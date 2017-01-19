‘At the Canteen’ opens Friday at Off Broadstreet | TheUnion.com

“At the Canteen,” a new original musical comedy review, opens with a gala at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, 305 Commercial St,, Nevada City.

The show, by John Driscoll and Jan Kopp, stars Jed Dixon, Kris Stepanian, Kim Wellman and Lyra Dominguez.

It is a tribute to the “Greatest Generation” when they were “just kids,” from 1942 through 1945. The action centers around the memories of four young performers at the Waterfront Canteen in Alameda, Calif., as they entertained US troops prior to deployment to the South Pacific during World War II.

Music includes such songs as: “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “As Time Goes By,” “When You Wish Upon A Star,” and more.

The show has 12 performance dates through Feb. 12.

Those are: Friday, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17 & 24 Admission $27

Saturday 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2 Admission $27

Saturday 8:15 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 & 25 Admission $27

Sunday 2 p.m. Jan. 29 & Feb. 12 Admission $24

For reservations or more information, call (530) 265-8686 or visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com..