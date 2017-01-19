Calendar | TheUnion.com

THURSDAY

Gold Fever- Nugget Fringe Festival — 6 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. This year, the Nugget Fringes signature kickoff party will be held at 151 Union Square on. Mingle with the performers and hear snippets and stories from each show. With over 115 performances of about 33 different shows, this party is a useful tool to find shows of your interest. Bring your calendars and plan your Nugget Fringe Theater Festival experience. Food, wine and beer available for purchase at the event. 530-273-3600

Z Cabernet Duo – Violin & Piano — 6 p.m., Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main, Grass Valley. Violin/piano duo that specializes in contemporary music, including top Grammy winners: Adele, The Beatles, Bruno, Elton, Gaga, Sinatra, Michael Jackson and many more. (530) 273-8111

Mystic Circus Winter Gala — 8 p.m., The Brass Rail, 29336 ca-49, North San Juan. Well, It’s that time again. The Mystic Circus travels far and wide to take out shows to those in need of laughter. This is only made possible by our local gala shows. On top of the show there will be games, contests and a dance party. For one night only the doors of Brass Rail will open up to the world of adults only circus. Invite your friends. $10, doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 pm.

FRIDAY

A Sentence is Inside Itself — 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. A collision of Samuel Beckett and Gertrude Stein in text, movement and music. Using three stools, three hats and an accordion, the performers combine obscurity with enlightenment and prove Stein’s statement that ‘It is always a mistake to be plain spoken.’ Music by Cindy Webster. Nan Busse -Maker, director, performer In addition to creating her own dances/shows, Nan has done Deborah Hay’s SPCP, danced around the world with Danny Nguyen and locally with Christine Germaine, Vangie King and others. Performing (dance and didgeridoo) with musician Joe Lasqo is Peggy DE Coursey.

Eclectigoria Originals — 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Prepared, unpublished, original monologues delivered right to your seat in this theatrical mash-up extraordinaire.

A Feebleminded Dictator — 5 p.m., Off Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. A Feebleminded Dictator tells the story of three women living in isolation who have fallen prey to their vicious vices. The women are free to play their games of ludicrous invention until their tyrannical fantasies go too far. Enclosed in a haunting world of shadows and make-believe, they struggle with vanity, power, and who makes the rules. Created by international female trio Erin Johnston, Brittny Rebhuhn, and Kate Tobie.

Locally Conceived — 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Locally Conceived is a collection of short plays written by playwrights right here in Nevada County. Generations Six members of one family, spread across 200 years, discuss the nature of changing times, the importance of family legacies, and one very important apple tree. Written and directed by Micah Cone, starring Micah Cone and his mother, Ivey Cone.

Uprisings by Gary Wright. In this vignette, two kids discuss possible ways to discipline their Dad for using socially unacceptable language. The twist comes at the end when we learn what Dad’s been saying.

Cathy Johnston Diversion Therapy a very short play by Robin Wallace Directed by Dinah Smith Performed by Brian Arnold and Lindsay Dunckel Last year, David and Jill were sitting inside their car negotiating. (This Termination Thing.) Now they sit inside a Boeing Airbus with 425 other passengers, on route to London and beyond. Jill to start a new job and David to speak at a games conference. At least thats the plan! Dinah Smith – Director, Choreographer, Actor, Teacher/Coach: BA Theatre, Masters Education. ake Wildwood, Synthetic Unlimited. She InSex: A Love Story Coming soon to a garden near you. a touching tale of love, sex, death, lunch and gender roles between two praying mantises. Queen Carolina (Lexis LaRue) is an old school femme fatale, and Maurice, the Pompatus of Love (Alvis LeGate), is a too-cool-for-school, liberated mantis. It is, quite literally, a battle of the sexes. Tom Durkin – Writer/Producer/Director.

Countdown by Ariel Elliott Alone and working away in a room a young woman stumbles upon a tape and decides to take a listen to it to pass the time away. What follows after is much more than she was expecting.

