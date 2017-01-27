Best of Nugget Fringe winners announced | TheUnion.com

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, except for “The Good Body” which will play 10:30 tonight

Where: At their original venues (see story for venue)

Who: “The Zoo Story,” “Based on Actual Events,” “The Sam and Adele Show,” “The Good Body,” and “A Feebleminded Dictator.

What: Best of Fringe Showcase

Although a Fringe Festival is technically not a competition, it is a tradition to recognize the “Best of Fringe” shows from designated venues.

Nine acts from this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival were named as “Best of Fringe” during shows Friday night, according to Scott and Lois Ewing, co-producers of the festival.

A “Best of Fringe Showcase” takes place starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, except for “The Good Body,” which shows at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

And the winners are:

VENUE 1

UUCM (Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains) — As many expected, Douglass Truth’s an “Intimate Evening with Death, Herself” was named Best of Fringe.

However, Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story” was also awarded Best of Fringe. Starring Chase Coney and Thomas Evan Wolfe, and directed by Scott Ewing, “The Zoo Story” will encore at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

VENUE 2

UUCM — All the way from Stockton, Jaye Lee Vocque was selected Best of Fringe for his one-man show “Based on Actual Events.” He will present his version of reality at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

VENUE 3

UUCM — “A Sentence Inside Itself” and “The Sam and Adele Show” were both named Best of Fringe. “The Sam and Adele Show,” which features an epic cowboy poem, makes it a full house at UUCM with a third 3:30 p.m. show Sunday.

VENUE 4

Holbrooke Hotel — Lois Ewing’s powerful one-woman show of Eve Ensler’s “The Good Body” garnered Best of Fringe. The multimedia show directed by Sharon Winegar will take the stage at 10:30 tonight.

VENUES 5 & 6

“By design, there are no winners from Venues 5 and 6,” Scott Ewing said.

VENUE 7

Off Center Stage — Best of Fringe accolades were bestowed on three shows: “A Feebleminded Dictator,” “Let’s Misbehave” and “Sketchy Ladies.”

Erin Johnston, Brittny Rebhuhn and Kate Tobie will encore “A Feebleminded Dictator” 3:30 p.m. It’s described as an “Absurdist fall brought to life with show pay, outlandish physical comedy and enchantingly grotesque characters.”

TOUGH CHOICES

“Choosing the best of the best was not an easy task for the committee,” Scott Ewing said in a prepared statement. “This year, we had 11 acts join in from out of town, eleven solo performances, a couple dozen new scripts and nine shows created just for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.”

“It just keeps getting better,” he added

“We congratulate all our shows for truly bringing the spirit of theatrical adventure to Nevada County,” Ewing said in the statement.

Nugget Fringe Theater Festival passes are valid for these performances, but the shows are likely to sell out, Ewing said.

“So we highly recommend that pass holders purchase tickets in advance,” he said.

All Best of Fringe shows are $25, and the proceeds are split 50/50 with the performers.

Tom Durkin is media coordinator for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival as well as a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-writer.net.