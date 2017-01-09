Biological Decoding class offered Tuesday | TheUnion.com

A presentation, “Biological Decoding for Health and Well-being,” will be offered at 2 p.m. today at Inner Path at 200 Commercial St. in Nevada City.

The event will be led by Patricia Cohen of Nevada City. The cost is $7.

According to Cohen, Biological Decoding is the art of decoding the language of the cells to resolve the emotional cause of illness.

The process combines various concepts in order to offer a practical healing method that targets the memory of the cells.

“It is a new way of decoding any type of symptoms — physical, emotional or mental — and resolving their underlying bio-emotional and ancestral cause at the cellular level through signature methodology,” Cohen said.

For information, e-mail cohen.patty@gmail.com