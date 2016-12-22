 Bob Mora at Golden Era NYE | TheUnion.com

Back to: Entertainment

Bob Mora at Golden Era NYE

Bob Mora and the Third Degree play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a New Yearâs Eve Party at the Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad St., Nevada City. Included are party favors, finger food, and Champagne at midnight, $20 cover. www.goldeneralounge.comPhoto by Curtis Gruss |

Bob Mora and the Third Degree play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a New Yearâs Eve Party at the Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad St., Nevada City. Included are party favors, finger food, and Champagne at midnight, $20 cover. www.goldeneralounge.com

Bob Mora and the Third Degree play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a New Year’s Eve Party at the Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad St., Nevada City. Included are with party favors, finger food, and Champagne at midnight, $20 cover. http://www.goldeneralounge.com