Carolyn Singer: The art of moving plants | TheUnion.com

The “Grande Dame” of English horticulture made her way across the stage at the New York Botanical Garden. The keynote speaker for a design seminar in the 1980s, a hush fell over the expectant gathering as Penelope Hobhouse spoke her opening words.

“Gardening,” she said in her lovely English accent, “is the art of moving plants.” A ripple of laughter crossed the room, as if each one of the more than 700 attendees, myself included, could relate. Designers, landscapers, horticulturalists and gardeners present all connected with this welcoming and inspiring beginning to her presentation.

While Ms. Hobhouse’s gardening climate in England differs considerably from ours in the Sierra foothills, we can enjoy a window of opportunity for serious gardening when plants are dormant during the winter months. Moving a perennial or even a large tree to a preferable location, transplant shock is minimized or eliminated when the plant is not actively growing.

This ideal gardening season usually begins in November. I begin with moving perennials. Sometimes the perennials are divisions of older plants that have been in my garden for years. Occasionally they are volunteers that appeared during the previous growing season. During the summer, I have no problem ignoring a plant growing where I least expected it. A better time for gardening will arrive in just a few months.

SLOWER GROWTH PERIOD

By mid to late December, larger plants have slowed their growth. Commercial growers begin to lift dormant edibles, fruit trees, vines, roots and canes, preparing for shipment to retail nurseries. Suddenly it is bare root season as these plants appear in your local nursery.

Most of the fruit trees will have had their primary roots and absorbing roots pruned by the grower. Top growth will also have been pruned but may need more to train the tree. Light pruning of broken roots is also a good idea.

Grape vines will have a one to two-year old trunk with a few canes. Saving the strongest, prune back all the others. Then prune the remaining cane to one or two buds. Young grapes dry out easily when recently planted. A thick mulch of straw, mounding it around the young trunk, lessens dehydration the first year after planting.

Some cane berries, such as boysenberries, may have extensive root systems, indicating the need for a deep planting hole. Raspberries, however, are shallow-rooted, with an interconnected matrix of fine absorbing roots.

All of these bare root plants must be handled carefully. The greatest risk of damage to any transplanted plant comes from the roots drying as they transition from nursery to planting area.

IMPACT OF RAIN

Continual rains may make the soil too wet to dig. A fistful of soil should be crumbly when squeezed.

If planting holes are not ready, plan to heel in bare root stock in aged compost. If you have the option of temporarily planting in a cool location, do so. A warm exposure may simulate early root growth, which is not desirable until the plants are in their permanent location.

During winter dormancy, plants in the garden may also be lifted carefully with a good garden fork. Using a shovel may cut needlessly into roots. Now that the top growth from the previous season has been cut at ground level, even the coveted Matilija poppy (Romneya coulteri) may be dug.

Each year I share starts with good friends, new clients, and students from the summer propagation classes. Roots are dug from the edge of my large meadow, with about a foot of subsurface root (actually an underground stem) attached to the young plant.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITY

The window of opportunity for moving these native poppies is limited. Do it before growth shows above ground.

When moving plants bare root, an approaching snow storm or frost is not a concern. Just be careful that the roots do not dry out. Right after planting, soak the root system to “settle” the soil and amendments. Mulch with three to four inches of decomposed straw or chips. Fresh straw may be used, but there will be sprouting of seeds present in the straw.

By the end of February (mid-March some years) this window of opportunity will come to an end.

Right now is the time to leave the warmth and comfort of the hearth to do some serious gardening.

Carolyn Singer has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning “The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom”, and two volumes of “Deer in My Garden” (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.