Bodies Unbound — 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. This show is the story of a woman who left a convent where she went to escape the pain of her life and became a massage therapist. In laying her hands on over 30,000 people, she discovered the sacredness of ordinary experience and the wisdom of the flesh.

Eclectigoria- The Monologue Show — 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Prepared monologues delivered right to your seat in this theatrical mash-up extraordinaire.

The Last Wolf — 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Tacked to the wall in the Sierra County Musem of Natural History in Downieville is a flea-bitten pelt. A plaque explains: The Last Wolf Shot in Sierras, 1915.

Man and the Moon — 6:30 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley. Scott Ewings remembrance of his father Wayne who was born on a small family farm in Pennsylvania, grew up gigging frogs and raising hogs, eventually learned a trade, and grew to become an industry titan associated with astronauts and actors, Ronald Reagan, and Saddam Hussein. Wayne Ewing embodied rugged individualism and lived life on his own terms.

A Matter of Minutes — 6:30 p.m., Off Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. This showcase of three short plays in one ticket is put on by two young and vibrant girls who love the theater. As wonderful as full-length plays are, it’s sometimes nice to feel a full two-hour build up of emotions in a matter of minutes..

27 Swing Time Jazz Combo — 7 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Classic standards by Swing Time Jazz. A group of guys and gals whose ages span three generations. 530-273-3600

Nevada County Composers present Meet the Composer — 7:30 p.m., Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City. 3 composers presenting the genesis of their work. Composers are Randy McKean, Jerry Grant & Mark Vance. Tkts are $25. Wine and food are included. Call 530-478-0983 for info and reservations.

The Good Body- by Eve Ensler — 8 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley. In this forthright, frank and funny show, Eve Ensler author of the international sensation The Vagina Monologues examines the complex relationship between women’s minds and bodies as they struggle to fit into societys narrow definition of beauty. This production teams up local favorites Lois Ewing (actor) and Sharon Winegar (director).

Something About The French Open — 8 p.m., Off Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St, Grass Valley. A Southern California family of 5 avid tennis fans come together to celebrate Mother’s Day, each in his and her revealing and surprising way. Written by Robin Wallace, Directed by Dinah Smith. Performed by: Rene Sprattling, Drue Mathies, Sarah Griscom, Brandon Johnson, Corinne Gelfan..

The Zoo Story- Edward Albee — 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. A man sits peacefully in a park. There enters a young vagrant, a soul in torture and rebellion, longing to communicate so fiercely that he both frightens and repels his listener. Stars Chase Coney and T.E. Wolfe, directed by Scott Ewing.

Time Out: Dont Bring Up Gender, Ok? — 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Mountains, 246 South Church St., Grass Valley. Eleanor Scott tells the story of how she lost her favorite job. Reasons for the heart-breaking dismissal include a a sadhu in India, Elena Ferrante, a special doctor, a brilliant experiential education platform, a new friend, some men who explain things to women, the Tibetan buddhist practice of Tonglen, and some wishful thinking. (530) 274-1519

Bob Mora and the Third Degree Quartet — 8 p.m., Golden Era, 309 Broad Street, Nevada City. Bob Mora and the Third Degree Quarter return to the Golden Era playing Chicago Blues along with Soul and a little Reggae, No Cover.

That’s Inappropriate — 9 p.m., The Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. A comedy show dedicated to road rage, insecurities, and naked lady bits. Bring the ‘whole’ family! (Except the kids, leave them at home with the weird babysitter, a bowl of popcorn, and the BFG movie. They’ll be fine.) Immature audiences only.

Inaugural Open Mic — 9:30 p.m., Off Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. So yeah, we have a new president. And the Nugget Fringe has an open mic. Come sing, dance, rant, laugh, cry, hug it out, celebrate, vent, do an Eeyore or Tigger impression or an improvisation or a sketch or a prayer. All views welcome. No advance ticket sales. $10 minimum.

