Annual Earth Day dhow opens at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art | TheUnion.com

An annual show of contemporary, nature-inspired art will be featured at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City in honor of Earth Day. The show, entitled "Where On Earth," will have an artist's reception on Earth Day, Saturday, from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery and studio, 300 Spring St., Nevada City. The show runs Thursdays — Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

The show will highlight a new series of large-scale sculptural wooden vessels by Mike Snegg that were accepted into the Baltimore Fine Craft show. Brook, who won the Best Visual Artist award from the Union's 2016 Best of Nevada County contest, will have her newest mixed media landscape paintings paired with Snegg's bowls in an installation in the gallery.

MIKE SNEGG

The featured pieces by Nevada City wood sculptor Mike Snegg include an oversized series that are a feat that most wood-turners would shy away from. The bowls originate from many sources including local wood such as Madrone, Black Oak, Manzanita and Black Walnut, as well as many woods from Hawaii including Norfolk Pine, Milo, Lychee Fruit and a rare wood called Kou. The 18 inch+ bowls start with wet wood weighing over 150 pounds each, which is then hoisted up to a lathe by several men, while Snegg sculpts the outside, then inside of the form. Creating the vessel itself can take up to 10 hours while Snegg maintains the sculptural nuances of each piece of wood. It is then gradually cured in a temperature-controlled environment for roughly one month, at which point the final finish of mineral oil is applied, creating a natural protective luster that brings out the rich color of the wood. The result is a one-of-a kind sculptural vessel that marries form and function, with many also acting as serving bowls.

After inheriting his father's woodshop eight years ago, Snegg set on a course to create wooden bowls using a lathe. Studying with some of the most accomplished wood turners in America, Snegg's pieces are now collected worldwide, including his Olive Bowl for Peace, which is part of Jimmy Carter's collection at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

LEANN BROOK

As serendipity has it, Brook, whose contemporary paintings have featured the landscape for over 40 years, also shares her birthday with Earth Day. She received the 2015 Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Artist of the Year award from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and is a four-time winner at both the California State Fair as well as the Wild & Scenic Environmental Film Festival juried art competitions. She opened her gallery-combined-studio, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in downtown Nevada City in July 2015.

For information, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/news, call 530-265-6817, or email leeann@brookdesign.com.