Big Hair comes to Pioneer Park

Fashions fade — but style is forever.

The Nevada County Concert Band once again opens shop at Pioneer Park in Nevada City to provide everyone a free musical makeover with "Big Hair," the third of four summer concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of 1967's Summer of Love. The band has combed its library to bring everyone the brightest of highlights.

There will be a brush through the '60s with the medleys "Summer of 69" and music from the Broadway production of "Grease." The original mop tops will be remembered with "Beatles Medley."

Our resident mop top and winner of the 2017 Jerry Foote Scholarship, Miles Mason, will tease us with the big jazz band classic "Cute." He will also reprise his role in "The Story Line of Carmen in Under 3 Minutes."

For a more classic look, the lilting "Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair" will show off our woodwind choir's natural beauty, especially when joined by bells and harp. And the band will gleam while performing John Philip Sousa's march, "Our Flirtation."

The impeccably-groomed 007 will drop in for "Bond … James Bond." And the sun will surely be let in to shine with music from the Broadway Musical "Hair." The kids will enjoy a musical clip from the movie "Tangled," and for bit of latin finesse, we will go south of the border with "Mexican Hat Dance" with guest dancers from Patria Insurgente.

Rumored this year there will be a roaming hairdresser to gussy up anyone who forgot to properly do up their tresses before leaving home for Pioneer Park. Remember, the higher the hair, the closer to heaven!

Visit the website http://nccb.org/ncaugustpopsconcert.htm for more information about the Nevada County Concert Band, and please consider supporting this non-profit organization by clicking on the "Donate" button with our sincere appreciation. The concert is free, very family-friendly and accessible. Bring a picnic or visit our vendors for a nosh or two. Best of all, walk-ins are welcome, no appointment necessary.