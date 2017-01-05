Calendar | TheUnion.com

THURSDAY

Harry and Snowman — 7 p.m., Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. Dutch immigrant, Harry deLeyer, journeyed to the United States after World War II and developed a transformative relationship with a broken down Amish plow horse he rescued off a slaughter truck bound for the glue factory. Harry paid eighty dollars for the horse and named him Snowman. In less than two years, Harry & Snowman went on to win the triple crown of show jumping, beating the nations blue bloods. They were famous for their day and traveled around the world together. Their chance meeting at a Pennsylvania horse auction saved them both and crafted a friendship that lasted a lifetime. Eighty-six year old Harry tells their Cinderella love story firsthand, as he continues to train on today’s show jumping circuit..

SATURDAY

Used Clothing Recycling Fundraiser — 9 a.m. Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley. Bear River Grad Night is hosting the Used Clothing Recycling Fundraiser. Donations we accept are clothing (womens, mens, and childrens), accessories (shoes, purses, belts, hats, backpacks), linens (table, bath, bed), and stuffed animals. Collected items are shipped to developing countries to be re-used or recycled all of it is kept out of the landfill. Simply collect items and place in plastic bag with a twist tie and drop off curbside in the Bear River High School parking lot near the Library on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.. (530) 268-3700

The Met Opera: Nabucco — 9:55 a.m., Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley. The Met: Live in HD 2016-17 season presents a broadcast of Verdi’s Nabucco, presented live in select cinemas nationwide on Saturday, January 7. Met Music Director James Levine conducts Verdi’s early drama of Ancient Babylon, Nabucco, with Plcido Domingo adding a new role to his Met repertory as the title character. Liudmyla Monastyrska sings the tour-de-force role of Abigaille, Nabucco’s willful daughter, with Jamie Barton as Fenena, Russell Thomas as Ismaele, and Dmitri Belosselskiy as the prophet Zaccaria, the role of his 2011 Met debut..

The Sierra 3 — 10 a.m., Summer Thymes Bakery & Deli, 231 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Have yummy food while listening to jazz, melodic and mellow. John Girton, guitar; Bill Douglass, bass and Nora Nausbaum, alto flute. No cover..

Nevada City Contra Dance — 8 p.m., Nevada City Odd Fellows Hall, 212 Spring St., Nevada City. Dance to live music by Hot Cider in the old Odd Fellows Hall. No partner necessary; all dances taught; beginners welcome. Contra dancing is an easy-to-learn, constantly evolving community dance style rooted in the New England folk tradition. It is a great way to get exercise, meet new people, and have fun in a friendly atmosphere. The Nevada City dance happens every first Saturday of the month; there is always a newcomers’ workshop at 7:30. This month, there will be a special community potluck dinner at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sunday Songs With The Fruit Jar Pickers — 10 a.m., Rough and Ready Grange Hall, 14550 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready. Everyone’s invited to a musical Sunday morning tradition! It’s fun and it’s free! Sing along to old-time gospel, country and lighthearted rock. With goofy prizes, surprises – and a tasty selection of drinks and snacks for sale in the Dollar Cafe – every Sunday is a celebration!.

John McCutcheon — 7:30 p.m, The Center For The Arts, 314 West Main St., Grass Valley. Strings Concerts presents A Fundraiser for Community Radio KVMR Sunday, Jan. 8, 7:30p.m. $20 KVMR or Center members; $23 non-member $35 preferred seating.

Tickets are not available through The Center for the Arts Box Office. Tickets are available online or at: BriarPatch Coop 530-272-5333.

“The most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard” — Johnny Cash. “He has an uncanny ability to breathe new life into the familiar. His storytelling has the richness of fine literature” — Washington Post.

Calling John McCutcheon a folksinger is like saying Deion Sanders is just a football player. Dallas Morning News No one remembers when the neighbors started calling the McCutcheons to complain about the loud singing from young Johns bedroom. It didnt seem to do much good, though. For, after a shaky, lopsided battle between piano lessons and baseball (he was a mediocre pianist and an all-star catcher), he had found his voice thanks to a cheap mail-order guitar and a used book of chords. From such inauspicious beginnings, John McCutcheon has emerged as one of our most respected and loved folksingers. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer.

TUESDAY

Picture Book Art Club — 4 p.m., Madelyn Helling Branch Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Read a picture book, and make art inspired by the illustrations! Our first book will be Thunder Boy, Jr. by Sherman Alexie, illustrated by Yuyi Morales.. 530-470-2748

WEDNESDAY

Japanese Carpentry Workshop Class Series — 6 p.m., The Curious Forge, 12400 Loma Rica Drive #5, Grass Valley. JAPANESE CARPENTRY CLASS In this introduction to traditional Japanese hand tools, we will practice with marking tools, saw, chisel, and plane, and learn about sharpening, too. Cutting mortise and tenon joinery with hand tools, each student will make a scale model of a tor-ii gate. A tor-ii gate is a traditional Japanese gate most commonly found at the entrance of, or within, a Shinto shrine where it symbolically marks the transition from the profane to the sacred. No experience required. Class size limited to 6. Where: Classes will be held at The Curious Forge in Grass Valley, CA Times: 6:00 9:00 PM Wednesdays, Jan. 11 – Feb. 1, and 9:00 2:00 on Sat., Feb. 4 Cost: $275 for 5 sessions. Materials fee: $25 Tim Brennan has 40 years experience as a carpenter, woodworker, and teacher. He has been enthusiastically using Japanese hand tools and joinery in his work since 1992, and assisting with CATS theatrical set construction since 2008. Tim is a local licensed building contractor. For more information and to register, go to our website: thecuriousforge.org/calendar, or email, spark@thecuriousforge.org..