An Intimate Evening with Death, Herself — 9:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Death Has A New Face: A middle-aged waitress named Dorothy meets Death in a bar. Off to a Denny’s for a late-night snack they go, and, 49 days in a booth later, she replaces Death. ‘Douglass Truth is the love-child of Eddie Izzard and Lily Tomlin.’

Seat-Down Stand-Up — 10 p.m., Holbrook Hotel, 212 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. Fresh local ladies stand up, because maybe you left the seat up! Or did you piddle again? Come on out and support locals Susan Stewart, Audrey Delgado and more. And no, this show isn’t about YOU..

SATURDAY

Sierra Writers’ Conference 2017 — 9 a.m., Sierra College, 250 Sierra College Dr, Grass Valley. Writers all join us for a day of learning, sharing, growing and being inspired to craft your words into the stories, articles and books that only you can write. (Plus, get the information you need to market yourself and your work.) Workshops: Craft & Inspiration Marketing & Publishing Guided Critique The Road to Success Jordan Fisher Smith, Kim Culbertson, Mary Volmer and Mark Weideranders are just a few of the author educators who will be speaking. More Information: http://www.sierrawritersconference.com/ Buy tickets and register online at: http://bit.ly/2iq38T6 Joyce Wycoff (559) 554-6402 jwycoff@me.com. (530) 274-5300

The Met Opera: Romeo et Juliet — 9:55 a.m., Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley. The Met: Live in HD 2016-17 season presents a broadcast of Gounod’s Romo et Juliette, presented live in select cinemas nationwide on Saturday, Jan. 21. The electrifying team of Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau reunites for a new production of Gounod’s opera based on the Shakespeare play.

RESPOND – Osborn Woods Gallery — 12 p.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. New Show at the Osborn Woods Gallery Jan. 12-22, Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.) each day. Seven artists will exhibit a series of new work from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22 at the Osborn Woods Gallery. The artists are Juliette Morris Williams, Sheila Cameron, Duncan Linthicum, Jim Lee, Lisa Deniz, Gene Crowe and Rebecca Harris Floeter. This exhibit explores social, environmental and cultural vocabulary in the hopes to incite the viewer to respond, react, and question their community environments. Following January 22, there will be a series of artist talks open to the public on a variety of topics, ranging from public art spaces to using art as a vocabulary. These will be advertised on the Osborn Woods Gallery website, osbornwoodsgallery.com, and through other social media avenues. For more information, contact Juliette Morris Williams at osbornwoodsgallery@gmail.com..

Something About The French Open — 12:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Bodies Unbound — 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Eclectigoria- The Monologue Show — 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Sketchy Ladies — 2 p.m., Off Center Stage At The Center For The Arts, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley. A local all-female group of comediennes, actresses, writers and performers are prepared to unleash their talents on Nevada County.

Time Out: Dont Bring Up Gender, Ok? — 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The 3 Hour Plays — 3:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. The 3 Hour Plays – A cadre of playwrights from all around the country will be given a single subject on which to write ten minute long plays to be performed three hours later. Come see how these different artists tackle a specific subject from different angles. 3 performances. 5 new plays per performance. 15 new works. See them all and vote for your favorites.

An Intimate Evening with Death, Herself — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The Last Wolf — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. Tacked to the wall in the Sierra County Musem of Natural History in Downieville is a flea-bitten pelt. A plaque explains: The Last Wolf Shot in Sierras, 1915. Wolf returns tonight to assure you they didnt get him.

