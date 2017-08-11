Calendar | TheUnion.com

Saturday

Nevada County Certified Growers Market — 8 a.m., North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Come enjoy our beautiful market at the historic North Star House, every Saturday now through November 18. We have amazing local produce, desserts, handmade crafts and much more. Come and join the fun.

Nevada City Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m., Commercial and Union streets in Nevada City. Celebrate local food Nevada City style. Share in the bounty of community. See old friends and meet new ones. Enjoy live music, local farmers, vendors, and artists, freshly baked treats and more. Shop for healthy food, locally grown with care and pride. Questions? email the market manager at manager@ncfarmersmarket.org or call 530-206-3000, 530-265-2990

Railbus Rides — 9:40 a.m., Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Ride the completely restored historic "Donna Jean" Railbus 97 from the NCNGRR Museum through the Inn Town Campground, to the Northern Queen Inn and returning to the museum, paralleling a portion of the railroads original route. The scheduled 35 minute Railbus rides are offered on Saturdays through October and are available for special tours. Reservations are necessary; please stop by the museum at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, or call 530-470-0902 to reserve your seat. The Railbus departure timetable for boarding from either the NCNGRR Museum or The Northern Queen Inn is available at the museums website: http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Docent-led tours of the museum highlight the historical significance of the Narrow Gauge Railroad to the local area and are offered Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no charge to ride or visit the all-volunteer-run museum, but donations are gratefully accepted.

LeeAnn Brook: Botanika — Noon, Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City. Exhibiting for the 12th year in a row at Nevada City Winery, Brooks show 'Botanika' will feature an array of her paintings that are inspired by gardens in the wild. Incorporating collage, acrylic and mixed media, the large format contemporary paintings are filled with depth in Brooks interpretive manner that explores line, texture and a unique use of color. Show runs through Aug. 28.

LeeAnn Brook: Into the Woods — Noon, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. Featuring contemporary carved paintings by San Francisco artist Bob Armstrong and mixed media paintings by LeeAnn Brook. The show will showcase contemporary art inspired by forests and woodlands from both artists. Show runs through Aug. 31. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art gallery and working studio open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. To sign up for future gallery events, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com.

Cassidy Joy and Co. — 1 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. An afternoon of original and vintage music led by Cassidy Joy. Featuring songs written by Joy, Peter Johnson, Saul Rayo, and more, interspersed with folk-rock and classic rock numbers. A medley of Richard and Linda Thompson guaranteed. 530-273-3600

Second Saturday Spotlight at Art Works Gallery — 1 p.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley. On the second Saturday of every month, artists demonstrate or teach the fundamentals of their art. Photographer Gail Lipson will demonstrate her process for photo restoration. Wood Worker Jane Markham will bring in and talk about how to use her Tibetan-style incense boxes. The boxes are fully metal-lined and release incense through a slot in the top. Jeweler Linda Kaneko will offer a design workshop using recycled glass, African Beads, or shells. Stone Turner Thomas Haddy will be giving a presentation about turned stone. Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. Open 10 a.m. daily. Monday to Thursday until 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m. 530-477-1600.

Peace, Love and War — 5 p.m., The Alexander Gallery, 225 Broad Street, Nevada City. Monterey Pop Festival Film and Under the Covers with Henry Diltz Thank You For Your Service — Award Winning GI Film, benefit for Image Nation.

Live Music with Steve Holland & Brazilianaires — 6 p.m., Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley. Live music on the patio. The most relaxing music venue in the Foothills. Come for the wine, stay for the food, enjoy the music. Steve Holland and the Brazilianaires will take the stage for a delightful performance with a lively Latin beat. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Our wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. The Bistro will be open until 8:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary but when visiting with eight or more we always appreciate a call to give us a heads up. Please no children after 5 p.m.

NCFF Presents Movies Under The Pines – Vertigo — 7 p.m., Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City. Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines (MUTP), an outdoor cinema experience, returns to Pioneer Park and the Nevada County Fairgrounds this summer. Building on the success and excitement of the last four summers of screenings, the Nevada City Film Festival will host two screenings a month now through Aug. For each screening the festival will bring in state of the art projection and sound, plus offer an array of pre-show food and drink options, specialty cocktails, entertainment and games, and more. Outside food and drink allowed. No outside alcohol. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Trinity Community Chorus Concert — 7 p.m., Trinity Church, 202 High Street, Nevada City. Free Choral Concert by the Trinity Community Chorus 7 p.m. on Saturday. Madrigals, Spirituals, 20th Century Masterworks, Folk Songs, Jazz and more will be included in a concert by the Trinity Community Chorus at Trinity Church, Nevada City, located at the corner of Nevada and High Streets. The Chorus features singers of all ages, and will present a challenging and eclectic program. Admission is free, but a collection will be taken to benefit the Kellerman foundation to the Batwa Pygmies.

