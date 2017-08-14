Beginners strength class starts today with Libby Woods in Grass Valley

Libby Woods will be teaching an introductory strength training class beginning today and every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. through August at Foothills Fitness, 124 Clydesdale Court Grass Valley.

This fundamental strength class is designed for those who are brand new to lifting weights and working out.

Woods' functional approach to strength training takes the fear out of lifting weights and getting fit, according to a press release. During the class participants will learn that exercise is painless and fun, the release states.

Introductory sessions include: instruction of basic kettlebell lifting, exercises to build strength, prevent injury, relieve stress and tension, improve circulation, and increase flexibility and balance. First introductory class is $5.

For questions, contact Woods at 530-913-6223. To sign up for the class and class package prices visit http://www.foothillsfitness.com.

Woods has been an avid student of movement and fitness since 2011. She completed her personal training certificate at Sierra College in 2016. She is currently teaching movement and circus arts at Nevada City School of the Arts.