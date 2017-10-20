SATURDAY

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Rd., Grass Valley. Come enjoy the beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through Nov. 18. Amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000, 530-265-2990.

Wildland Firefighter Fundraiser — 9:30 a.m., Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main St., Grass Valley. A movie showing of "Only the Brave," which is a drama based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite crew of firefighters who battled the Yarnell Hill Fire a wildfire in Prescott, Arizona in June 2013 which claimed the lives of 19 members of their team. The movie is a special showing at Sierra Cinemas Saturday at 10 a.m. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The theater will be open specifically for this event only. There will be door prizes and raffle tickets available for purchase along with information about the Wildland Firefighter foundation and what the wildland firefighters do.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic 'Donna Jean' Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Winterfaire — 10 a.m., Nevada County Fairgrounds, McCourtney Rd. Gate 1, Grass Valley. A family friendly event featuring prizes, refreshments and a great shopping experience. Looking for that unique and unusual gift for your special someone? Winterfaire will feature over 40 local artisans and craftspeople displaying an exciting array of unique gift ideas. Admission for children 12 and under is free. As in previous years the Guild will partner with Interfaith Food Ministries for a canned food drive. Bring a can of food and get $1 off the admission price. Your food donations help those in need in Nevada County. Parking is free.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. A recent road trip to Santa Fe and the Southwest created fuel for new paintings that will be featured on the Fall Colors Open Studios Tour at the gallery and working studio of LeeAnn Brook. The shows runs the month of October.

Rough & Ready Volunteer Fire Department Celebrates 50 Years of Service — 2 p.m., Rough and Ready Fire Station, 14506 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready. Come join the Rough and Ready Volunteer Fire Department in celebrating 50 years of dedicated service to the community. From 2-5 p.m. an open house with Fire Station tours and new Rescue Squad and Wildland Fire Engines and years of memorabilia on display. From 5-8 p.m. enjoy a spaghetti dinner and presentation honoring past and present fire personnel and auxiliary members. Bring your family and invite friends to attend this notable and very special event.

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel Jerry Garcia / Grateful Dead Fun — 5 p.m., Auburn Events Center, 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. Stu Allen & Mars Hotel shows at the Auburn Event Center (aka Foothill Fillmore) have become a must attend guilty pleasure. Mars Hotel rarely tours, but from time to time they make a special exception for this venue. The interaction of band and audience creates a very special time for all, and it shows on all the faces of those who attend. While no one ever knows for sure who will be checking into the Hotel, the ever revolving and evolving band never ceases to impress. Of course there is one common thread for all, the love of the music inspired or performed by Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Stay tuned for more on this show, but get your tickets now while you still can. Doors about 7 p.m. For more information please visit http://www.Keepsmilinpromotions.com. Tickets can be found at the usual outlets including all Dimples Records, Tribal Weaver, Cherry Records. Note: All shows are 21 and up. The Auburn Event Center is a cash only venue. No refunds unless the show is cancelled.

Live Music with David Swart — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. Enjoy a relaxing evening listening to your favorite jazz standards and modern hits. David Swart rocks the keyboard and vocals creating a romantic atmosphere on the Naggiar patio with all the songs you know and love. Music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with eight or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

Live Music from the Gary & Eva Duo — 6:30 p.m., California Organics Cafe, 135 Argall Way, Nevada City. California Organics invites you to enjoy live music from the Gary & Eva Duo on Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Customers enjoy live music every weekend while dining on organic meals. No cover charge. For reservations, please call 530-265-9392 ext. 3.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. This October, come out and celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Nevada Theatre Film Series, Nevada City Live, and Untamed Productions present this cult classic film complete with shadow cast by some of Nevada County's favorite performers and dancers live on stage at the Nevada Theatre. The show goes on four times in three nights in downtown Nevada City: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

Sierra Stages presents 'Ordinary Days' — 8 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers, Adam Gwon, comes "Ordinary Days," a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps. In the bustle and routine of New York, Ordinary Days tells the story of four everyday people discovering that their dreams, their passions, and their struggles are anything but ordinary. This is an intimate musical about finding the beauty and the extraordinary in the everyday. Performances are Thursday (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sunday (Oct. 15) at 2 p.m.. General Admission is $25; Reserved Seating is offered at $35 and is available for audience members who wish to select specific seat locations in advance and provide additional financial support to the production and Sierra Stages. $15 Student Rush tickets (for students age 25 and under with a valid student ID) are offered at the door beginning hour before each performance, subject to availability. For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Cassidy Joy and Co — 8 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Vocalist Cassidy Joy leads a night of dance jams and eerie ballads, with a full band beside her. Featuring music from modern and ancient times, both original and familiar tunes. Classic rock numbers, traditional European jaunts, folk-rock frenzies, an occasional nod to the Grateful Dead. Featuring vocalist/songwriter Peter Johnson, as well as local legends Shelby Snow and Peter Wilson. Special guests to be announced.

