For nearly two decades, outdoorswoman Cathy Scott has been running on local trails.

"I mainly do it for fun, fitness and to see interesting places. It's a wonderful way to get out. I love the trails. I love the outdoors. I love the resources we have locally," said Scott who will be leading a 4-mile Autumn Trail Run on Deer Creek Tribute Trail for Bear Yuba Land Trust on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This easy-to-moderate run along Nevada City's popular Deer Creek Tribute Trail is perfect for folks new to running who enjoy the health benefits and social aspects of a communal run in nature.

The trail may be best known for "Angkula Seo," its dramatic suspension bridge memorializes the early contributions of native Nisenan.

The town of Nevada City is built around Deer Creek, a tributary of the South Yuba River. The Deer Creek Tribute Trail System is close to town, with gradual grades and made up of a number of different section routes and loops.

Scott will gauge the interest and fitness level of the group to determine the best length and difficulty the day of the run. Whatever route she takes, the run is sure to be a journey full of history weaving through neighborhoods and forested paths.

"It's a great way for hikers to up their fitness level. It's good if you are new to the area or want to explore. I think some people are intimidated by trail running, but you just go at a pace that is comfortable. No one will be left behind," said Scott who besides trail running, loves hiking, backpacking and taking her horse for a ride.

Wear comfortable running shoes, wicking socks, dress in layers, bring gloves and stocking cap if the day is cold. Don't forget hydration and fueling!

Register for the Run at http://www.bylt.org

Running shoes, apparel and other accessories can be found at Trkac Running Store and Mountain Recreation, in Grass Valley.

Learn more at http://www.trkac.com or http://www.mtnrec.com/

Laura Petersen is the Community Engagement Manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust. You can reach her at laurapetersen310@gmail.com or 530-913-3067.