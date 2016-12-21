Annie Keeling: The power of tradition — creating family memories | TheUnion.com

Traditions bring families closer together. They allow us to take time out of the busyness of life and reconnect.

Children observe the modeling of parents as they commit to the importance of family time — which helps make new memories while also remembering the past. The stimulation of the senses — whether it’s mulled cider in the kitchen, prickly pine needles on the tree, or downtown carolers — creates powerful interactions within our nervous system and helps to solidify the experience into our memories.

Children love rituals. The security of repetition brings a sense of belonging and comfort — emotionally and spiritually. Holidays often create a sense of awe that there is something bigger than oneself — family, community, and even something greater than that depending on family views of religion and spirituality.

Traditions are a great way to pass down stories of values and customs through the generations. What does Christmas mean to you? What does the “Spirit of Giving” mean and how can you bring this more into your life? Share your personal stories. Reflect on the previous year and talk about how you have grown individually and as a family.

Here are some ideas you might consider adding to your family’s traditions:

Read Together

Reading together is one of my family’s favorite traditions. We have a book called, Christmas Treasury, which is a collection of stories that we read every holiday season. I also like the book, Celebrations: Festivals, Carnivals, and Feast Days From Around the World, which we use throughout the year.

A Favorite Tradition

When my son was 3, I made a Christmas Elf out of felt with 24 pockets (see accompanying photo). I stuffed the pockets with fun trinkets, sweets, money, or notes. He took out a surprise each day of December until Christmas. As he grew older, one of the notes might have a direction on it: “Go to the tree and find a gift from the Christmas Elf.” I would put something under the tree from the Elf that was too big for the pockets. Another note might say, “Give out three hugs today to three different people,” or “Give someone a neck/shoulder massage.” Hint-hint.

Share Yourself with Others

When I was growing up, my mother visited several folks in a nearby senior center on a weekly basis. At holiday time, even when I was quite young, she would take me with her on her visits. That made a powerful impact on me. You can contact many of the assisted living centers in our area or Volunteer Nevada County: http://volunteernevadacounty.org/new-volunteer-opportunities/

Acts of Kindness

Let your children see you modeling the gift of being kind to others. You might pay a bill for someone at the grocery store, take donations to a local food bank, or bring a meal to an ill friend. A child’s involvement with such acts will make a bigger difference to them than only talking about kindness or sharing.

Give the Gift of You

One of the best gifts you can give your child is the gift of your time. My father gave me a booklet at Christmas one year. In it were 12 pages with a blank line on each page. Together we came up with 12 events that we could do over the year, once a month. This included the circus, library, Children’s Museum, the park, and my favorite restaurant. I still remember that gift and carry on the tradition with my son.

Gift-giving Ideas

— Gift favors. This is a gift of your time, using your skills. Some ideas include cooking lessons, cleaning help, taking someone to the movies, or helping with their technology.

— Donation organizations. The World Wildlife Fund is an example where in exchange for a donation, the recipient gets to “adopt an animal,” — includes a cute stuffed animal, photo and certificate. There are also organizations like UNICEF which sell gift items and use the proceeds for charity.

— Expressions of your love and friendship: make a gift, write a letter or poem, sing a song, cover a posterboard with magazine pics that express what you love about the person.

— Food or drink: Consumable items are always good, especially treats someone wouldn’t buy for themselves or something they rarely get to have.

— Cooperative games. These are board games that practice relationship skills like trust, problem-solving, and communication in a fun, engaging way. There is a vendor with a booth at Victorian Christmas. Here’s a few favorites:

First Orchard: Age 2+

Wildcraft: An Herbal Adventure Game: Age 4+

Harvest Time: Ages 3 – 6

Secret Door: Ages 5 – 7

Christmas Eve

Drive to look at Christmas tree lights and pick up a dinner to go at one of your favorite restaurants. One family I know does this on Christmas Eve. When they return home, there is a gift for each family member from the reindeer, often Christmas pajamas or robes. The reindeer leave a note that says they wanted to be sure to see where the stockings were hung — and also remind the kids to go to bed early because tomorrow is a big day. Another family leaves out cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer. Reindeer also like oatmeal with glitter.

In another family, once the kids are in bed, the parents spray the bottoms of their feet with fake snow and walk from the chimney to the living room to the Santa snacks. They leave a few crumbs and a little milk. Then they walk back to the fireplace, taking off their shoes when they get there so the tracks are intact. If a house doesn’t have a fireplace, I have heard of families leaving a “magic key” outside the front door. The tracks could lead from the door to the tree and back.

But My Child Doesn’t Believe in Santa Claus

In our family, we talked about Santa Claus as a story that was playing out for us on Christmas. My son loved to play along, perhaps believing it, other times questioning it. He was really blown away one Christmas when it had snowed the night before. Our deck was full of snow and my husband traipsed around in his boots with the dog that night so that there were tracks in the morning.

There was a transitional time when my son was pretty sure that Santa Claus was a magical story and not a real person. We continued to have fun with the tradition, leaving cookies and milk by the tree with a lot of winking and laughing — and still do. I hope he continues this himself through college and adulthood — right up until he has kids of his own.

What do you do now for the holidays and what new traditions might you choose to include? Where do you find meaning in the holidays? Talk it over with other family members or just grab the reins all by yourself — and create memories to cherish.

Annie Keeling of Grass Valley teaches parenting classes at The Nest. Connect with Keeling at annie@startsmallparenting.com or 530-210-1100.