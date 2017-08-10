Bike repair station coming to Pioneer Trail | TheUnion.com

Have you ever found yourself at the trailhead ready to go for an epic mountain bike ride and realized that your tires are low on air?

Or maybe your brakes were in dire need of adjustment?

If only there was some sort of bike stand with tools and an air pump you could use …

Kellen Bodine is a Life Scout in Troop 855 in Grass Valley. He is working on his Eagle Scout project in which he will be improving the Pioneer Trail trailhead with the installation of a bike repair station, a bike rack, a signpost with directional arrows to the trails, and a map case with a bulletin board.

The project will benefit the mountain biking community of Nevada County, and allow anyone to make basic repairs to a bike, such as fixing a flat or adjusting brakes.

Bodine has started a GoFundMe.com page and plans to complete the project in August or early September, at the latest. But the sooner the money is raised, the sooner he can complete it. The money will go to Bicyclists of Nevada County and will receive only what the project requires. Bicyclists of Nevada County has also agreed to provide upkeep or maintenance to the repair station that may be required in years to come.

As Bodine is an avid mountain biker, he said he would like to give back as much as he can to his community. He believes this project is a way to tie his love of biking in with Boy Scouts, while giving back to the community.

See this story at TheUnion.com for a link to a GoFundMe page, where you can learn more and donate to Bodine's project.