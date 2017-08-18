SATURDAY

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City, Commercial and Union St., Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? Email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000.

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday now through Nov. 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more. Come and join the fun.

Railbus Rides — All Aboard — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride one of the completely restored historic Railbuses, Donna Jeanne 97 or Sarah Kidder, from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted..

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City. Exhibiting for the 12th year in a row at Nevada City Winery, Brooks show "Botanika" will feature an array of her paintings that are inspired by gardens in the wild. Incorporating collage, acrylic and mixed media, the large format contemporary paintings are filled with depth in Brooks interpretive manner that explores line, texture and a unique use of color. Show runs through Aug. 28.

LeeAnn Brook: Into the Woods — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. Featuring contemporary carved paintings by San Francisco artist Bob Armstrong and mixed media paintings by LeeAnn Brook. The show will showcase contemporary art inspired by forests and woodlands from both artists. Show runs through Aug. 31. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art gallery and working studio open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. To sign up for future gallery events, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com.

American Legion Monthly Dance — 6 p.m., Frank Gallino Post 130 of the American Legion, 255 South Auburn St., Grass Valley. This month only the American Legion Dance will be on the third Saturday of the month which is the Aug. 19. It is open to the public and there is a no host bar and water and soda available to buy. Snacks are available, so young people are welcome. Jamie Hogan is the DJ. She plays all kinds of music for everyone to dance to or just enjoy listening to. She will give lessons through out the night. The doors open at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. The cost is $7 at the door. Next month it will be the fourth Saturday as usual.

Live Music with Fun Company — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. The Fun Company is an entertaining and engaging group that will satisfy any musical flavor. Steve Evans on acoustic electric guitar and Jim Gallegos on electric bass guitar will color their classic rock songs with rich and thick harmonies. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Our wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with 8 or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

Shel — 7 p.m., Un-Church, 220 Bresee Place, Grass Valley. The UpStart Theatre Company presents a staged reading directed by Kate Haight featuring actors: Tom Wolfe, Scott Namany, Tinley Ireland, Ariel Elliott, Alexis Gross and Susan Perko, and featuring special musical guest, Patrick Cole Higgins. This event is to raise funds for our production of Marat/Sade coming to the Nevada Theatre in January and February 2018. Call 530-274-7777 for more information.

Denise Davis & Rio 4 — 7:30 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Rio 4 offers a variety of music for you listening and dancing pleasure, classic rock, blues and rockabilly. They'll leave music in your heart. 530-273-3600.

Put Another Nickel In — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial St., Nevada City. Off Broadstreet's "Summer of Laughs" continues with one of our most popular shows ever. Audiences will be delighted with this tale of four elderly gentlemen who participate in a Stanford University scientific study on the effects of doo-wop singing on the aging process. Laughter abounds as four octogenarians spend a month in a controlled environment designed to mentally return them to their more youthful days in 1960. With familiar doo-wop classic songs by the Platters, The Drifters, The Coasters, The Crew Cuts, The Diamonds, The Del-Vikings and others, Put Another Nickel In features our signature familiar timeless music, lovable characters and hilarious situations. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

Karaoke — 9 p.m., Gary's Place Saloon, 158 Mill St., Grass Valley. Karaoke every Monday and Saturday night 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. with Chris Lutz. Come join in the fun. Admission is free. 530-272-5509.

Nova Sutro — 9 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. The Dew Drop Inn is pleased to present Nova Sutro. A Sammies nominated hard rock and heavy metal band. Come on down to the Dew and bang your head. 530-268-1065.

SUNDAY

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

LeeAnn Brook: Into the Woods — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Z Cabernet Duo – Violin and Piano — 2 p.m., Sierra Knolls Winery Tasting Room, 10024 Linnet Lane, Auburn. Z Cabernet Duo — Violin and Piano — 2 p.m. On the Patio playing your favorites from top 40 classic rock (Beatles, Stones, Billy Joel, Journey) to country (Charlie Daniels Band, Carrie Underwood) to contemporary (Adele, Sheeran, Spears) to latin (Jobim, Sergio Mendez), standards, and movie themes. Enjoy a fine glass of wine, pizza and salad available, on the patio.

