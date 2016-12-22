Black Panthers film set for Friday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

“The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” a documentary film about the rise and fall of the 1960s movement, will be shown 7 p.m. Friday at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.

The event, sponsored by The Peace & Justice Center, review how change was coming to America and the fault lines could no longer be ignored.

Cities were burning, Vietnam was exploding, and disputes raged over equality and civil rights.

A new revolutionary culture was emerging and it sought to drastically transform the system.

“The Black Panthers” is the first feature length documentary to explore the Black Panther Party, its significance to the broader American culture, its political awakening for black people, and the painful lessons wrought when a movement gets derailed. Master documentarian Stanley Nelson goes straight to the source, weaving a treasure trove of rare archival footage with the voices of the people who were there: police, FBI informants, journalists, white supporters, detractors, and Black Panthers who remained loyal to the party and those who left it. Admission is $6 to $10 suggested donation. A discussion follows. Beverages and treats will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the Peace Center’s website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, or email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.