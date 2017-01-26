Black Violin on stage Sunday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

If Bach and Beethoven and Mozart came back to jam with Wu-Tang Clan, Nicki Minaj, and Wiz Khalifa, it would no doubt be a strange brew of classical pizzicatos and arpeggios played with heavy hip-hop beats, synthesizer samples, and a mix of down-low grooves.

Combining these two diametrically-opposed musical genres would seem to be a contradiction in terms, but it is being done successfully and melodically by two, young classical musicians from Florida called Black Violin.

The lively, spirited duo will be playing their distinctive brand of hip-hop flavored, classical music at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley at 7:30 p.m. Sunday as part of their 2017 U.S. Unity Tour.

On stage briefly, will be the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra from our local area. The Youth Orchestra will perform pieces with Black Violin in the duo’s signature style toward the end of the program. According to the Orchestra’s director, Wayland Whitney, about eight local youth will be participating, ranging in age from 11 to 16.

Kev Marcus, the violinist, and Wilner Baptiste, the viola player who goes by Wil B., learned classical musicianship at a young age and have coupled it with hip-hop beats and pop music rhythms in Black Violin. “There are a few other people that blend popular music with classical music on a violin, so we like to think that we have created our own lane and blend the genres like no others,” said Kev Marcus.

The term that seems to best suit this unique music is classical-hip hop. But, of course, the duo does not want the group to be pigeonholed. “We use the structure and rhythms of popular music, while prominently featuring classical instrumentation,” Marcus explained. “We have always been drawn to great music from all genres. Our music is a combination of our many influences – but soul, funk, and R&B are dominant elements throughout all of our music.”

The Miami Herald newspaper raved: “Black Violin upends cultural and musical stereotypes, it’s an unexpected blend of classically-trained musicianship and hip-hop beats and inventiveness.” National Public Radio insisted that: “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

Black Violin has shared stages and collaborated with an array of singers, bands, and other musicians. The duo met in high school in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and then went to different universities after graduation. Wil B. said that he wanted to play the saxophone in high school, which seemed to be a cooler instrument, but he got put in violin class. He didn’t like it at first, but said he’s now glad that it happened.

“On stage with us we have a world champion DJ named DJ SPS, and our incredible drummer Nat Stokes,” Marcus mentioned. “They help us create a soundscape that is both unapologetically rhythmic and soothingly melodic. In the studio, we try not to limit ourselves, so we work with a wide array of musicians and beat makers to create a vibe that is groundbreaking and forward thinking,” Marcus added.

The band released their major label debut album “Stereotypes,” featuring Black Thought of The Roots and MC Pharoahe Monch on the Universal Music label. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart, and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. “Stereotypes was released in September 2015,” said Marcus. “The focus of that album was to look at popular music from a violin’s perspective.”

Black Violin has shared stages with top name entertainers, including Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty, and has creatively collaborated with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys.

The band is currently touring the U.S., as well as composing a score for Fox’s new TV series, Pitch, which premiered in the fall of 2016. The violinists’ also had a successful European tour in May and June of 2016, where they played in Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Milan, London, and the Isle of Wight in England.

Wil B. and Kev Marcus continue to place heavy emphasis on educational outreach. They’ve performed for more than 100,000 students in North America and Europe in the past twelve months. They were the featured musical act for the Blue Ribbon Festival at the Music Center in Los Angeles, where they performed for 19,000 fifth-grade students from the Los Angeles area over a three-day period.

“As black men living in America we understand the challenges, and we also understand the power of “I can’t,” so we decided to live by and promote the power of “I can,” their official website stated.

“Through the message of Black Violin’s music, we’ve spent the last 10 years working to encourage and empower people of all ages, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds to find what connects us, rather than shine a light on what divides us,” the musicians concluded.

