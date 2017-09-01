Carolyn Singer: September in my garden — Fragrance and abundance with the harvest

For weeks, one of my favorite vines has been climbing a section of the garden fence with its attractive growth.

Sharing space with a rose, I watch the early summer interplay of these two vines with some amusement. Each seems determined to be the more vigorous, but it is always the autumn clematis that covers everything in its path.

Masses of small fragrant white flowers open in September, their fragrance alluring from a distance. Because the vine rambles over the garden gate, when I step into the edible garden for another morning harvest, I am momentarily distracted.

The honeybees exploring the blossoms add to the experience.

Clematis paniculata blooms on the current season's growth. Winter pruning should encourage new growth for the best display of flowers next season.

An old vine may be pruned back to the larger wood, removing the mass of spent growth with a garden rake, an easy winter chore. But don't do it until foliage has faded or you will miss the delicate seed heads that follow the fragrant flowers.

If I can get past the heady experience of entering my garden in September, an abundant harvest awaits me. Beans, summer squash, and cucumbers need to be harvested every day to keep them productive. If you plan to be away from your garden for a few days, ask a friend or neighbor to harvest.

Tomatillos can wait. Husks are splitting open and the fruits shaded from the intense sun remain on the vines, sweetening in flavor.

Where there is more sun exposure, I usually pick the fruits before they split. Roasted tomatillo salsa ends up being a combination of some greener fruits and some that are more yellow.

A Cedar Ridge gardener asked me about his tomatoes this week.

Plenty of sun, vigorous growth, a good fruit set, but they are not ripening. I advised him to cut back on the irrigation, which he was providing to the plants every other day.

Each garden has different requirements for irrigation. Exposure, soil fertility and the mulch all affect the amount of water a particular vegetable needs.

I also suggested beginning fall pruning. Indeterminate tomatoes, those that vine, may be pruned now into October.

The blossoms and small fruits forming after August are unlikely to add to the harvest. Let the plant put its energy into ripening the larger fruits.

After I pick ripe tomatoes, I give them a few days to deepen in flavor. Of course the "Black Krim" are usually devoured within a few hours of harvest.

Other fruits are abundant now too.

Besides the daily harvest of ripe raspberries, I have been harvesting the beautiful red Bartlett pears.

A gentle lift of the fruit gives me the information I need for timing. The pear is ready when the stem of the pear frees the fruit from the spur that has held it since pollination. Ripening continues off the tree in a cool room, usually taking a couple of weeks.

My weed abatement focus continues. I have been trying a CCOF (CA Certified Organic Farmers) approved product, Avenger, from Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply.

I'm using it on those weeds with deeper roots, the ones I could not possibly pull. My two primary targets are bindweed and the perennial sweet pea.

Both plants show a reaction within hours of application, but I suspect it will take repeated attacks to eliminate the roots of these tough perennial weeds.

I did discover that when I applied it to the leaves of a two-year-old blackberry, the root was easier to dig out. Because the product has a shelf life of two years, I consider it a good investment for my garden.

With the arrival of September, the weeks ahead are anticipated by every gardener I know.

Fall gardening has a special appeal. Days will be cooler, more inviting to be outside.

Falling leaves will protect the earth whether they are left in place or composted for later use.

Carolyn has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning "The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom", and two volumes of "Deer in My Garden" (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.