The Sam and Adele Show — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley. Sam and Adele Mills host fellow actors, Mary May Vareen, Melinda Thomas and Keith Porter in an exciting variety show that has four distinct performances. Go to a master class, saddle up with a high planes drifter, caretake a stubborn parent and deal with unexpected visitors while packing up to move away. 273-7771

A Feebleminded Dictator — 5:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

A Sentence is Inside Itself — 5:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The Zoo Story- Edward Albee — 5:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Grateful Dead Fun with Stu Allen & Mars Hotel + Red Dirt Ruckus — 6:30 p.m., Auburn Events Center, 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. The ultimate Jerry Garcia / Grateful Dead experience available Come find out why Phil Lesh, Bob Weir & Melvin Seals go to Stu when they want to have some fun. Some Red Dirt Ruckus Reggae-Funk-Folk-Grass fun will open the show Tix avail at all Dimples, Tribal Weaver, Cherry Records, Clocktower Records, Pop-Art Framing, Liquor Outlet & Online Visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com for more! This is a dance concert, seating is extremely limited – 21+No Refunds unless Cancelled – No Mean People.

Sierra 3: Fringe Festival Reception — 7 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. Exciting theatre events all week kick off with reception at 151 Union Square with The Sierra 3 playing – Bill Douglass, bass; John Girton, guitar and Nora Nausbaum, alto flute. 530-273-3600

Eclectigoria Originals — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Live Chewed Sculptures — 7 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. What do meatloaf, butter, bread and chocolate have in common? They’ll all be chewed into sculptures, right before your very eyes, in this wacky, fun performance art piece. Hungry? Sign up to be a sculptor! Presented and hosted by inquisitive minded Scott Ewing.

Locally Conceived — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The Sierra 3 — 7 p.m., 151 Union Square, 151 Mill St., Grass Valley. The musicians of The Sierra 3 are Bill Douglass, bass with John Girton on guitar and Nora Nausbaum, alto flute have played together for 15 years. 530-273-3600

The Good Body- by Eve Ensler — 7:30 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill St., Grass Valley.

Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., The Center For The Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley. http://www.jessecook.com.

A Matter of Minutes — 8:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

We’re All N.U.T.S. — 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. A collection of comedic one acts performed by students in the competition drama class at Nevada Union. This is the senior project of one of the advanced drama students and all funds raised go to the drama program.

Man and the Moon — 9 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Let’s Misbehave — 10 p.m., Off Center Stage At The Center For The Arts, 315 Richardson St., Grass Valley. Tickets: $25 at the door or online at nuggetfringe.com. Adult audience onlye.

SUNDAY

The Joy of Writing — 9:30 a.m., Willow Valley Farm, 12072 Willow Valley Road, Nevada City. $95. For more information, email Diane Covington-Carter dcovingtoncarter@gmail.com or call 530-265-4050.

Sunday Songs With The Fruit Jar Pickers — 10 a.m., Rough and Ready Grange Hall, 14550 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready. Free Sunday morning tradition. Sing along to old-time gospel, country and lighthearted rock. With goofy prizes, surprises – and a selection of drinks and snacks for sale in the Dollar Cafe.

Grass Valley Wedding Fair — 12 p.m., Nevada County Fairgrounds, McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Highlights: All Vendors Offering Show Discounts. Swag bags for all Registered Brides. Live Music Bridal Toss Giveaways every hour. Produced by Joy of Life Events.

RESPOND – Osborn Woods Gallery — 12 p.m., Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St.t, Nevada City. See Thursday’s listing.

Bodies Unbound — 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church St., GV. See Friday’s listing.

A Matter of Minutes — 2 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

A Sentence is Inside Itself — 2:00 pm, Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Time Out: Dont Bring Up Gender, Ok? — 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Masterworks II :: All Aboard! — 3 p.m., Placer High School Auditorium, 123 Agard Street, Auburn. See Saturday’s listing.

Eclectigoria Originals — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

A Feebleminded Dictator — 3:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The Zoo Story- Edward Albee — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S, Church Street, Grass Valley. A man sits peacefully in a park. See Friday’s listing.

The 3 Hour Plays — 5:30 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

The Good Body- by Eve Ensler — 5:30 p.m., Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

Something About The French Open — 7 p.m., Off-Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley. See Friday’s listing.

