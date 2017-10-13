SATURDAY

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Rd., Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through Nov. 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more.

Golf Tournament for the Gold Country Community Services — 8 a.m., Nevada County Country Club, 1040 East Main St., Grass Valley. This fundraiser is to benefit Pets of Nevada County Meals on Wheels Program. Cost: $60 each at the door. This includes 18 holes, cart, lunch, games, goodie bag and prizes and fun. Tee off 8 a.m. shotgun start. Please make checks out to Grass Valley Host Lions and mail to 17680 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Please bring a new seven pound bag or larger dog or kitty food and receive 10 free raffle tickets. Call Krista at Knight's Paint 530-273-6401 or 530-913-7377 for more information or to pick up donations. 530-272-1272.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000. 530-265-2990.

Gold Country Gathering Alpaca Show — 9 a.m., Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley. Certified AOA Alpaca Halter and Fleece Show. See alpacas being judged, lots of vendors, kids and alpacas in costume. Food vendors.

Redbud Native Plant Sale — 9:30 a.m., North Star Historic House, 12075 Auburn Rd., Grass Valley. Fall is the best time for planting. So, attend the Native Plant Sale on Saturday at North Star House in Grass Valley, organized by the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. Find native plants that beat the heat, trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, and lawn alternatives. The sale will feature over 200 species and cultivars, hundreds and hundreds of plants. We'll have native-plant experts who can provide free insights and advice. Discover our new edition of Wildflowers of Nevada and Placer Counties. Hours 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Junior Conservationist: Stories in Nature — 9:30 a.m., Hirschman Trail Head, 115 Cement Hill Rd., Nevada City. Join Bear Yuba Land Trust at Hirschman Trail on Saturday as we continue this fun series just for families called "Junior Conservationist: Stories in Nature" with Certified California Naturalist Steve Roddy and Trek Docent Linda Conklin. This hike heads into an old hydraulic mine diggins. California Naturalist Steve Roddy will lead this outing with wildlife observations at the pond. The two-mile trail will meander through oak woodlands, pines and grasslands. A discussion about the impact of hydraulic mining will be followed by stories of the miners. These outings are designed for children ages 5-12, accompanied with a parent or other caregiver. We'll explore three local trails and discover the plants, animals, and history of each special region. Bring binoculars (optional), water, a snack, sun protection and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs please.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic "Donna Jean" Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted.

The MET: Die Zauberflote — 9:55 a.m., Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley. Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts the full-length German version of Mozarts magical fable, seen in Julie Taymors spectacular production, which captures both the operas earthy comedy and its noble mysticism.

Four Artists to exhibit — 10 a.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. Four Artists at Open Studios — Osborn Woods Gallery Nevada City. This year, Open Studios is an even bigger event — four artists will be showing at the Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry. The dates for Open Studios are Oct. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Juliette Morris Williams will show new paintings and jewelry, Jenny Snyder will have new paintings, Duncan Linthicum will have new sculptures, and Gene Crowe will exhibit his carvings. For more information, contact Juliette Morris Williams at osbornwoodsgallery@gmail.com.

Auditions for 'A New Brain' presented by Sierra Stages — 11 a.m., Sierra Stages Rehearsal Studio, 343 Railroad Ave, Nevada City. Sierra Stages is pleased to announce open auditions for its winter/spring 2018 production of the musical "A New Brain," by William Finn and James Lapine, playing in March, at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. An autobiographical musical by Tony Award-winner William Finn, "A New Brain," is a medical tragedy as seen through the iris of a Looney Tunes short. After struggling composer Gordon Schwinn collapses at the piano, he is diagnosed with a brain tumor and is forced to come to terms with his creative ambitions and the people in his life: an overbearing mother, a ruthless kiddie-show host and a boyfriend who'd rather be sailing. Auditions for "A New Brain" will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Sierra Stages Rehearsal Studio. (Directions are on the Sierra Stages website.) All roles are open. For important information about auditions and scheduling an appointment, please visit http://www.sierrastages.org/auditions.html. If there are questions, please send e-mail to auditions@sierrastages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Inspiration Road Trip Show — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. A recent road trip to Santa Fe and the Southwest created fuel for new paintings that will be featured on the Fall Colors Open Studios Tour at the gallery and working studio of LeeAnn Brook. In her 14th year on the Studio Tour, Brook's gallery LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will also be a distribution center where visitors can pick up free maps for the tour of studios of over 60 artists in Western Nevada County on Oct. 14-15.

