Calendar: Dec. 29, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017 | TheUnion.com

THURSDAY

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will host a show of quietly refined photographs of images found deep in nature by retired Judge Frank Francis. Show runs through Dec. 31. Open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

New Years w Dead Winter Carpenters & Grateful Bluegrass Boys — 7 pm, Auburn Events Center, 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. 21+ ID Required – No Mean People – No Refunds Unless Cancelled – No Outside Beverages CASH ONLY.

Public Menorah Lighting — 7 p.m., Robinson Plaza, Commercial St., Nevada City. Chabad of Western Nevada County invites you to join us for the countys first public Menorah Lighting and Celebration Saturday Evening, Dec. 31, 2016 8th night of Chanukah. Featuring: The largest menorah in Nevada County and the magical comedy of Rob Rasner All are welcome; free of charge. Lively music greetings from elected officials Sufganiyot (donuts), latkes & hot chocolate Chanukah craft & photo booth. Plenty of dreidels and chocolate gelt. For more information or to receive a free Chanukah kit, call or text (530) 404-0020 or email jewishGV@gmail.com.

Celebrate Spirit New Year’s Eve Event — 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, 410 S. Church St., Grass Valley. St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is transformed into an artistic community dance venue for two days as we break bread together, sing, and dance the night away to wave after wave of delicious music. This 14th annual event offers a lively, non-alcoholic, conscious way to end the year and bring in the new. Special ceremony right before midnight and downtempo tunes after midnight to finish off the evening. More info @juliettekunin.com. $30advance/$35 at the door.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Achilles Wheel & Boco do Rio — 8:30 p.m., Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St, Nevada City. Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry will present Achilles Wheel and Boca do Rio at the New Years Eve Bash, Saturday, December 31, 2016. Boca do Rio is the Mission’s longest-playing and hardest-hitting Brazilian-American funk band. Nevada City favorite Achilles Wheel is a rock and roll band that blurs the lines between genres and fuses an infectious blend of Roots and World Music, Rocadelia. Dancing / Standing show with limited seating. (530) 265-5040

New Year’s Eve Party with Bob Mora & the Third degree — 9 p.m., Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad Street, Nevada City. Bob Mora & The Third Degree will perform for a New Year’s Eve Party with the full band, Party Favors, finger food and Champagne at midnight!.

SUNDAY

New Season, New Artists — 12 p.m., LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. Nevada Citys newest gallery and working studio in a curated setting with Japanese antiques. New work includes abstract and contemporary landscape paintings by LeeAnn Brook, handmade wood lamps by Mark Dyal, handcrafted felted scarves by Victoria Johnston, handmade furniture by Judith Lancaster and large scale sculpted wooden vessels by Mike Snegg. Open Thursdays through Sundays 12-5 p.m. http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com.

Sweat Your Prayers New Year’s Day — 9 a.m. St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, 410 S Church St, Grass Valley, Begin your new year consciously and in community in the beautifully decorated St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, continuing on the celebration from New Year’s Eve. Yoga with Bella at 9 a.m. and a special three-hour 5Rhythms Sweat Your Prayers with Juliette and Bella from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The perfect way to start your year with a special ritual to help focus your intentions for 2017… $20/adv $25/door. More info@juliettekunin.com

TUESDAY

Reading Resolution Party — 4 p.m., Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Come create your own 2017 Reading Resolutions sheet to get your year started right! We’ll have snacks, crafts, and raffle prizes, too. Parents are welcome to create their own reading resolutions!. (530) 265-7050

Controversial Movie Night — 7 p.m., Madelyn Helling Branch Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Are you a movie lover? An activist? A free thinker? Are you looking for ways to connect with your community and exchange important information and new ideas? Or maybe you just like popcorn? Controversial movie night has something for everyone. Join other members your community once a month to watch exciting, informative, important or just downright controversial movies every month at the Nevada County Library free! You can be part of the movie selection committee, and help guide discussions around the films we watch. Controversial Movie Night is held the 1st Tuesday of every month, and is open to the public. Children 13+ over may attend with an accompanying adult. This event is independently run and organized by Random Citizens, a community group interested in fostering education, connection and civil communication.. 5304702748

WEDNESDAY

Leta’s Solo CD Release Party — 6:30 p.m., FoxHound Espresso & Coffee Broasters, 317 Spring St., Nevada City. Local jazz singer-songwriter Leta Gibney celebrates the release of her first solo album in Nevada City at the FoxHound Cafe. Gibney, joined by guitarist Lauren Avery, will perform 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (all ages, no cover). The duo will play originals and songs by Gregory Isaacs, Dawn Penn, Leonard Cohen, Mungo Jerry, Tanya Stephens, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Duffy, Elle King, Bill Withers, Devil Makes Three, Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse and more. Its a little bit of roots reggae with some country, folk and a bit of pop with a lot of soul. We may even sprinkle a little jazz and flamenco on top Gibney said. For more information, see Leta Gibney at Facebook and on YouTube.