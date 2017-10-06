SATURDAY

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Rd., Grass Valley. Come enjoy a beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through November 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more.

SISF Annual Yard Sale — 8 a.m., Tri-Counties Bank Parking Lot, Sutton Way, Grass Valley. Come out and join us for our Annual Yard Sale. The Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills Annual Yard Sale is one of two major fundraisers that our members put on to provide local community non-profits with Mini Grants in the Fall and Spring.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000 or 530-265-2990.

Random Acts of Kindness Event (RAKE) — 9 a.m., Nevada County Community, 117 New Mohawk Rd., Nevada City. Please join Waste Management and Anew Day as we regenerate and preserve that which defines the splendor of our historical community and help people discover hope through healing. On Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, hundreds of individuals and organizations will serve Nevada County through the community-based 4th annual fundraising Random Acts of Kindness Event. From roadside, park and school clean-up, to firewood delivery and stacking and trail restoration, Nevada County youth and adults will work to clean and refresh our Nevada County's streets and neighborhoods. (Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult). All participants will receive a free event t-shirt and are invited to join us for a no-cost after-event celebration barbeque at Anew Day. For registration and more information visit http://www.therakeevent.com or call Anew Day at 530-470-9111. No registration fee, completely free event.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic 'Donna Jean' Railbus 97 from the Railroad Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through October 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted.

The MET: Norma — 9:55 a.m., Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley. The 2017-18 season opens with a new production of Bellinis masterpiece, starring Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her archrival, Adalgisaa casting coup for bel canto fans. Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Normas unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicars evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule.

The Sierra 3 Plays Summer Thymes — 10 a.m., Summer Thymes Bakery & Deli, 231 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Listen to mellow jazz from Bill Douglass on bass, John Girton on guitar and Nora Nausbaum on alto flute while having a lovely brunch, lunch or coffee drinks. No cover.

100% Design — Home Design & Inspiration Show — 10 a.m., Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho-Maryland Rd., Grass Valley. Curious about the latest design trends for inside and outside of your home? Maybe you're thinking about a remodel and don't know where to start. Come to The Union's 100% Design — Home Design & Inspiration Show and meet designers and remodeling contractors, and everything in between. Landscapers, home and hearth, furnishings, flooring, window coverings, lighting, appliances and more will be available to see and touch, helping you make decisions — all in one place. The $10 admission includes a beverage of your choice at the bar — wine, beer, soft drinks or coffee. Food will be available for purchase as well. The bar proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County. For more information visit http://www.theunion.com/design or call 530-477-4241.

Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques Fall Warehouse Sale — 10 a.m., Kodo Arts Warehouse, 571 Searls Ave, Nevada City. The upcoming Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques Fall Warehouse Show and Sale, now through Oct. 8, will be featuring one of Kodo Arts best collections of Japanese antique furniture, garden features, architectural, home decor, art, kimonos, lighting and much more, all handpicked from the antique markets and auctions houses of Kyoto. Open to the public just twice a year; once in the spring and once in the fall for nine day shows. Open daily during the show now through Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 530-478-0812 http://www.kodo-arts.com.

Portrait Artist Katie Wolff — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. Portraits are a gift that keeps on giving. http://www.KatieWolffStudio.com. More of Katie's art can be seen at Studio #1 on the Open Studios Art Tour Oct. 7-8 and 14-15. The Art Works Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and until 5 p.m. on Sundays. 530-477-1600.

Nest Fest Annual Family Picnic — 11 a.m., Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. Join us for our annual family picnic. This year we are returning to Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Nest professionals will be sharing their talents and we'll enjoy a Live Auction full of desserts, plus a raffle featuring our local businesses. Kaliko's Hawaiian Kitchen will be serving up kid-friendly bites and the first 50 families will leave with a goodie bag.

Oktoberfest in Nevada City — 3 p.m., Pioneer Park, Nimrod St., Nevada City. Beer, live entertainment and, of course, German food highlight the 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser for KARE Crisis Nursery. Celebrate fall with The KARE Crisis Nursery, a Nevada County nonprofit, will hold its annual Oktoberfest 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The half-day event will include beer from local breweries, live entertainment and German food. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Gary & Eva — Jazz Standards, Bossa Nova, and More — 4 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill St., Grass Valley. Jazz standards, bossa nova, and other tunes with guitar, vocals, and a bit of flute, featuring Gary & Eva. Enjoy the music with a glass of fine wine.

Live Music from The Doodads — 6:30 p.m., California Organics, 135 Argall Way, Nevada City. California Organics invites you to enjoy live music from The Doodads on Saturday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Customers enjoy live music every weekend while dining on organic meals. No cover charge. For reservations, please call 530-265-9392 ext. 3.

Raw Blues band playing live blues rock music — 7 p.m., The Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Raw Blues will play their traditional style of American blues rock (both original and cover songs) for your listening and dancing pleasure from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Come and have a great meal, and enjoy the full bar at the historic downtown hotel while listening to one of the best new bands in the area.