Book Launch Party with Caitlin Sangster! — 5 p.m., The Book Seller, 107 Mill St., Grass Valley. The Book Seller is excited to welcome Caitlin Sangster. We will be hosting a launch party for her debut young adult book, "Last Star Burning" on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. Sangster is a graduate of Nevada Union High School and grew up in Northern California before she moved to XinJiang when she was 18, and has been fascinated with how much she doesn't know about the world ever since.

Tumble House Concert — 7 p.m., Salon Bienvenu, 11364 Deer Creek Ln., Nevada City. The jazz group Tumble will play a house concert. Members include Robert Heirendt (mbira), Randy McKean (sax/clarinet), Bill Douglass (bass), and Sean Kerrigan (guitar). Refreshments will be served after the concert. Seating is limited. RSVP: ereyard@sierra-gurdjieff.org. Suggested donation: $15.

Sierra Stages presents 'Ordinary Days' — 8 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers, Adam Gwon, comes "Ordinary Days," a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps. In the bustle and routine of New York, Ordinary Days tells the story of four everyday people discovering that their dreams, their passions, and their struggles are anything but ordinary. Performances are Thursdays (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays (Oct. 8 and Oct. 15) at 2 p.m. General Admission is $25; Reserved Seating is offered at $35 and is available for audience members who wish to select specific seat locations in advance. $15 Student Rush tickets (for students age 25 and under with a valid student ID) are offered at the door beginning hour before each performance, subject to availability. For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Klaus & Barry's Parties R Us — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. After their smash hit last year in Klaus & Barrys Holiday Party, Jed Dixon and Micah Cone return in a new musical sequel, Klaus & Barrys Parties R Us (AKA Anniversary/Retirement Party With Klaus & Barry.) With all new music and gags, the wacky "Anderson Brothers from Minneota, Minnesota" will help you laugh your way into the fall season as they provide the entertainment for a couples fiftieth wedding anniversary party, which includes the announcement of their retirement from their family business, Vintage Records & Such. Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. Performances are at 8:15 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays through Oct. 13-21. Admission is $28. There are two Sunday matinee performances scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $24. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

SUNDAY

Gary & Eva Quartet – Jazz Standards, Bossa Nova, and More — 2 p.m., Sierra Knolls Winery Tasting Room, 10024 Linnet Lane, Auburn. The Gary & Eva Quartet plays jazz standards, bossa nova, and other tunes, with vocals accompanied by guitar, bass, and drums. The group plays at restaurants, tasting rooms, and other venues around Grass Valley and Nevada City.

New Conductor Leads Auburn Winds Fall Concert — 3 p.m., Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. Auburn Winds, Auburns official town band, welcomes new conductor, Dr. Matthew Morse, Assistant Professor of Music at Sacramento State University. Morse will lead the band at its first formal concert of the 2017/18 performance season on Sunday at the historic, Auburn State Theatre (Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center), at 3 p.m. Admission is free with tax-deductible donations gratefully accepted. Auburn Winds is a 40-member community concert band with a long-standing history. A community band has existed in Auburn for more than 150 years, and the band is proud to carry on that tradition. Performances are presented several times a year, and include four, free formal concerts at the Auburn State Theatre. The band, and its small ensembles, also participate in many community events each year. Formal Concerts, Sundays at 3 p.m. at Auburn State Theatre, Oct. 15. For more information about Auburn Winds, and future concerts, visit http://www.auburnwinds.org.

Open Mic Night — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. 151 Union Square and Juliet Gobert presents "Sunday Open Mic Night." Looking for talented individuals to show us what they got. We have 18 craft beers, large selection of specialty wines and a food menu.

MONDAY

HeART and Wine Gala – Silent Auction Live Music — 6 p.m., Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Rd., Grass Valley. Silent Art Auction with live music. Auction bidding from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The party continues until 10 p.m. with emcee John Deaderick and live music by Earles of Newtown, Purdon's Crossing, Sibling Revelry and The Ruckrich Family Band. Advance Tickets available at The Book Seller and Art Works Gallery both located on Mill St. in Grass Valley. $20 advance and $25 at the door. The "HeART & Wine Gala Art Auction" is a fundraiser for One Source Empowering Caregivers, a local, volunteer based, nonprofit that provides free respite relief for caregivers. empoweringcaregivers.org/osec-events/heart-wine-gala/. 530-802-6154.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

