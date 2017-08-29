Big reveal with NCTV

Last week, Nevada County Television & Digital Media Center hosted a big reveal. After several months spent immersed in a construction zone, the staff, volunteers and board of NCTV held an open house for the community.

Guests toured our new state-of-the-art editing suite, which looks more akin to the bridge of Star Trek and features both Mac and PC platforms along with a smorgasbord of editing software.

Visitors to the open house also toured our new studio, which is now outfitted with a wrap around green screen, also known as a "cyclorama." This cyclorama enables video producers to create numerous special effects, where they can superimpose images of the Grand Canyon or the Golden Gate Bridge in the background using special editing tools.

Visitors were impressed and inspired, and are now visualizing all the potential NCTV has for becoming a digital media hub in our community.

Part of that potential is already in motion — from the buzz created by the Thru the Lens filmmakers as they wrap up filming in our area, to the new "All Things Digital" club facilitated by Station Manager and Executive Director Ramona Howard.

"All Things Digital" is a loose collaboration of photographers, videographers, artists, and other digital media enthusiasts who meet at Nevada County Television at 6 p.m., the second Monday of every month.

It's a chance for creative folks to "learn new skills, hang with others and collaborate on projects." The next "All Things Digital" meeting takes place at Nevada County Television on Sept. 11.

For the next several columns, leading up to our Red Carpet Gala premier on Oct. 1 at the historic Del Oro Theatre, we will continue to highlight the screenplay contest winners-turned-filmmakers of Thru the Lens 2017.

In this month's column, Anna Locks-Morton, the author of "The Ballad of Cheese Lewis," takes her turn under the limelight.

Locks-Morton is a local thespian who has appeared in plays produced by LeGacy Productions and the Nevada County Performing Arts Guild.

This is her first time making a film, although Locks-Morton has plenty of experience behind the scenes, including set building and choreography. Locks-Morton's production is a family affair with her husband and children assisting in all aspects of filming. Much of the filming took place on her property outside of Nevada City.

For one scene, the entire family pitched in to build an old west-inspired saloon in their dining room. She recruited local actors Brian Arnold and Camille Collings to play the adult leads.

"She and Brian were hilarious," said Locks-Morton.

Tickets for the Thru the Lens gala premiere are available at Brown Paper Tickets. Three levels of ticketing are offered, with student and senior discounts and a chance to purchase reserved seating.

We are pleased to announce that our VIP After Party, a meet and greet with filmmakers and cast, is confirmed to take place at 151 Union Square, just steps from the Del Oro. For more information, please call: 530-273-8324 or visit http://www.thruthelens.brownpapertickets.com.

We are pleased to announce that our VIP After Party, a meet and greet with filmmakers and cast, is confirmed to take place at 151 Union Square, just steps from the Del Oro. For more information, please call: 530-273-8324 or visit http://www.thruthelens.brownpapertickets.com.