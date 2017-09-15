SATURDAY

Birdies For AnimalSave — 7:30 a.m., Nevada County Country Club, 1040 East Main St., Grass Valley. Help AnimalSave help the animals by grabbing your clubs and a group for a day of fun, food and prizes. The entry fee of $75 per person includes 18-holes with a cart, lunch and contest entries for great prizes. Proceeds will help AnimalSave fund its low-cost spay/neuter clinic that has altered over 16,000 dogs and cats over the past nine years, and its foster/adoption program that rescues and finds homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. Get your team together and register at NCCC today. For more information call 530-273-6436. http://www.animalsave.org. 530-272-1272.

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through Nov. 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000 or 530-265-2990.

Nevada City Yoga Fest 2017 — 8:30 am, Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. We invite you to attend and participate in the first annual Nevada City Yoga Fest, to be held at Inner Path in Nevada City. Yoga Fest will include a variety of classes, workshops, a wellness fair, food, music, special events and a silent auction. This exciting event will be both a fundraiser to benefit Inner Path, and a great way to connect with the thriving conscious community of Nevada County. If you would like to get involved as a facilitator, sponsor or volunteer, contact Nila Negron at nila@innerpath.com.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic 'Donna Jean' Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted..

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City Wellness Fair — 10 a.m., Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. Join wellness specialists from Nevada County for a day focused on vibrant health and well being for body, mind and spirit. Find answers to your health questions, healing sessions and readings, wellness products and services and much more. Participants include: California College of Ayurveda Grateful Body Holistic Skin Care Vedic Astrology/Enneagram, readings with Indra Rinzler Tarot/Spiritual, readings with Ingrid Turner Sugar Addiction with Robert Kelaghan Natural Life Medicine with Lior Rahmanian Destiny Readings with Anna-Thea Iridology Readings with Jivan Swann Breema Bodywork with Mary & Shannon Chair Massage with Stephanie Rosignuolo.

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. New large format contemporary landscape paintings by LeeAnn Brook; sculpted wooden vessels by Mike Snegg; saggar-fired ceramics by Dana Bilello-Barrow; handcrafted tables by Judith Lancaster. Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.

Open Spaces & Wild Places: A Celebration of Land 2017 — 4 p.m., TBA, Nevada City. Celebrate land conservation during Bear Yuba Land Trust's biggest fundraiser of the year. Join in for an end-of-Summer Gala to be held outdoors under the oaks at one of the most protected agricultural lands in Nevada County, Linden Lea Ranch. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a social hour featuring appetizers from Emily's Catering, signature cocktails, craft beer from Three Fork Brewing Co. and wine from Lucchesi Vineyards. Guests can stroll an art exhibit of landscape photography, peruse a Silent Auction and visit the Land Trust tent for all the latest updates on land conservation, trails, treks and nature programs.

Gold Country Community Services — 5 p.m., Rincon del Rio, 10450 Rincon Way, Grass Valley. Join Gold Country Community Services for a good time on the farm. This relaxing, casual fundraiser will take place at the stunning Rincon del Rio on Saturday. Ticketed guests are welcome to arrive at 5 p.m. to begin enjoying a fun-filled evening that includes: racing remote controlled boats, cheering on piglet races, and enjoying a farm fresh dinner, cool crisp drinks (including adult beverages), live music, dancing and much more. Volunteer positions and sponsorships are available. For information or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at http://www.goldcountryservices.org/events or call 530-615-4541 or 530-210-1748.

HeART & Wine Gala Art Auction Fundraiser — 6 p.m., Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Rd., Grass Valley. The "HeART & Wine Gala Art Auction" is a fundraiser for One Source Empowering Caregivers, a local, volunteer based, non-profit that provides free respite relief for caregivers. Silent Art Auction, live music, beer & wine, food and free parking. Auction bidding from 6-8:30 p.m. The party continues until 10 p.m. with emcee John Deaderick and live music by Earles of Newton, Purdon's Crossing, Sibling Revelry and The Ruckrich Family Band. Advance Tickets available at The Book Seller and Art Works Gallery both located on Mill St. in Grass Valley, $20 Advance $25 at the Door. Artists and businesses who wish to donate or volunteer to work at the auction, please call the office 530-802-6154. http://www.EmpoweringCaregivers.org.

