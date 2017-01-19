Binge the Fringe! Grass Valley hosts Nugget Fringe Theater Festival | TheUnion.com

New York has one. Chicago has one. San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego each have one, but Sacramento and Reno don’t.

That’s why the nonprofit community theater company Quest Theaterworks is producing its Third Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival Jan. 19 through Jan. 29 at six, intimate, no-curtain venues in downtown Grass Valley.

“It’s theater unleashed – over-the-top, under-the-radar and off-the-wall indie productions that could only see the light of day at a Fringe Theater Festival,” said Scott Wayne O’Brien Ewing, artistic director of Quest Theaterworks and co-producer of the festival.

The 10-day festival features 5,000 seats for 118 performances of 33 shows and two parties at six venues, all within walking distance of each other in downtown Grass Valley.

“This festival of eclectic, uncurated, creative and sometimes bizarre theater productions will make you rethink what you thought about theater,” asserted Lois Masten Ewing, who is co-producer with her husband Scott Ewing.

Both Ewings will be performing in separate, solo shows during the festival.

“The festival is good for business,” Lois Ewing noted.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine said he couldn’t put a dollar number on how good the festival is for business except that it is. He did say, however, “Our expectation for the festival to grow is really high.”

“The quality of work is superb,” he said. Levine and his wife are “minor sponsors” of the festival, he added.

AND AWAY WE GO!

The festival kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. with a free Gold Fever party at 151 Union Square restaurant (151 Mill St.) in Grass Valley. At 7 p.m., KVMR broadcaster Jerianne Van Dijk will go live on the air and worldwide via the Web.

Van Dijk will emcee a showcase of most of the performers of the festival. Each act will present a teaser of their show.

According to the Ewings, the kickoff party is a free opportunity for people to preview the shows and buy tickets for the acts before they sell out.

THE THEATER IS MY CHURCH

Three of the six “intimate” venues of the festival are located in the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains at 246 S. Church St.

Among others, this venue features Edward Albee’s “Zoo Story,” six short plays by local playwrights in a show called “Locally Conceived,” and back by popular demand, “An Intimate Evening with Death, Herself” with Douglass Truth.

Venue 2 at UUCM features two San Francisco “Best of Fringe” acts, “Hey, Hey, LBJ!” and “A Sentence Inside Itself” as well as locally produced shows.

Venue 3 is headlining “Based on Actual Events” and “The Last Wolf,” in addition to other acts.

HOLBROOKE TO HOST TWO VENUES

It’s all women and all comedy at the Holbrooke’s Iron Door room with Emmeline Tober’s “That’s Inappropriate” and “Seat-Down Stand-Up” with five female comics.

Upstairs, both Scott and Lois Ewing will perform solo shows. Lois Ewing is doing “The Good Body” by Eve Ensler, and Scott Ewing is remembering his father, “The Man and the Moon.”

Joyful Raven is also set to present her San Francisco Best of Fringe show “Tales of a Sexual Tomboy.”

BLACK BOX THEATER

The Off Center Stage behind the Center for the Arts is the only genuinely theatrical venue of the Nugget Fringe, but even the “black box” theater has no curtains.

It’s the only stage big enough to handle “Let’s Misbehave – A Burlesque Experience.” The 20 women and five men will put the risk in risqué with their song-and-dance numbers, vaudevillian comedy, and racy sketches.

Speaking of sketches, the “Sketchy Ladies” will provide improv comedy within a structured framework of seven women trying to figure out a dice game they’ve never played.

Additionally, several plays, including “A Feeble-Minded Dictator” and “Something About the French Open” will grace the Off Center Stage.

PARTIES AND MUSIC

If you’re looking to party, 151 Union Square is the place to be Jan. 19 and 29.

The aforementioned Gold Fever kickoff party is the official start to the Nugget Fringe. It’s a good place to meet the actors – and a good time to buy show passes and tickets before the most popular shows sell out.

The 151 Union Square restaurant and bar is also the best place to hear music, ranging from the NuJazz Alternative Virtual Orchestra to SierraCapella and other musical acts.

Additionally, Union Square will host the Ingot After Party, starting at 5 p.m. Jan. 29. It’s free and another chance to intermingle with the actors, writers, directors and crews that worked their magic behind the scenes.

Best of Fringe and other special awards will be given during the official wrap party for the 2017 Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

Tom Durkin is media coordinator for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival, and a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-writer.net. Cover photo is by Durkin.