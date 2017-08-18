Auditions for Sacramento Choral Society starting up

The Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra with music director Donald Kendrick are currently holding membership auditions for their 2017-2018 concert season.

If you are an experienced choral singer with good music reading skills, please call the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra at 916-536-9065 or email directly to scso2005@gmail.com

The chorus rehearses September through May on Monday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra is celebrating its 22nd year of performances in the Capital Region, with concerts in Sacramento's Fremont Presbyterian Church, Memorial Auditorium and the Sacramento Community Center Theater.

Join them for a blockbuster season continuing the tradition of large choral and orchestral masterworks for the Sacramento community.

The Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra is comprised of 160 singers from six counties in the Sacramento region. They have received the "Arts Excellence Award," the "Outstanding Non Profit of the Year" award and the "Arts Executive of the Year" award for their work in the Capital Region.

As well as presenting their own concert series, the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra has performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra, Sarah Brightman's World Tour, the Kenny Rogers Christmas Show, Barry Manilow and on national and international concert stages in Carnegie Hall, Europe and China and Italy.

Recommended Stories For You

For further information visit the Sacramento Choral Society website at http://www.sacramentochoral.com.