Live Music with Mikel Paul — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. Mikel Paul will bring his signature style to the Patio. You'll enjoy the sounds of this singer/songwriter. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Our wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with eight or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

Z CABERNET DUO — Violin and Piano — 6 p.m., Kane's Restaurant, 120 E. Main, Grass Valley. Z Cabernet Duo — Violin and Piano — 6 p.m. Kane's Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Grass Valley. Playing your favorites from classic rock and top 40, country and latin, and movie themes. Enjoy your dinner, inside or on the patio while listening to Z Cabernet Duo — Violin and Piano. 530-273-8111.

Kirtan! Vijay Krsna (Kirtanyas) — 7:30 p.m., Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. Join Vijay Krsna of the Kirtanyas and special guests for a evening of devotional music and chanting. Vijay Krsna is a Kirtan singer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and entrepreneur from the UK. Limited seating. Advance online tickets available $18 at vijaykrsna.brownpapertickets.com or $20 at the door (as space allows). NOTE: for Nevada City Yoga Fest ticket holders, this event is included in the Weekend Pass $120 or the One Day Pass $65 for Saturday. More info at nevadacityyogafest.com.

Snake in the Grass — 8 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Quest Theaterworks mounts deliciously dark comedy "Snake in the Grass." Quest Theaterworks rarely puts on a show, but when they do, you can bet its going to be a doozy. In the story, Miriam has cared for her father in the family home during his vituperative last years with the help of a creepily polite nurse, Alice. Its a recipe for an eerie, creepy, scary and enjoyable evening. Snake in the Grass plays two weeks only, Thursdays through Sundays at the Center for the Arts Off Center Stage Sept. 14-24. There is a $15 preview performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Sunday performances are the Sept. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Evening performances are at 8 Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 23 and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. General admission is $25 and preferred seating is $35. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.QuestTheaterworks.com or take your chances at the door. For information only, call 530-366-5888.

Broadway Bound — 8 p.m., Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. LeGacy presents the final of the "Eugene Trilogies" by Neil Simon, "Broadway Bound." Its the story of Brighton Beach Memoir's and Biloxi Blues main character, Eugene Jerome, as he returns to his family home to embark on his dream career. Broadway Bound plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sept. 15 through Oct. 8. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller in Grass Valley, Harmony Books in Nevada City, online at legacy presents.com or by calling 530-268 5419. Reserved seating at $35 available online or through box office only.

Klaus & Barry's Parties R Us — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. After their smash hit last year in "Klaus & Barrys Holiday Party," Jed Dixon and Micah Cone return in a hilarious new musical sequel, "Klaus & Barrys Parties R Us" (AKA Anniversary/Retirement Party With Klaus & Barry). Performances are at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 8-30 and Oct. 13-21. Admission is $28. Admission is $24. Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com. 530-265-8686.

The Stone House presents Stellamara with Rorschack & Sasha Rose — 10 p.m., The Stone House, 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City. The Stone House presents Stellamara with Sasha Rose and Rorschack. Doors at 10 p.m. Tickets $15 advance / $20 door; available at Briar Patch or http://www.StellamaraNevadaCity.eventbrite.com. Internationally acclaimed world music ensemble Stellamara premiers electro-acoustic sets emphasizing their signature passionate rhythms and eastern melodies with dramatic orchestral sections, otherworldly ambience and deep bass grooves.

SUNDAY

Nevada City Yoga Fest 2017 — 8:30 a.m., Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Acclaimed Author Chris Enss to Appear — Noon, Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Chris Enss, celebrated New York Times best-selling historical western author and local Grass Valley resident, is scheduled to make an appearance at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. to launch her two newest books: The Trials of Annie Oakley, and The Pinks: The First Women Detectives, Operatives, and Spies With the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. She will share selected stories from each of the books. Refreshments will be served and docent-led tours of the museum will be available. Many of Chris' books will be available for purchase during her appearance, and she will be happy to sign them.

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Harvest Festival — 1 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Food, music, grape stomping, games, barrel tasting and much more. Carriage Rides just added (weather and temperature permitting). Music by Dream & The Dreamer. Our Naggiar Chef has cooked up a harvest feast to delight. We strongly encourage you to pre-purchase your meal. Pre-purchased meals will be $23. Watch our website for additional activities and information.

Don't You Have Dignity, Mama? (A Chinese Daughter's Memoir) — 2 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. A Chinese Daughter's Memoir, by Xiao Juan Shu, presented by Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra. $15 Tickets at Book Seller, Briar Patch, and http://www.catsweb.org.

