are a top priority. In the heat of summer, when the local offering at farmers’ markets decreases, you can still have a steady supply with the choice of cultivar and by using shade cloth. This year, try a green you have never grown before.

Renee’s Seeds are available locally at Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply, but the catalog and online listings offer more selections, and you can read the descriptions at your leisure before shopping locally. If you prefer to simplify, check out the wide offering of Peaceful Valley’s own seed while you are in their store. They have good recommendations for the beginner.

A local nursery with a very wide selection of seed is Weiss-Baldoni in Grass Valley. Several seed companies are represented, including Burpee Seeds, which supplied most of the seed for my first organic garden more than fifty years ago.

One catalog I would not do without is Johnny’s Seeds (www.johnnyseeds.com). Seeds are available only by order. If you are looking for the perfect butterhead lettuce that is heat-resistant, this year try ‘Red Cross’. And while you are shopping online, try ‘Raven’ zucchini, a summer squash with steady yields all summer. The best attribute of ‘Raven’ is how little space it takes up. Perfect for small gardens!

Johnny’s also has my favorite green bean, ‘Northeaster’, first introduced to me by an organic farmer in Chicago Park. A winter squash once tried as an experiment, ‘Sunshine’ kabocha, is now a family favorite. Enjoying its rich flavor during our Christmas dinner, my son commented that he never sees it in the Sacramento valley markets. It’s on my Johnny’s list too.

Whether you are shopping for seeds online or in a local garden center, selecting flowers is seductive. Have you ever grown Nasturtium in your edible garden? Definitely include it for 2017. There are dwarf cultivars that will add beauty tucked in among the lettuce, and taller vining cultivars that prefer to climb.

All have edible leaves, buds, and flowers. Best of all, they need no attention to keep blooming.

Noting that Nasturtium prefer light shade in summer, I plant the taller cultivars to climb among the tomato plants. I have noticed that this cheerful annual wanes a bit in prolonged summer heat. But once the lower light and cooler temperatures of late summer and early fall arrive, it is often the most vigorous “edible” in the garden. Deer like it too, so keep it out of reach!

Sometimes I try something new that does not meet my expectations from the description studied. An example is ‘Trombetta’ squash (Renee’s). While I realize that flavor is affected by soil fertility and by heat, it just did not measure up to my standards for summer squash.

However, the vine and its fruit were amazing. This past summer one fruit was over four feet in length. Left on the vine until the skin hardens, the squash lasts well for fall into winter displays. I have continued to include ‘Trombetta’ squash in my garden for several summers for its artistic value alone.

Carolyn Singer has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning “The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom”, and two volumes of “Deer in My Garden” (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.