Klaus & Barry's Parties R Us — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. After their smash hit last year in Klaus & Barrys Holiday Party, Jed Dixon and Micah Cone return in a hilarious new musical sequel, Klaus & Barrys Parties R Us (AKA Anniversary/Retirement Party With Klaus & Barry.) With all new music and gags, the wacky "Anderson Brothers from Minneota, Minnesota" provide the entertainment for a couples fiftieth wedding anniversary party, which includes the announcement of their retirement from their family business, Vintage Records & Such. Performances are at 8:15 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays now through Oct. 21. Admission is $28. There is a Sunday matinee performance scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. Admission is $24. Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — 10:30 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

SUNDAY

Winterfaire — 10 a.m., Nevada County Fairgrounds, McCourtney Rd. Gate 1, Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

Bridgeport Fall Festival — 11 a.m., South Yuba River State Park, Pleasant Valley Rd., Penn Valley. The South Yuba River Park Association invites you to the Bridgeport Fall Festival on Sunday. Try your hand at gold panning, basket weaving, and wool spinning. Take a hay ride in a wagon drawn by a vintage tractor, and enjoy an up-close experience with wild birds provided by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release of Grass Valley. Tours of the 1860s historic barn and 1920s gas station will be available to all. In addition, you can enjoy live music by the Buffalo Gals while picnicking under the large shade trees. You can partake in watching your children play games along with face painting, painting pumpkins, and making bird feeders. This years special attraction will be enactments of the Ghosts of Bridgeport. There is always an abundance of food including BBQ and baked potatoes by Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, Frozen Yogurt by Culture Shock Yogurt, and Root Beer Floats prepared by our expert volunteers. Visiting with our rangers, volunteers, and several local community organizations, such as Audubon, is always pleasant and informative. The Save Our Bridge campaign will be represented by volunteers who will be on hand to answer questions about the covered bridge renovation plan. You will have access to peer into the bridge through a fence since it remains closed to all traffic until renovation is completed. Save the date and please bring the whole family for this fun event. Admission is free, parking $5.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

VOCES8 in Concert — 2 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Rd., Grass Valley. British vocal ensemble VOCES8 is one of the worlds most versatile and best-loved a cappella singing groups. The uplifting and radiant sounds of voices in harmony will be on stage in a performance presented by InConcert Sierra.

Rjb Trio Benefit Concert — 3 p.m., Pioneer United Methodist Church, 1338 Lincoln Way, Auburn. As part of the Pioneer Presents concert series, the eclectic RJB Trio will perform the works of Scott Joplin, Django Reinhardt, and a little bit of everything in between.

Songwriters Showcase — 5 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. With so much recent bad news about forest fires, hurricanes and more, a Songwriters Showcase has been set for Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at The Open Book. The latest installment of the showcase will focus on the healing power of live music. Kelly Fleming, Jen Myzel, and Nory Fussell will perform original songs that touch on the universal ability of music to deliver love, insight, and soulfulness, no matter the circumstance. $10 tickets will be available at the door and in advance at tinyurl.com/gvsongs. Admission includes complimentary wine, beverage, and snacks.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

MONDAY

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Dine and Support Clear Creek School's 8th Grade Class — 5 p.m., Northridge Restaurant, 773 Nevada St., Nevada City. Enjoy a wonderful dinner at the Northridge Restaurant and a portion of the food sales will automatically be donated to the Clear Creek School's 8th grade class for their graduation activities. Please contact the school at 530-273-3664 with any questions. Includes Dine In and Take Out Orders.

TUESDAY

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

WEDNESDAY

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Mad Scientist Party — 4 p.m., Grass Valley Library, 207 Mill St., Grass Valley. Come join us at the Grass Valley Library for a night of slime, costumes, explosions, and fun. Participants will have a chance to conduct mad experiments and learn about science. Costumes are encouraged! All ages are welcome and no registration is required. 530-265-6877.

Simple Village Dances of Eastern Europe — 7 p.m., Nevada City United Methodist Church social hall, 433 Broad St., Nevada City. Enjoy beautiful exotic music, join hands to learn simple line dances, partner not needed, "two left feet" are fine. Be ready to join in at your next Greek wedding or party in Croatia. Free. Nancy & David, 530-272-4650.

The Shining on the Big Screen — 7 p.m., Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley. Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack's writing goes nowhere and Danny's visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel's dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

Miners Foundry & Sierra Stages present 'Stage Kiss' — 7:30 p.m., Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. Miners Foundry and Sierra Stages present "Stage Kiss" on Wednesday, Oct. 25. "Stage Kiss" was written by Sarah Ruhl and is directed by Jeffrey Mason. It is the next installment of Theater By the Book, a series of informal play readings for the community. Doors at 7 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with a $10 suggested donation. Get tickets online, in person or by phone at the Miners Foundry, or at the door. 530-265-5040.