Calendar: Dec. 22 through 28, 2016 | TheUnion.com

THURSDAY

See’s Candy Sales Benefits 4-H Youth — 9:30 a.m, 419 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. See’s Candy sales benefit the Nevada County 4-H youth development program. Most candies come in holiday packaging so no need to wrap before presenting it! The candy sales trailer is located at 757 Sutton Way, Grass Valley in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot. Please support 4-H with your See’s holiday candy purchase!.

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m., LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will host a show of quietly refined photographs of images found deep in nature by retired Judge Frank Francis. Please join us at the reception to meet the artist and see his remarkable body of work. Open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., 300 Spring St. in downtown Nevada City.

Scrooge! — 7:00 p.m., Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St, Nevada City. LeGacy presents Rodger Hoopman’s SCROOGE! An original, musical, and charming adaptation of the classic Dickens ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’, at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St through December 24th. Sue LeGate directs this local all star cast with Rodger Hoopman as Scrooge. Tickets are only $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at legacypresents.com or by calling (530) 268 5419. RESERVED SEATING available online or through the box office..

Fundraiser show for Mayan Families Women’s Health Initiative — 8 pm, Cooper’s, 235 Commercial St, Nevada City. Offerings presents a fundraiser for Mayan Families Women’s Health Initiative at Coopers in Nevada City, Thursday December 22nd 2016, 8 pm. Musical performances by Hawkless and The Spills and dance party with DJ Crispy Bill. $10 suggested donation at the door. For more information and to donate directly go to https://fundraise.mayanfamilies.org/offerings.

FRIDAY

See’s Candy Sales Benefits 4-H Youth — 9:30 am, 419 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. See Thursday’s listing.

Small Works Show — 12 p.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. A new exhibit entitled “Small Works” features paintings, prints, greeting cards, art-to-wear clothing, pottery, sculpture and jewelry. The exhibition will run to Dec. 28, open every weekend from 12-5 and Victorian Christmas Wednesdays from 3-7. The show features 13 artists, and is geared towards smaller items for Holiday shopping and gifts. The artists included are: Juliette Morris Williams, Al Martinez, Celine Adrianna Negrete, Lisa Deniz, Erin Adamski, Kyle Kjoller, Ursula Xanthe Young, Rebecca Harris Floeter, Estella Straatsma, Doug Masury, Ivan Farmer, Jim Lee, and Duncan Linthicum..

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Friday Night At The Classic — 6 pm, Nevada City Classic Cafe, 216 Broad St, Nevada City. Beaucoup Chapeaux, Maggie, Luke and the guys bring their Parisian gypsy musical energy to the Classic for your listening and dancing pleasure. We will serve Genevieve’s tapas along with a French menu and beer and wine. For all ages and reservations suggested..

Z Cabernet Duo – Violin & Piano — 6 pm, Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main, Grass Valley. (530) 273-8111

‘The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution’ Film — 7 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. The Peace & Justice Center presents The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution a historical film about the rise and fall of the 1960’s movement. Change was coming to America and the fault lines could no longer be ignoredcities were burning, Vietnam was exploding, and disputes raged over equality and civil rights. A new revolutionary culture was emerging and it sought to drastically transform the system. The Black Panthers is the first feature length documentary to explore the Black Panther Party, its significance to the broader American culture, its political awakening for black people, and the painful lessons wrought when a movement gets derailed. Master documentarian Stanley Nelson goes straight to the source, weaving a treasure trove of rare archival footage with the voices of the people who were there: police, FBI informants, journalists, white supporters, detractors, and Black Panthers who remained loyal to the party and those who left it. $6 to $10 suggested donation. Beverages and treats available for purchase. For more information visit the Peace Center’s website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.

Scrooge! — 7:30 pm, Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St, Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

SATURDAY

See’s Candy Sales Benefits 4-H Youth — 9:30 am, 419 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. See Thursday’s listing.

Scrooge! — 2:00 pm, Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St, Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Christmas Eve — 6 p.m, Celebration Church, 383 Nevada St., Auburn. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 to 7 p.m. http://www.ccfellowship.org 530-878-1365.

SUNDAY

Christmas Morning Service — 10 a.m., Celebration Church, 383 Nevada St., Auburn. Christmas Morning Service At Celebration Church Auburn 10 to 11 a.m. http://www.ccfellowship.org 530-878-1365.

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 5:30 pm, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

MONDAY

Small Works Show — 12 p.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

TUESDAY

Small Works Show — 12 p.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City See Thursday’s listing.

WEDNESDAY

Frank Francis: A Solitary Observation — 12 p.m. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.