Snake in the Grass — 2 p.m., Off-Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

InConcert Sierra Orchestra — 2 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Under the direction of conductor Ken Hardin, the InConcert Sierra Orchestra returns with Greatest Hits, Vol. 5, all the music you know and love. Patron favorites including Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Haydn and more will be performed by the top local and regional musicians.

Cindy McCoy — 4 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Artist in Residence, Cindy McCoy, plays all your acoustic favorites every Sunday afternoon at The Dew Drop Inn. 530-268-1065.

One Mile — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. One Mile is a four-piece band from the Livermore, Tri-Valley area that is focused on vocalcentric, singer-songwriter and pop culture songs from the '60s through today. 530-273-3600.

An Evening with Nessi Gomes — 6 p.m., Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. After releasing her acclaimed debut album last year and touring in 25 countries, Portuguese/British singer-songwriter Nessi Gomes will be sharing her heart melting voice and her deep, emotional and intense songs in Nevada City, California at Inner Path. Join Nessi Gomes for two events on Sunday. She will begin with a Voice Bath Meditation from 6-7 p.m., followed by an Intimate Concert from 7:30-9 p.m. Limited space. Advanced tickets for the combined event, Voice Bath and Concert, can be purchased online at nessigomes.brownpapertickets.com. Cost for attendance: $30 in advance for both events, $20 for each event at the door. Please arrive 15 minutes early to settle into the space. For more information, contact Nessi at info@nessigomesmusic.com or visit http://www.nessigomesmusic.com. Note: For Nevada City Yoga Fest ticket holders, this event is included in the Weekend Pass or a One Day Pass for Sunday.

MONDAY

Intermediate Line Dance — 6:30 p.m., LOVE Building in Condon Park, 660 Minnie St., Grass Valley. Come join the best line dancing class around. A great way to get exercise and have fun. This class is for the experienced Line Dancer. Mondays from 10:30-11:45 a.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m.. Instructor: Cheryle Spangler-Kinslow has taught at Gold Country Community Services for 18 years. For more information, contact Cheryle at 530-478-0755 or at chervlekinslow@yahoo.com.

Beginning Salsa Dancing — 6:30 p.m., Fletcher's Dance Hall, 542 Searls Ave., Nevada City. Come and learn one of the most popular dances right from the beginning. It is the easiest partner dance to learn and the most versatile. $12 per class or $40 for the month — or $35 if paid in advance of the start date. This class will continue progressively through the months to come. Our location is Fletcher's Dance Hall — the Home of Salsa Sierra. Call 530-477-0767 for more info. It's not mandatory to sign up in advance, but always a good idea. http://www.SalsaSierra.com

Open Mic Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. A true open mic. You get 15 minutes to sing a song, read a poem, tell a story, rant against the government or just stand in silence. Come down to the Dew and exercise your 1st amendment rights. 530-268-1065

TUESDAY

Gold Country Community Services – Pinochle — 1 p.m., Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Join us for a fun afternoon of a classic game of pinochle. It is still one of the country's most popular games. Every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. 530-477-5356.

Free Fall Prevention Event for Seniors — 1:30 p.m., Eskaton Village, 625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley. Eskaton is proud to host "Before the Fall," a never before seen documentary about fall prevention and recovery. Enjoy this 30-minute educational film, join the Q&A with the Emmy-winning filmaker Karen Christian, and watch a demonstration of fun and easy exercises to help reduce your fall risk.

Karaoke Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Hosted Karaoke every Tuesday night at the Dew Drop Inn. Great crowed support for both the expert and the newbie. 530-268-1065.

WEDNESDAY

Contemporary Nature-Inspired Art — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Juliet and Homer Live — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Join us each Wednesday with Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills live. Americana, Back Porch Folk and more. Free event.

Ladies Night at the Movies – Thelma & Louise — 7 p.m., Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main St., Grass Valley. Ladies, look no further for a fun night out. For four Wednesdays, the cinema will screen a classic movie and offer food and drink specials in the CineCafe. Guests are invited to come early for a drink and a bite to eat, and stay for the 7 p.m. movie. Admission to the film is only $5. Thelma & Louise (1991), starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. This is the story of an Arkansas waitress and a housewife who decide to break out of their normal lives and hit the road. Also starring Brad Pitt and Harvey Keitel. Thelma & Louise plays Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.