Banner Mountain Boys and Brendan Phillips: PiELL Benefit — 3 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. Local celebrated folk and bluegrass musicians The Banner Mountain Boys, Brendan Phillips and Cedar Hennings will join forces in a benefit show on Sunday. Show tickets, available at the show doors, are priced on a sliding scale, $10-$20. The musicians are donating their time and talents to this fundraising event. Proceeds will benefit Partners in English Language Learning, a nonprofit that provides free, one-on-one tutoring in English as a second language to Nevada County adults. The Banner Mountain Boys feature traditional and contemporary bluegrass music with smooth vocals and scorching instrumentals from the Gold Country, according to the California Bluegrass Associations billing in the 2010 Fathers Day Bluegrass Festival. Brandon is the son of folk singer Utah Phillips, and wears his influences on his sleeve. He plays from his pop catalogue and from the American folk music that he grew up listening to around campfires and at festivals all over the U.S. and Canada. He is joined by Cedar Hennings, also of Fast Rattler. For more information about the show, contact PiELL at 530-265-2116; the Open Book at 530-264-6844, or visit theopenbookgv.com. Refreshments will be available from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Cindy McCoy — 4 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Artist in residence, Cindy McCoy, plays all your acoustic favorites every Sunday afternoon at The Dew Drop Inn. 530-268-1065.

MONDAY

Improver Line Dance — 9:30 a.m., Love Building in Condon Park, 660 Minnie St., Grass Valley. Next step up from Beginner Line Dance with more challenging step combinations and dances. Participants should know the basic steps. When: Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Instructor: Cheryle Spangler-Kinslow has taught at Gold Country Community Services for 18 years. For more information, contact Cheryle at 530-478-0755 or at chervlekinslow@yahoo.com.

Liz Collins Mixed Media and Art Works Gallery — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. Working with oil pastels for the past 20 years, the move into mixed media this past year has sparked an exciting, new creative path for me. The work is a spirited exploration of planes, transparency and the use of maps and other found writings as both texture and metaphor. Using the line of selected planes breaks the solidity of the surface and gives the piece a life of its own. 530-477-1600.

Intermediate Line Dance — 10:30 a.m., Love Building in Condon Park, 660 Minnie St., Grass Valley. Come join the best line dancing class around. A great way to get exercise and have fun. This class is for the experienced line dancer. Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Instructor: Cheryle Spangler-Kinslow has taught at Gold Country Community Services for 18 years. For more information, contact Cheryle at 530-478-0755 or at chervlekinslow@yahoo.com.

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Open Mic Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. A true open mic. You get 15 minutes to sing a song, read a poem, tell a story, rant against the government or just stand in silence. Come down to the Dew and exercise your 1st amendment rights. 530-268-1065.

Karaoke — 9 p.m., Gary's Place Saloon, 158 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Saturday listing.

TUESDAY

Liz Collins Mixed Media and Art Works Gallery — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Monday listing.

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Gold Country Community Services — Pinochle — 1 p.m., Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Join us for a fun afternoon of a classic game of pinochle. It is still one of the country's most popular games. Every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 530-477-5356 for more information.

Community Meal — 5 p.m., Community Meal, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley. Members of St. Patricks Church and the local Grass Valley community are serving a free, delicious dinner. Plan on stopping by and enjoying a great meal. Desserts are always one of our treats.

Tuesday Night Salsa Dancing — 7:30 p.m., Fletcher's Dance Hall, 542 Searls Ave., Nevada City. Hot salsa dancing every Tuesday 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Fletcher's Club. Night Club atmosphere with a large dance floor and DJ music. Great fun with great people. $5 cover. If you're new to Salsa, we'll get you started with a free introductory lesson. (Or for an hour's class come at 6:30 p.m. — $10) Join in for a night of Salsa dancing, friendship, practicing and fun. 530-477-0767 for more info.

Karaoke Night — 8 p.m., Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass valley. Hosted Karaoke every Tuesday night at the Dew Drop Inn. Great crowed support for both the expert and the newbie. 530-268-1065

WEDNESDAY

Liz Collins Mixed Media and Art Works Gallery — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley. See Monday listing.

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

LeeAnn Brook: Into the Woods — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. See Saturday listing.

Juliet and Homer Live — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Join us each Wednesday with Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills live. Americana, back porch folk and more. Free event.