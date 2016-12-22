Beaucoup Chapeaux headlines Nevada City show Friday | TheUnion.com

Popular local world and folk music band Beaucoup Chapeaux makes their final appearance of the year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Nevada City Classic Café for a holiday party.

Joining the band for this special event is dancer Aruba Ala Nar.

It’s been a busy year for Beaucoup Chapeaux. After releasing their second CD, “This Music Heals Broken Hearts” last January to wide acclaim, the multilingual Euro-Balkan quartet — Maggie McKaig on accordion and vocals, Luke Wilson on tenor guitar, plectrum banjo, and vocals, Murray Campbell on violin, oboe, cor anglais, and vocals, and Randy McKean on clarinet, bass clarinet, and vocals — has played numerous concerts locally and in cities throughout Northern California.

Those concerts included San Francisco, Bolinas, Arcata, Petaluma, San Leandro, Point Reyes Station and Oakland.

Weaving into their concert schedule were many wedding gigs and private parties, as well as beginning their next recording.

Making her second appearance with Beaucoup Chapeaux, Aruba Ala Nar loves Arabic dance in all its forms, and puts on bi-monthly belly dance showcases in Grass Valley.

The showcase has been running for two years and draws performers and audience from all over Northern and Central California. While this art is being crushed in its homelands, it’s being kept alive by artists such as Aruba Ala Nar outside of the Middle East.

Suitable for all ages. Reservations are not required, are but advised (530) 265-9440).