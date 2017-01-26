Calendar: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 | TheUnion.com

The following are part of the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival and many are showing throughout this weekend. For more details, see our online calendar at http://www.theunion.com or on the nugget fringe website http://www.nuggetfringe.com

Locally Conceived — Locally Conceived is a collection of short plays written by playwrights right here in Nevada County.

Generations: Six members of one family, spread across 200 years, discuss the nature of changing times, the importance of family legacies, and one very important apple tree. Written and directed by Micah Cone, starring him and his mother, Ivey.

Uprisings: by Gary Wright. In this vignette, two kids discuss possible ways to discipline their Dad for using socially unacceptable language. The twist comes at the end when we learn what Dad’s been saying. Originally written and performed under the title United Front.

Red Bar by Scott Ewing Join us at a special place. A very special place. Because ‘sometimes you wanna go.Where everybody knows your name; And they’re always glad you came.’

Diversion Therapy a very short play by Robin Wallace Directed by Dinah Smith Performed by Brian Arnold and Lindsay Dunckel. Last year, David and Jill were sitting inside their car negotiating. (This Termination Thing.) Now they sit inside a Boeing Airbus, on route to London and beyond. Jill to start a new job and David to speak at a games conference. Dinah Smith – Director, Choreographer, Actor, Teacher/Coach: BA Theatre, Masters Education. This is Dinah’s 2nd year directing for the Fringe.

InSex: A touching tale of love, sex, death, lunch and gender roles between two praying mantises. Queen Carolina (Lexis LaRue) is an old school femme fatale, and Maurice, the Pompatus of Love (Alvis LeGate), is a too-cool-for-school, liberated mantis. It is, quite literally, a battle of the sexes. Tom Durkin – Writer/Producer/Director Tom Durkin returns to his roots in community theater.

Countdown: by Ariel Elliott. Alone and working away in a room a young woman stumbles upon a tape and decides to listen and pass the time. What follows after is much more than she was expecting.

Law Dude —An opportunistic lawyer flirts with white-collar crime. A staged reading of the script.

28 Tales of a Sexual Tomboy —Tales of a Sexual Tomboy is a raucous one-woman comedy about a horny tomboy, equipped with bad boundaries from her hippie upbringing, looking for empowerment in all the wrong places. Blending standup and story telling, Raven delivers 60 minutes of dark comedy with deep heart.

An Intimate Evening with Death, Herself — Death Has A New Face: A middle-aged waitress named Dorothy meets Death in a bar. Off to a Denny’s for a late-night snack they go, and, 49 days in a booth later, she replaces Death.

The Last Wolf — Tacked to the wall in the Sierra County Museum of Natural History in Downieville is a flea-bitten pelt. A plaque explains: The Last Wolf Shot in Sierras, 1915. Wolf returns tonight to assure you they didn’t get him.

Something About The French Open — A Southern California family of five come together to celebrate Mother’s Day, each a revealing and surprising way But there is something about the French Open that haunts them all. Written by Robin Wallace, Directed by Dinah Smith. Performed by: Rene Sprattling, Drue Mathies, Sarah Griscom, Brandon Johnson, Corinne Gelfan.

A Feebleminded Dictator — telling the story of three women living in isolation who have fallen prey to their vicious vices. Free to play their games of ludicrous invention until their tyrannical fantasies go too far. They struggle with vanity, power, and who makes the rules. Grey Gardens meets Looney Tunes in this fall brought to life with shadow play, Physical comedy, and grotesque characters. Created by international female trio Erin Johnston, Brittny Rebhuhn, and Kate Tobie.

A Matter of Minutes — This showcase of three short plays in one ticket is put on by two young and vibrant girls who love the theater. As wonderful as full-length plays are, it’s sometimes nice to feel a full two-hour build up of emotions in a matter of minutes..

The Good Body- by Eve Ensler —Eve Ensler author of The Vagina Monologues examines the complex relationship between women’s minds and bodies as they struggle to fit into society’s narrow definition of beauty. The playwright encourages each of us to love who we are and embrace our body. This production teams up Lois Ewing (actor) and Sharon Winegar (director).

The Zoo Story- Edward Albee — A man sits peacefully in a park. There enters a young vagrant, a soul in torture and rebellion, longing to communicate so fiercely that he both frightens and repels his listener. He is a man drained of all hope who, in his passion for company, seeks to drain his companion. Stars Chase Coney and T.E. Wolfe, directed by Scott Ewing..

Nujazz Alternative Virtual Orchestra/ Relaxing The Giant — NUJazz Jerry Grant & Dave Riddles will be performing on Tenor & Baritone saxophones.. The Virtual Orchestra features live on Saxophones: Dave Riddles & Jerry Grant Relaxing the Giant Paul Sullivan and Chris OFlaherty are half of relaxing the GIANT, a power-pop band from Los Angeles. They were previously one half of sam i am in the late 1980s. The lads showcase a sampling of their debut record, Fully Charged to be released in March 2017. 530-273-3600

Seat-Down Stand-Up — Local ladies stand up, because maybe you left the seat up! Or did you piddle again? Support locals Susan Stewart, Audrey Delgado and more. And no, this show isn’t about YOU.