MONDAY

Art Works Gallery Welcomes Glass Artist Anna Delbon Masucci — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley. Anna creates decorative and functional glass art inspired by nature. By combining design elements and kiln-formed glass techniques with gravity, her pieces evoke an organic quality reflective in nature. These pieces are shaped into their final form using ceramic molds which she also creates, making Anna DelBon Masuccis art completely handcrafted. http://www.willowgrovehillstudio.com. Open 10am daily. 530-477-1600

The Chi of Smoke – Creating Images Reflective of Asian Bush Painting — 6 p.m., Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Ct., Grass Valley. Smoke is something that photographers have used for years. It can be sensuous or stark; subtle or dramatic. I have started exploring the use of smoke, and with the help of Photoshop and Lightroom, have been creating a variety of images, reflective of Asian brush paintings, stated Jerry Berry, award winning photographer. At the Nevada County Camera Club meeting on Monday evening, Jan. 23, Berry will describe how he captures photos of smoke and will demonstrate his process of creating very different images, evoking ethereal landscapes or portraits. 530-274-2463

TUESDAY

Art Works Gallery Welcomes Glass Artist Anna Delbon Masucci — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley. See Monday’s listing.

WEDNESDAY

Art Works Gallery Welcomes Glass Artist Anna Delbon Masucci — 10 a.m., Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley. See Monday’s listing.

Healing Through Art — 12 p.m., Anew Day Counseling Center, 117 New Mohawk Rd., Suite A, Nevada City. No art experience needed! This is a drop-in group, no registration or commitment is required. Come join us in a small (4-6) group setting, of men and women, to participate in a predetermined Art project, encouraging you to relax, to create and to sooth your soul, while enjoying fellowship with others. There is no charge, all supplies are provided, coffee and/or tea are compliments of Anew Day counseling Center. We try to provide an atmosphere that encourages laughter, fellowship, even sharing, while soothing our souls by our creating, painting, drawing, cutting, pasting, even getting messy! We meet every Wednesday from 12-3 until March 29.

Japanese Carpentry Workshop Class Series — 6 p.m., The Curious Forge, 12400 Loma Rica Drive #5, Grass Valley. JAPANESE CARPENTRY CLASS In this introduction to traditional Japanese hand tools, we will practice with marking tools, saw, chisel, and plane, and learn about sharpening, too. Cutting mortise and tenon joinery with hand tools, each student will make a scale model of a tor-ii gate. A tor-ii gate is a traditional Japanese gate most commonly found at the entrance of, or within, a Shinto shrine where it symbolically marks the transition from the profane to the sacred. No experience required. Class size limited to 6. Times: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 11 – Feb. 1, and 9-2 on Saturday Feb. 4 Cost: $275 for 5 sessions. Materials fee: $25 Tim Brennan has 40 years experience as a carpenter, woodworker, and teacher. He has been enthusiastically using Japanese hand tools and joinery in his work since 1992, and assisting with CATS theatrical set construction since 2008. Tim is a local licensed building contractor. For more information and to register, go to our website: thecuriousforge.org/calendar, or email, spark@thecuriousforge.org..

Acid Lounge — 6:30 p.m., FoxHound Espresso & Coffee Broasters, 317 Spring St., Nevada City. WHAT: Acid Lounge at the FoxHound. One night only. Leta Gibney on vocals. Jacob Aginsky on keys, mini keys, beats, and bass.WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. INFO: Leta Gibney at facebook and YouTube, the event is all ages. No cover. Jacob Aginsky is happy to call Nevada City his home base. He studied with Herbie Hancock, recorded and toured with many including Tom Waits, Chris Isaak, Thievery Corporation, Pink, Zap Mama and Nicki Minaj. Leta Gibney is a local jazz singer/songwriter in Nevada City. She has a background in flamenco and jazz. The duo has been performing and recording together for three years and is currently working on their third Acid Lounge EP.