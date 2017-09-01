SATURDAY

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday through Nov. 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more. Come and join the fun.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union street, Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000, 530-265-2990.

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Breakfast — 9 a.m., Sierra Grill Smokehouse, 2515 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn. This time we are meeting in Auburn. Call Howard before Friday, 530-888-7335. Get together with fine folks from the area that share in Peace Corps experience. Spouses and mates welcome. See you there.

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic 'Donna Jean' Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 us to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted..

The Sierra 3 Plays Summer Thymes — 10 a.m., Summer Thymes Bakery & Deli, 231 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Listen to mellow jazz from Bill Douglass on bass, John Girton on guitar and Nora Nausbaum on alto flute while having a lovely brunch, lunch or coffee drinks. No cover.

Praise In The Mountains — 1 p.m., Music Concert, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. The Largest Running free Gospel Concert Penn Valley. This is the 26th year of this annual event. Six Gospel Groups will be performing. This Non-Denominational event kicks off at 1 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. and is very family oriented. Activities and musical styles will be pleasing to all ages. The concert atmosphere will be enhanced with family games giving away free prizes, interactive air jumps and children activities. There will be free drawings all day for prizes to keep the event exciting and at 8 p.m.: $1,000 cash will be the grand prize. We are really excited this year to have the return of Machaira, a longtime favorite at Praise In The Mountains as well as the Rhythm Riders a Johnny Cash Patsy Cline Tribute Band. Praise In The Mountains is a Non-Profit endeavor and admission is free. For more information call Dennis Hulbert 530-268-1613.

Live Music With Midnight Sun — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. Midnight Sun are a father and son duo on keyboards and saxophone. They play classic rock and jazz and are a Naggiar favorite. Visit their website for additional information. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Our wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with eight or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

Nevada City Contra Dance — 8 p.m., Nevada City Odd Fellows Hall, 212 Spring St., Nevada City. Dance to live music by Wild Goose Chase with people of all ages. No partner necessary; all dances taught; beginners welcome. Contra dancing is an easy-to-learn community-style dance rooted in the New England folk tradition. It is a great way to get exercise, meet people, and have fun in a friendly and supportive atmosphere. The Nevada City contra dance happens the first Saturday of every month; there is always a beginners' workshop at 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic Space Travelers Appearing in Auburn — 9 p.m., Club Car Restaurant & Bar, 643 Lincoln Way, Auburn. Acoustic Space Travelers take the stage in Auburn at the Club Car on Saturday night, Sept. 2. Come out and enjoy the evening with great food, full bar & the rocking music of "AST." No cover charge.

SUNDAY

Gary & Eva Quartet – Jazz Standards, Bossa Nova, and More — 2 p.m., Sierra Knolls Winery Tasting Room, 10024 Linnet Lane, Auburn. The Gary & Eva Quartet plays jazz standards, bossa nova, and other tunes, with vocals accompanied by guitar, bass, and drums. The group plays at restaurants, tasting rooms, and other venues around Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Women's Writing Salon — 3 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. Come enjoy a cool afternoon of wine, flute, author readings (and signings) and community at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Open Book with Womens Writing Salon producers Julie Valin and Joan Keyes. The featured writers are Kirsten Casey, Gail Entrekin, Patricia Dove Miller, and Angela Sells. Suggested donation of $5-$10, but no one will be turned away. For more information, please visit womenswritingsalon.tumblr.com. Refreshment from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.

Cindy McCoy — 4 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Artist in Residence, Cindy McCoy, plays all your acoustic favorites every Sunday afternoon at The Dew Drop Inn. 530-268-1065.

The Steven Graves Band — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Soaring harmonies, crafty lyrics, and irresistibly danceable beats. Maverick and emotive songwriter, Steven Graves, and his warm, high energy five piece Americana band look forward to bringing their engaging show from Santa Cruz to Gold Country for an early summer tour. This All Original Americana grooves with soul, consciousness and an old school Classic Rock and Southern Rock edge. Come on down to dance, boogie or just enjoy this highly accomplished and tight up original touring band. 530-273-3600.

MONDAY

Beginning Salsa Dancing — 6:30 p.m., Fletcher's Dance Hall, 542 Searls Ave., Nevada City. Beginning Salsa classes are starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Come and learn one of the most popular dances right from the beginning. It is the easiest partner dance to learn and the most versatile. Plus the opportunity for friendship, exercise, and fun. No partner required. $12 per class or $40 for the month — or $35 if paid in advance of the start date. This class will continue progressively through the months to come. Our location is Fletcher's Dance Hall — the Home of Salsa Sierra. We're behind SPD and directly across from Plaza Tire. Call 530-477-0767 for more info. It's not mandatory to sign up in advance, but always a good idea. http://www.SalsaSierra.com. See you on the dance floor.

Open Mic Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. A true open mic. You get 15 minutes to sing a song, read a poem, tell a story, rant against the government or just stand in silence. Come down to the Dew and exercise your 1st amendment rights. 530-268-1065.

TUESDAY

Gold Country Community Services — Pinochle — 1 p.m., Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Join us for a fun afternoon of a classic game of pinochle. It is still one of the country's most popular games. Every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nevada City Senior Apartments. 530-477-5356.

League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County — 7 p.m., Sierra College Campus — Multi Purpose Room, Nevada County Campus, Grass Valley. Snopes.com Managing Editor, Brooke Binkowski & Nevada County Scoopers, Randall Finkelstein, take the stage to discuss "Fake News" in America. Brooke Binkowski is an award-winning journalist and researcher who has written and produced for CNN, CBS, NPR, the Globe and Mail, AJ+, The Christian Science Monitor, and various other news outlets. Randall Fink Finkelstein is an award winning journalist with over 40 years of writing experience. He has been nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, the Balint Balassi Memorial Sword Award, The Bookseller/Diagram Prize for Oddest Title of the Year, and the Pulitzer Prize.

Karaoke Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass Valley. Hosted Karaoke every Tuesday night at the Dew Drop Inn. Great crowed support for both the expert and the newbie. 530-268-1065.

WEDNESDAY

Juliet and Homer Live — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Join us each Wednesday with Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills live. Americana, back porch folk and more. Free event.

Ladies Night at the Movies – Mystic Pizza — 7 p.m., Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main St., Grass Valley. Ladies, look no further for a fun night out. Sierra Cinemas invites you to the first Ladies Night at the Movies series this September. For four Wednesdays, the cinema will screen a classic movie and offer food and drink specials in the CineCafe. Guests are invited to come early for a drink and a bite to eat, and stay for the 7 p.m. movie. Admission to the film is only $5. The series begins with Mystic Pizza (1988).