SATURDAY

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through Nov. 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more! Come and join the fun.

Cars And Coffee Grass Valley — 8 a.m., Car show, KMart Shopping Center, Grass Valley. Cars and coffee Grass Valley is a weekly mini car show at Daily Donuts and runs all year. Free event.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000 or 530-265-2990.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic "Donna Jean" Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. New large format contemporary landscape paintings by LeeAnn Brook; sculpted wooden vessels by Mike Snegg; saggar-fired ceramics by Dana Bilello-Barrow; handcrafted tables by Judith Lancaster. Open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.

Auditions for South Pacific — 1 p.m., Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is pleased to open its 24th season in the Spring of 2018 with the Rodgers and Hammersteins beloved musical, "South Pacific," based on the Tales of the South Pacific by James Michener. Auditions are on Sept. 23-25 at the Nevada Theater for this April and May 2018 musical. Seeking talent of all ages, including teens (and roles for a couple of kids), male and female actors, actors/singers, and actors/singers/dancers to fill up to twenty-five roles. Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. All roles are available. A few roles are speaking only, requiring no singing or dancing. Please visit http://www.catsweb.org for details and to sign up for an audition slot. Auditions are by appointment only. Please, no drop-ins.

Live Music With Peter Morgan Band — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. Peter Morgan Band plays coastal smooth jazz spiced with a dash of blues reminiscent of The Rippingtons and Spyro Gyra. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with eight or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

Monthly Dance at the Veterans Building — 6 p.m., Veterans Building, 255 South Auburn St., Grass Valley. The monthly dance at the veterans building will be on Sept. 23. It is open to the public. And there is a no host bar, with water and sodas to buy. Snacks are available, so young people are welcome. Jamie Hogan is the DJ. She plays all kinds of music for everyone to dance to or just listen to. She gives lessons at times through out the night. It is from 6-10 p.m. The cost is $7 at the door. A good price for an evening of fun.

An Intimate Evening With Gypsy Soul And Lisa Swerdlow Sponsored By KVMR — 8 p.m., St. Joseph's Cultural Center, 410 South Church St., Grass Valley. Sponsored by KVMR, honoring Gypsy Souls 20th anniversary as independent recording artists and to usher in the release of Lisa Swerdlows debut CD, "Equus Rising," the two musical entities have joined forces to produce an autumnal concert to celebrate the pure joy of making and sharing music and the deep and lasting connections that arise from a unique, shared experience. Tickets $25. In-person tickets avai- lable at Briar Patch Food Coop in Grass Valley or online at: http://tinyurl.com/ydbyv52x or http://www.lisaswerdlowpiano.com.

Snake in the Grass — 8 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. Quest Theaterworks mounts deliciously dark comedy "Snake in the Grass." In the story, Miriam has cared for her father in the family home during his vituperative last years with the help of a creepily polite nurse, Alice. On the father's death, Miriam's older sister, handsome, divorced Annabel, comes home after over thirty years in Tasmania to find daddy has left the bulk of his fortune to her. Its a recipe for an eerie, creepy, scary and enjoyable evening. "Snake in the Grass" plays two weeks only, Thursdays through Sundays Sept. 14-24. There is a $15 preview performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Sunday performances are Sept. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Evening performances are at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 23 and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. General admission is $25 and preferred seating is $35. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.QuestTheaterworks.com or take your chances at the door. For information only, call 530-366-5888.

Broadway Bound — 8 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. LeGacy presents the final of the "Eugene Trilogies" by Neil Simon, "Broadway Bound" Sept. 15 through Oct. 8. "Broadway Bound" tells the story of Brighton Beach Memoir's and Biloxi Blues main character, Eugene Jerome, as he returns to his family home to embark on his dream career. The brothers are attempting to write their way into the brand new world of television comedy by getting their first big break in a comedy radio show. "Broadway Bound" plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., one Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., two matinees, Saturday Oct. 7 and Sunday Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller in Grass Valley, Harmony Books in Nevada City, online at legacy presents.com or by calling 530-268 5419. Reserved seating at $35 available online or through box office only.

