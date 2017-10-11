TICKETS: $35-$75. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , or by phone at 530-265-6124, or in person at 530 Searls Avenue, Nevada City. Sign up now and receive five concerts for the price of four.

WHO: Music in the Mountains presents Brahms First Symphony with special guest Violinist Rachel Barton Pine and the Sacramento Philharmonic

Music in the Mountains will present internationally acclaimed concert violinist Rachel Barton Pine with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Orchestra, in the first ever Nevada County performance of Brahms First Symphony held on Friday.

The concert is the launch of Music in the Mountains's first, full subscription season, and marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Orchestra to present the greatest symphonic and choral music year-round.

Friday night's concert "Brahms and Prokofiev: Romantic and Post Romantic!" is one of five musical experiences in the series that combines rising international stars and regional favorites.

Conductor Andrew Grams leads the Sacramento Philharmonic through Brahms' third and "most nearly artistically perfect" Symphony along with Prokofiev's First Violin Concerto.

This concert along with the others, brings conductors and soloists who have performed with the world's greatest orchestras in Berlin, London, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cultural capitals, to the local community to experience the best in classical music.

Conductor Andrew Grams

With a unique combination of intensity, enthusiasm and technical clarity, American conductor Andrew Grams has steadily built a reputation for his dynamic concerts and long-term orchestra building.

He has led orchestras throughout the United States including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, Detroit Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, The Dallas Symphony, and the Houston Symphony.

Also a concert violinist, Grams received a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from The Juilliard School, and in 2003 he received a conducting degree from the Curtis Institute of Music where he studied with Otto-Werner Mueller.

He was selected to spend the summer of 2003 studying with David Zinman, Murry Sidlin and Michael Stern at the American Academy of Conducting at Aspen and returned to that program again in 2004.

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine

In both art and life, violinist Rachel Barton Pine has an extraordinary ability to connect with people.

Celebrated as a leading interpreter of great classical and contemporary works, her performances combine her innate gift for emotional communication and her scholarly fascination with historical research.

She plays with passion and conviction across an extensive repertoire, thrilling audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and infectious joy in music-making.

Pine's 2017 season has included performances of concertos by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Bruch, Dvorak, Elgar, Korngold, Locatelli, Mozart, Prokofiev, Saint-Saens, Shostakovich and Vivaldi, with orchestras including the Columbus Symphony (as leader), the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (also as leader) and the West Virginia and Wichita Symphony Orchestras.

In April 2017 she performed the world premiere of the Maneein Violin Concerto with the Phoenix Symphony, conducted by Tito Muñoz.

This year she also released Paganini a capella, which includes her performance of all 24 Paganini Caprices as well as other Paganini unaccompanied works.

Paganini was considered by many to be the first rock star, and his 24 Caprices require tremendous technical skill. However, it is Paganini's inherent musicality that has always been at the heart of Pine's relationship to this artist and his works.

Paganini was a product of the bel canto ("beautiful singing") era in Italy in which the human voice was the most revered of instruments and great singers were worshiped.

Bel canto, at its core, is about beauty and expression, and Pine's performance honors how Paganini captured this in both his playing and his compositions.

Pine's prolific discography of 30 albums on the Avie, Cedille, Warner Classics, Hänssler Classics, Naxos and Dorian labels reflects her love of the classical warhorses, as well as her interest in promoting contemporary composers and exploring historic music that has been unjustifiably neglected.

A fan of rock and heavy metal since her pre-teens, Pine's ability to see the connecting threads between classical and rock music makes her the perfect bridge between generations of music fans.

Hailed as an artistic ambassador, she often visits rock radio stations and clubs to perform her own arrangements of rock and metal songs followed by classical pieces to illustrate how the two genres share a similar intensity and compositional complexity.

The success of these experiences inspired her orchestral initiative "Shredding with the Symphony," aimed at drawing new audience members.

The program features pieces by Van Halen, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Metallica alongside pieces by Bruch, Vivaldi, Sibelius, and Shostakovich.

In 2016, Pine and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante filmed a widely released Grammy PRO video in which the musicians discussed their shared love of classical and rock.

She has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, PBS Newshour, appeared five times on NBC's Today Show, and frequently has been a guest on nationally-syndicated radio shows including Performance Today, A Prairie Home Companion, as well as National Public Radio's All Things Considered and Tiny Desk.

Sacramento Philharmonic Orchestra

What began as the Sacramento Symphony in 1948 is now combined into the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, returning as a melded organization boldly and with authority in 2015.

The 68-person orchestra is considered one of the Central Valley's premier arts ensembles; offering a broad spectrum of musical styles — from works such as Vaughan Williams' very community-minded Concerto Grosso to their Pops Series, to large-scale classical symphonic repertoire.