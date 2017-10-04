Booming with talent

I have to say, I have never seen so much talent come out of such a small community.

In my short time here in western Nevada County I've had the pleasure of speaking with Emmy winners, award-winning actors and directors, artists, singer/songwriters, and incredible people who are storming the entertainment scene.

This week was no different.

The movie "Battle of the Sexes" is set to hit local theaters Friday and I had the privilege to speak with not only the directors of the film, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, but Larry King as well.

King was the man behind the scenes of the historic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Larry, Billie Jean's former husband, helped get women's tennis out of the shadows and into the spotlight. The film explores much more than just the match, delving into the lives of both Billie Jean and Bobby (pages 6-7).

Dayton, a Grass Valley native, said he has fond memories of the area and its local newspaper.

"I used to deliver for The Union as a paperboy back in the day and loved it," he said.

It's always nice to hear when people hit the "big time" they still appreciate where they came from.

One other fun fact about the film is that Larry King will be at Sierra Cinemas Friday for a Q&A after the movie, which starts at 7 p.m.

Another big event taking place this week is the Indigenous Peoples Day held at the Sycamore Ranch Park, west of Grass Valley off Highway 20.

Everyone can attend this free event and it is an excellent opportunity to learn more about our community and the events that transpired here. There will be several special guests speakers and plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy (Visit http://www.IndigenousPeoplesDays.org for full list).

Coinciding with the history theme, the "All About Unique Women — The '60s Revolution" is kicking off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the The North Star House.

"The event is almost a history lesson, showing the changing roles and fashions of women of the era, from women's rights activists to bouffant hairdos and go-go boots," said Cherie Oliver of Yesteryear Sierra. "We're representing leading figures from that time, dressed in authentic vintage clothing like they might have worn."

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com