Klaus & Barry's Parties R Us — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. After their smash hit last year in Klaus & Barrys Holiday Party, Jed Dixon and Micah Cone return in a hilarious new musical sequel, Klaus & Barrys Parties R Us (AKA Anniversary/Retirement Party With Klaus & Barry.) With all new music and gags, the wacky 'Anderson Brothers from Minneota, Minnesota' will help you laugh your way into the Fall Season as they provide the entertainment for a couples fiftieth wedding anniversary party, which includes the announcement of their retirement from their family business, Vintage Records & Such. Performances are at 8:15 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays Sept. 8-30 and Oct. 13-21. Admission is $28. There are two Sunday matinee performances scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Admission is $24. Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

SUNDAY

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Auditions for South Pacific — 1 p.m., Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Snake in the Grass — 2 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

Klaus & Barry's Parties R Us — 2 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Cindy McCoy — 4 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Artist in Residence, Cindy McCoy, plays all your acoustic favorites every Sunday afternoon at The Dew Drop Inn. 530-268-1065

Last Sunday Of the Month Concert Series — 6 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Last Sunday of the Month Concert, Sept. 24, is excited to feature Leta Gibony & Lauren Avery with opening act Clay Riley. Leta Gibney is a jazz singer/songwriter. She has a background in flamenco and jazz. She plays the baritone uke and sings originals and covers in a unique style. Described as sultry, smoky, blues, jazz, roots reggae, pop and folk with a lot of soul. She will be joined by Lauren Avery on guitar. The show starts at 6 p.m. with beer, wine and dining options. The concert series is designed for listeners in an intimate relaxed setting. 530-273-3600.

MONDAY

Auditions for South Pacific — 6 p.m., Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Beginning Salsa Dancing — 6:30 p.m., Fletcher's Dance Hall, 542 Searls Ave., Nevada City. Come and learn one of the most popular dances right from the beginning. It is the easiest partner dance to learn and the most versatile. No partner required. $12 per class or $40 for the month — or $35 if paid in advance of the start date. Call 530-477-0767 for more info. It's not mandatory to sign up in advance, but always a good idea. http://www.SalsaSierra.com.

Open Mic Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. A true open mic. You get 15 minutes to sing a song, read a poem, tell a story, rant against the government or just stand in silence. Come down to the Dew and exercise your 1st amendment rights. 530-268-1065.

TUESDAY

National Voter Registration Day — 8:30 am, SPD Market-Grass Valley/KMart parking lot, 111 W McKnight, Grass Valley. The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will turn out in force to register voters on National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 26. You'll find us at SPD Market-Grass Valley (in Kmart Parking lot), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and other locations to be announced. View our website at http://www.lwvwnc.org or our facebook page for additional location details.

Gold Country Community Services — Pinochle — 1 p.m., Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Join us for a fun afternoon of a classic game of pinochle. It is still one of the country's most popular games. Every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. 530-477-5356.

Karaoke Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Hosted Karaoke every Tuesday night at the Dew Drop Inn. Great crowed support for both the expert and the newbie. 530-268-1065.

WEDNESDAY

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

National Theatre Live — Yerma — 3:30 pm, Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main St., Grass Valley. Sierra Cinemas presents the latest offering from Londons National Theatre this September with a radical production of Gabriel Garcia Lorcas powerful masterpiece, Yerma. This critically acclaimed theatrical phenomenon comes to audiences from the Young Vic in London and will show live at Sierra Cinemas on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. with an encore showing on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful, Great Britain) returns in her award-winning role. A young woman is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child in Simon Stones production of Lorcas masterpiece. Please note that this broadcast does not have an interval and contains strobe light effects.

Juliet and Homer Live — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Join us each Wednesday with Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills live. Americana, back porch folk and more. Free event.

Ladies Night at the Movies — Mean Girls — 7 p.m., Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main St., Grass Valley. Ladies, look no further for a fun night out. Guests are invited to come early for a drink and a bite to eat, and stay for the 7 p.m. movie. Admission to the film is only $5. Jumping ahead a decade, the final film in the series is Mean Girls (2004). Mean Girls plays 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Justin Martin — 8 p.m., Haven Undeground, 226 Broad St., Nevada City. Dirtbird's Justin Martin will be performing at Haven Underground on Wednesday. Fresh Bakin' is proud to bring Justin Martin to Nevada City. Micah J and Bim Tim will also be performing, guaranteeing this will be a night we won't soon forget. We've got a limited run of $20 tickets available. Pre sale tickets are $25, day of show is $30. 21+ Justin Martin: https://soundcloud.com/justin-martin-music.