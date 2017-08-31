Backpacks donated to Camptonville School

What a wonderful month it has been. August was fruitful and full of blessings.

One blessing in particular was when the North San Juan Community Church got a phone call from Bud Browning of a church in Roseville called The Rock.

He said he had been traveling Highway 49 looking for someone who may be in need of backpacks for kids.

He had stopped in at the North San Juan Community Center with his granddaughters, and while the girls were playing on the playground he read the bulletin board.

He noticed one flyer that stood out to him: Operation Number 2.0 Pencil to raise supplies for local school children.

Bud called and let Yvonne Varner, "Pastor Pinkie," know that he had extra backpacks with supplies in them to donate, and asked whether the North San Juan Community Church like to have them for their efforts.

Recommended Stories For You

So Varner rushed on down to Auburn to meet him, and he donated 46 backpacks.

Camptoville School said they only needed a few, so the rest went to Grizzly Hill.

James Berardi, principal at Grizzly Hill, looked at Varner funny and said, "Pinkie … "

"It wasn't me — I'm only the delivery person!" said Varner.

Blessings and opportunities at every turn. What will September bring — who knows?

North San Juan Community Church — The world is our community! More info at 530-415-9705.