Live Chewed Sculptures — Meatloaf, butter, bread, and chocolate are all be chewed into sculptures in this wacky performance art piece. Hungry? Sign up to be a sculptor! Presented and hosted by inquisitive minded Scott Ewing.

That’s Inappropriate —Presented for your delight and entertainment, a comedy show dedicated to road rage, insecurities, and naked lady bits. Immature audiences only.

What’s Your Nugget? — You have five minutes to tell a true-to-your-life story based on a random theme plucked from a hat. Will you sign up or sit and watch? Its improvisational karaoke storytelling at its most riveting.

Let’s Misbehave — Tickets: $25. Grass Valley Truth or Dare is teaming up with The Nugget Fringe Festival and local performers to bring you a brand new show: Lets Misbehave – A Comedy Burlesque Experience.

Sketchy Ladies — A local all-female group of comediennes, actresses, writers and performers are prepared to unleash their talents on Nevada County. OH! Sketchy Ladies.

The 3 Hour Plays — The 3 Hour Plays – A cadre of playwrights from all around the country will be given a single subject on which to write ten minute long plays to be performed three hours later. Come see how these different artists tackle a specific subject from different angles. 3 performances. 5 new plays per performance. 15 new works. See them all and vote for your favorites.

Sierracapella —. SierraCapella is a harmonious blend of songfest and choir. Their expanding community includes spicy and poignant music from around the world, sing-a-longs. 530-273-3600

Best of Fringe- Smith Vineyard — A special encore performance of just one show per venue that our team considers the best of the fest. You can wait and see or buy in advance. All encore performance Best of Fringe tickets are $25 and proceeds will be split with the artists 50/50.

The Sam and Adele Show — Sam and Adele Mills host fellow actors, Mary May Vareen, Melinda Thomas and Keith Porter in a variety show that has four distinct performances. Go to a master class, saddle up with a high planes drifter, caretake a stubborn parent and deal with unexpected visitors while packing up to move away. 273-7771

The Ingot After Party — Wrapping up the 2017 Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is a special gathering to hand out Best of Fringe and other specialty awards and to talk about hits and misses and highlights and such at 151 Union Square. Share a meal, a laugh and a pull or pour and mingle with the artists in this loving tribute to a great third year. Then get ready for The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival 2018, January 18 to 28! 530-273-3600

THURSDAY

Addams Family Musical Presented By Nevada Union Theatre Society — 7 p.m., Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Rd., Grass Valley. From the creators of Jersey Boys, comes the frightfully delightful stage production The Addams Family Musical. Gomez Addams is about to face every fathers nightmare: his daughter Wednesday, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man. from a respectable Ohio family! Wednesday has invited Lucas and his parents to dinner, insisting that the Addams act normal for just one night. In the resulting chaos, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and both families are changed forever.

Robert Earl Keen — 7:30 p.m., Center for The Arts, 314 W Main Street, Grass Valley. Robert Earl Keens calling-card anthem. You can complete the lyric with the next five words the ones routinely shouted back at Keen by thousands of fans a night (and the party never ends!) just to punctuate the point with a flourish, but its the part about the journey that gets right to the heart of what makes Keen tick.

Karl Densons Tiny Universe — 8 p.m., Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. Karl Densons Tiny Universe on Jan. 26. Karl, who now serves as saxophonist in The Rolling Stones, is fresh off a tour with the legendary rock band. KDTUs current tour Runnin With The Diesel will showcase material from their forthcoming studio album, due in early 2017, as well as previous recordings and covers. This is a dancing show, limited seating available. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 in Advance and $32 at the Door.

FRIDAY

The Classic Friday Nite — 6 p.m., Nevada City Classic Cafe, 216 Broad St., Nevada City. Beaucoup Chapeaux brings their Parisian gypsy energy to the Classic for your listening and dancing pleasure. Come and enjoy Genevies tapas along with wine and beer. For all ages and no cover charge.

Yuba Rio — 6:30 p.m., California Organics, 135 Argall Way, Nevada City. Yuba Rio will be performing Gypsy Jazz and Brazilian Jazz for your dining pleasure at California Organics Cafe from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover.

Addams Family Musical Presented By Nevada Union Theatre Society — 7 p.m., Don Baggett Theater. See Thursday’s listing.

Climate Denial? Racing Extinction! — 7 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. Climate Change? The Peace & Justice Center Fourth Friday Film Forum presents Racing Extinction a 2015 documentary about the ongoing Anthropogenic mass extinction of species and the efforts from scientists, activists and journalists to document it. Produced by Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos. $6.00-$10.00 suggested donation. Beverages and treats available for purchase. For more information visit the Peace Center’s website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.