Sierra Stages presents 'Ordinary Days' — 8 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers, Adam Gwon, comes "Ordinary Days," a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps. In the bustle and routine of New York, "Ordinary Days" tells the story of four everyday people discovering that their dreams, their passions, and their struggles are anything but ordinary. "Ordinary Days" plays for four weekends only from Oct. 5-28 at the Off Center Stage. Performances are Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. General Admission is $25; Reserved Seating is offered at $35 and is available for audience members who wish to select specific seat locations in advance and provide additional financial support to the production and Sierra Stages. $15 Student Rush tickets (for students age 25 and under with a valid student ID) are offered at the door beginning hour before each performance, subject to availability. For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Broadway Bound — 8 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. LeGacy presents the final of the "Eugene Trilogies" by Neil Simon, "Broadway Bound" now through Oct. 8. "Broadway Bound" tells the story of Brighton Beach Memoir's and Biloxi Blues main character, Eugene Jerome, as he returns to his family home to embark on his dream career. The brothers are attempting to write their way into the brand new world of television comedy by getting their first big break in a comedy radio show. "Broadway Bound" plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., one Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., two matinees, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller in Grass Valley, Harmony Books in Nevada City, online at legacypresents.com or by calling 530-268-5419. Reserved seating at $35 available online or through box office only.

Cirque Delirium — 8 p.m., The Colfax Theatre, 49 S Main St., Colfax. The Vixen Dames present Cirque Delirium, a burlesque circus. The Vixens take you on a journey through a sexy, acrobatic and magical circus.

Nevada City Contra Dance — 8 p.m., Nevada City Odd Fellows Hall, 212 Spring St., Nevada City. Dance to live music with community members of all ages at the Odd Fellows Hall in Nevada City. No partner necessary; all dances taught; beginners welcome. Contra dance is an easy-to-learn community-style dance rooted in the New England folk tradition. The Nevada City contra dance happens the first Saturday of every month. A newcomers' workshop is held before every dance at 7:30 p.m.

Professor Jones' Dead on the Bayou — 10 p.m., Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill, 230 Commercial St., Nevada City. Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Jeremy Jones has manifested some memorable moments at the Crazy Horse. He's made quite the impression with his electrifying Mardi Gras performances over the past three years. Drawing inspiration from his New Orleans birthplace and current dwelling in San Francisco, he has created a signature sound of "swampedelic rock & soul." On this night, the focus will be on the latter as Jones and his band of phenomenal musicians dedicate one of their sets to a Bayou-style romp through the Dead's illustrious songbook. Joined by the Swamp Zen horns, this music very well might wake the dead. 530-265-4000.

20th Annual Indigenous Peoples Days Celebration — All Day, Sycamore Ranch Pk, 5390 State Hwy 20, Browns Valley. A five day celebration of native history and culture hosted by the Tsi Akim Maidu tribe with traditional elder Fred "Coyote" Downey, special guests Nammy award winning singer/songwriter Bear Fox. Indigenous Peoples Days is a five day celebration of native history and culture on the Yuba River at Sycamore Ranch Pk, also in Nevada City, and in the studios of KVMR, Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Saturday, Oct. 7, is a day of traditional ceremony, as well as native song, story, dance, celebration and feasting. Sunday, Oct. 8, continues with native talking circles, speakers, indigenous food and medicine workshops, music, and a memorial dinner. The event is free and open to the public. All ages and all cultures are welcome. Native craft and food vendors will be on site. Listen to all day indigenous programming on KVMR, Monday, Oct. 9. This is an all volunteer, all donation, drug and alcohol free event. Camping available. For more details about the event visit http://www.indigenouspeoplesdays.org.

SUNDAY

Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques Fall Warehouse Sale — 10 a.m., Kodo Arts Warehouse, 571 Searls Ave, Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Four Artists To Exhibit — 10 a.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. This year, Open Studios is an even bigger event — four artists will be showing at the Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry. The dates for Open Studios are Oct. 7-8 and 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hot drinks, snacks and wine will be served for a suggested donation price, going towards the upkeep of this community gallery. Juliette Morris Williams will show new paintings and jewelry, Jenny Snyder will have new paintings, Duncan Linthicum will have new sculptures, and Gene Crowe will exhibit his carvings. All four artists will be working as well as exhibiting. For more information, contact Juliette Morris Williams at osbornwoodsgallery@gmail.com.

Portrait Artist Katie Wolff — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

100% Design – Home Design & Inspiration Show — 11 a.m., Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho-Maryland Rd., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

Autumn Shindig — 11:30 a.m., North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Rd., Nevada City. The North Columbia Schoolhouse celebrates its 8th annual harvest fair for families, The Autumn Shindig, on Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to dusk. The Shindig is full of home made wooden games, organic cotton candy, harvest stew from our local farms, down home music, arts and crafts for purchase, a dunk tank, tug of peace, and sack races, a cakewalk, prizes for the little ones and more. The Autumn Shindig brings you the best of Nevada County and all it's rural and artistic charm. Admission is free, as is parking. 530-265-2826 or northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org.

Sierra Stages presents 'Ordinary Days' — 2 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

20th Annual Indigenous Peoples Days Celebration — All Day, Sycamore Ranch Pk, 5390 State Hwy 20, Browns Valley. See Saturday listing.

MONDAY

20th Annual Indigenous Peoples Days Celebration — 7 a.m., Sycamore Ranch Pk, 5390 State Hwy 20, Browns Valley. See Saturday listing.

Portrait Artist Katie Wolff — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

Community Meal — 5 p.m., Free Dinner, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley. Free dinner in St. Patricks Church hall, corner of Church and Chapel St., Grass Valley. 5-6 p.m. A "home cooked" meal including great desserts. Everyone welcome.

TUESDAY

Portrait Artist Katie Wolff — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

WEDNESDAY

Portrait Artist Katie Wolff — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.