Blues legend Roy Rogers to ring in New Year | TheUnion.com

The Center will be closed Dec. 18-26. During the closure, tickets will be available for purchase at thecenterforthearts.org and at BriarPatch Co-op Market.

New Year’s Eve will be a bit bluesy in Grass Valley. With a big assist from Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings, the Center for the Arts is putting on a night of full revelry, complete with gourmet dinner, dance party, and balloon drop.

Rogers, a Northern California native and Nevada County resident, is a renowned slide guitarist and has collaborated and performed with some of the biggest names in blues. He toured for several years with John Lee Hooker, who according to Rogers’ bio, said, “I just can’t say enough good things about Roy. He plays so good. Some of the best slide I’ve heard, best blues I’ve heard. He gets real deep and funky, and he masters whatever he plays.”

He’s been described as “under the radar” in the mainstream, but in the musical world, he’s held in high esteem, having earned multiple Grammy nominations as both a producer and performer. He’s worked with Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Ray Manzarek, Carlos Santana, and Sammy Hagar, among countless others.

Rogers began playing guitar when he was 12 years old and was playing in rock ‘n’ roll bands not long after that. Growing up in the Bay Area in the early ‘60s, he quickly discovered the blues and was drawn to the “grooves and honesty in the music.” He was captivated by live performances of some of the greats like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters early on in his career.

“Their performances absolutely stunned me,” he said of the experiences that would help shape his passion and career. “My dear friend John Lee Hooker said it best, ‘the blues is a feeling’ and it’s got to come out. When the music is ‘cookin’ everybody feels it. That feeling is as honest and direct as you can get in music, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Now in his 60s, Rogers shows little sign that he’s slowing down. He’s released six albums since 2009 with another, “Stringshot,” set to come out next year. He notes the forthcoming album will be new and inspired, fusing his signature blues slide with Brazilian guitar, harp, and violin.

Maintaining and cultivating creativity is something he finds easy to do in Nevada County. He moved to the area eight years ago for the slower-paced life, environment, and surroundings. Having grown up in Vallejo and visiting Lake Tahoe throughout the years, he’s like many Nevada County residents who eventually make a home here. He also cites the vibrancy of the music scene and abundance of musicians and artists in the area.

“It’s great to be a part of that when you’re in a big area like New York City or the Bay Area, but you have to make it happen in a community like this.”

Rogers credits the Center for the Arts for helping music and culture thrive in the area. While he continues to travel and perform throughout the U.S. and Europe, he looks forward to staying close to home next week.

“Live performance was always the kingpin,” he says of his unwavering energy to continue performing. “When you’re a performer, you feed off the crowd. You respond to the crowd. That’s the fun of it, the joy of communicating.”

Julie Baker, executive director for The Center, says Rogers’ brand and style is the perfect soundtrack for the evening, which will also include champagne and noisemakers. Opening for Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings is The Rayos, also from Nevada County.

Guests can take part in the entire event, complete with a preshow dinner by Antonio Ayesteran Catering (beginning with cocktails and appetizers at 6:30), or purchase seated general admission tickets for the 8 p.m. show. Dance floor admission costs slightly less.

Katrina Paz is a Nevada County freelance writer.