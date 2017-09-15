Book release and signing

WHERE: MOVE! 133 Argall Way Suite B, Nevada City. Located across the parking lot from California Organics

WHAT: Book signing and reading from Suzie Daggett.

Local author, Suzie Daggett will read from her new book about her mom's recent passing: "The Pink Door: Mom's Journey to the Other Side."

Her mom's last wish was to die in peace at home and return to the other side.

As far as we know, her wish was granted.

This book is a memoir/help book for people who are suddenly in charge of their elders during their dying process.

There is no one way to help your loved one, no death is the same, no roadmap completely accurate.

Each transition is individual yet the experience can be universally similar.

While Daggett's mom was beginning the last phase of life on this side, she wrote a daily journal, expressing her caregiver ineffectiveness, angst, love, confusion, need to control and always struck with how to navigate this unknown territory of a last breath.

The result is a candid and poignant account of Daggett's experiences as a primary and reluctant caregiver.

Her reflective, emotional, vulnerable moments are expressed in journal style. She crafts helpful insights, practical observations and lessons learned through narratives delving into many aspects of the dying process.

Along the way, she discovered ways to soften the experience for both the caregiver and the loved one.

Daggett shares what it means to honor the dying wishes of her elder, the importance of love, the value of forgiveness and the affects of granting permission to pass.

A page-turner transcending the ordinary telling of a loved one's death, it keeps even those fearful of the finality of dying engaged and hopeful.

"The Pink Door" is a valued roadmap for those dealing with the unknowns of a loved one's passing.

Daggett is happy to answer questions during the reading and sign books afterward. Join in for a drawing of an autographed book.

Daggett writes, speaks and teaches about the continual interactions between the soul and ego in everyday living.

Her books include "The Pink Door," "From Ego to Soul" and "PEARLS."

A former publisher, she created and produced the Insight Healthy Living Directory, and produced Insight Lectures featuring national new thought teachers.

She has been a newspaper columnist and a TV and radio host interviewing many speakers and healers. Suziedaggett.com.