DJ Red Locks & Friends 50th Birthday Extravaganza — 8 p.m., Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill, 230 Commercial St., Nevada City. Live broadcast on KVMR FM starting at 8. Celebrating the 50th birthday of DJ Redlocks. With live performances by MYSTAFYA, Sista Kat, Soulmedic and Jah Mikey One. Also a very special performance by Dub Culture’s Robin Armstrong. 530-265-4000

High Energy Folk Showcase — 9 p.m., Cooper’s, 235 Commercial St., Nevada City. High energy Folk with SF talent The Sam Chase. Sacramento duo According to Bazooka opens the show with folk-pop originals on accordion, guitar and harmony.

SATURDAY

Raku Ceramics Workshop — 10 a.m., The Curious Forge, 12400 Loma Rica Dr., Suite #5, Grass Valley. Raku Ceramics Workshop Series at The Curious Forge Jan. 28, 29, Feb. 11 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. fourth class to be announced pending weather for RAKU firing. Cost: $100 plus $35 material fee for more information and to register contact: spark@thecuriousforge.org.

Z Cabernet Duo Violin And Piano — 6 p.m., Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main, Grass Valley. Z Cabernet Duo Violin and Piano the only violin-piano duo in Northern CA specializing in contemporary music. A short list of the more than 50 artists we cover; Adele, The Beatles, Elton, Gaga, Sinatra and Michael Jackson. Come up and say ‘hi’ — bring your requests. (530) 273-8111

Dustbowl Revival and Lucinda Williams Fun w/ Lake Charlatans — 6:30 p.m., Auburn Events Center, 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. Dustbowl Revival Tickets available at All Dimples, Tribal Weaver, Yabobo, Clock Tower Records, Cherry Records, Liquor Outlet, Pop-Art Framing and online 21+.

Addams Family Musical Presented By Nevada Union Theatre Society — 7 p.m., Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Rd., Grass Valley. See Thursday’s listing.

Gene Evaro Jr. Live — 9:30 p.m., Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill, 230 Commercial St., Nevada City. A six-piece band from Joshua Tree. Gene Evaro Jr. is a virtuoso guitarist. His band is a multi-limbed organism swimming through a sea of soul, R&B, funk and rock. 530-265-4000

SUNDAY

Sunday Songs With The Fruit Jar Pickers — 10 a.m., Rough and Ready Grange Hall, 14550 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready. Musical Sunday morning tradition! It’s free! Sing along to old-time gospel, country and lighthearted rock. With goofy prizes, surprises – and a selection of drinks and snacks for sale in the Dollar Cafe.

Raku Ceramics Workshop — 10 a.m., The Curious Forge, 12400 Loma Rica Drive, Suite #5, See Saturday’s listing.

Sunday Concert Series — 6 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Another season of Last Sunday Of The Month Concerts, featuring Kellie Garmire and James Carlson. The series showcases musicians playing their original music. All proceeds go to the performing artists. 530-273-3600

Black Vi0lin — 7:30 p.m., The Center For The Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley. Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus who combine their classical training and and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as classical boom.

WEDNESDAY

SilverCreek Weekly Country Dancing! — 5 p.m., Golden Empire Grange, 11283 Grange Court, Grass Valley. 5-6 p.m. – Beginning Partner Dance Lessons 6 – 7 p.m. – Intermediate Partner Dance Lessons 7 p.m.-10 p.m. – Open Dancing for couples and line dancers! So put on your dancing shoes. – every Wednesday! Make new friends and dance the night away – no partners necessary! DJ and Dance Instructor – Jamie Hogan (winner of 2016 Dancing With Our Stars!) 432-6949. See you on the dance floor! (Admission covers lessons and open dancing).

Japanese Carpentry Workshop Class Series — 6 p.m., The Curious Forge, 12400 Loma Rica Dr. #5, Grass Valley. JAPANESE CARPENTRY CLASS In this introduction to traditional Japanese hand tools, we will practice with marking tools, saw, chisel, and plane, and learn about sharpening, too. Cutting mortise and tenon joinery with hand tools, each student will make a scale model of a tor-ii gate. A tor-ii gate is a traditional Japanese gate most commonly found at the entrance of, or within, a Shinto shrine where it symbolically marks the transition from the profane to the sacred. No experience required. Class size limited to 6. Cost: $275 for 5 sessions. Materials fee: $25 Tim Brennan has 40 years experience as a carpenter, woodworker, and teacher. He has been enthusiastically using Japanese hand tools and joinery in his work since 1992, and assisting with CATS theatrical set construction since 2008. Tim is a local licensed building contractor. For more information and to register, go to our website: thecuriousforge.org/calendar, or email, spark@thecuriousforge.org..

Z Cabernet Duo Violin And Piano — 6 p.m., Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main, Grass Valley. See Saturday’s listing.