Truth or Dare's Dirty Debut of Naughty Newcomers — 8 p.m., The Colfax Theatre, 49 S Main St., Colfax. Truth or Dares Dirty Debut of Naughty Newcomers starts Friday and Saturday. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Eventbrite ticket link is — tiny.cc/TDD. This is a 18+ event. Hope you're ready for this, because we are rehearsed, dressed, and ready to undress for your hoots, hollers, and most of all, pleasure. Truth or Dare Burlesque Schools Dirty Debut is a chance to catch some Naughty Novices and Rookie Cookies, who began with a sexy concept and ended with a blow the lid off, provocative, impassioned, breathtaking performance. Come check out all the snazzy newbies make their first splash into the burlesque scene! These guys and gals have been working hard and are ready to strut their stuff. We will also be showboating some local burlesque performers from Truth or Dare, The Vixen Dames, and the brand spanking new, super amazing Naughty Bawdy Revue. This show will feature special headliners Jet Noir and Deirdre Von Derriere. A different headliner for each night. For more info please call Heather at 530-913-3674.

Put Another Nickel In — 8:15 p.m., Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. Put Another Nickel In is a lovable musical comedy by John Driscoll. Plays at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays now through Aug. 26. Admission $27. Off Broadstreets "Summer of Laughs" continues with one of our most popular shows ever with this tale of four elderly gentlemen who participate in a Stanford University scientific study on the effects of doo-wop singing on the aging process. Put Another Nickel In features our signature familiar timeless music, lovable characters and hilarious situations. Pre-show entertainment is provided by various artists beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

Karaoke — 9 p.m., Gary's Place Saloon, 158 Mill Street, Grass Valley. Karaoke every Monday and Saturday night 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. with Chris Lutz. Come join in the fun. Admission is free. 530-272-5509.

San Geronimo — 10 p.m., Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill, 230 Commercial St., Nevada City. This Marin County band has made a name for itself with many acclaimed performances at Terrapin Crossroads. They have shared the stage with Phil Lesh so you know they have some aces up their sleeves when it comes to jamming. Their thought-provoking songs intertwine classic rock, country and psychedelic elements to form a unique brand of what they like to call California soul music. 530-265-4000

Sunday

St. Dominic Feast Day Celebration — 9:30 a.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, 58 East Oak Street off So. Auburn, Colfax. The parishioners and our priest would like to invite all to Holy Mass at 10 a.m. followed by a barbecue and general fun, including bingo and kids' games.

Zen & the Art of Dying: Film Screening — 4 p.m., The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr., Grass Valley. Join the Full Circle Living & Dying Collective for a screening of Zen and the Art of Dying (2015) on Sunday at the Open Book at 4 p.m. Discussion to follow. $5-10 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. From her origins as a young mother in the UK, to her present day identity as a lesbian, activist, and self-described deathwalker in the idyllic seaside town of Byron Bay, Australia, Zenith (Zen) Viragos personal and professional experiences quietly challenge our core assumptions about life and dissolve our fears around death. Zeniths work models a growing international Natural Death Care Movement that is gaining momentum as Baby Boomers begin to retire and are demanding more personalized, empowered, and meaningful choices around end-of-life matters, just as they did with the natural childbirth movement. Her example, and the willingness of Byron Shires citizens to join her cause, invite each of us to reexamine and reclaim a more active role in how we live, love, and die. Refreshment from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.

Ashley Barron — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Ashley Barron is an old soul with a sense of adventure. She is spontaneous, God-loving and patriotic, and a down-home girl. You can see Barron play country songs at 5 p.m. in Union Square. $5 cover. 530-273-3600

Monday

Community Meal — 5 p.m., Community Meal, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley. Members of St. Patricks Church and the local Grass Valley community are serving a free, delicious dinner. Plan on stopping by and enjoying a great meal. Desserts are always one of our treats.

Tuesday

Gold Country Community Services – Pinochle — 1 p.m., Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Join us for a fun afternoon of a classic game of pinochle. It is still one of the country's most popular games. Every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nevada City Senior Apartments. 530-477-5356

Tuesday Night Salsa Dancing — 7:30 p.m., Fletcher's Dance Hall, 542 Searls Ave., Nevada City. Hot salsa dancing every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Fletcher's Club. Night Club atmosphere with a large dance floor and DJ music. Great fun with great people. $5 cover. If you're new to salsa, we'll get you started with a free intro lesson. (Or for an hour's class come at 6:30 — $10) Join in for a night of Salsa dancing, friendship, practicing, and fun. 530-477-0767 for more info.

Wednesday

National Theatre Live – Angels in America Part Two — 2 p.m., Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main Street, Grass Valley. Sierra Cinemas presents the latest offering from London's National Theatre this Aug. with a unique, two-night event. Tony Kushner's Angels in America will be broadcast live at Sierra Cinemas in two parts, each one week apart. This 5-Star production is sold out in London, and the live broadcast is the only way to see it. The play is set in America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Funny and sharply critical of American conservative politics, this epic drama resonates profoundly today. Part One: Millennium Approaches will be shown live Wednesday at 2 p.m.. Part Two: Perestroika shows live Wednesday Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. The two parts are two halves of the same story, so audiences need to see both parts to fully experience this play.

Juliet and Homer Live — 5 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill Street, Grass Valley. Join us each Wednesday with Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills live. Americana, Back Porch Folk and more. Free event.