Annie Keeling: New Year, new you — 12 Parenting Resolutions for Greater Success in 2017 | TheUnion.com

Sometimes the best time to make a change is when that new calendar year comes into view. Is there something about your parenting style that could benefit from a New Year tweak?

Here are 12 ideas from successful parents — one for each month of the year:

Prioritize Self-Care

Parents who are exhausted, stressed, emotionally taxed, triggered, or unhappy will often make poor parenting choices. It’s been proven that self-care and increased relaxation helps one to handle stress.

Some useful ideas to manage stress and put yourself in first place include:

—Healthy drinking and eating

—Exercise frequently

—Sleep for seven to eight hours a night

—Breathe deeply

—Spend time alone

—Meditate to reduce stress and keep calm

—Make time for fun outside of work

—Laugh more often

—Build some silence into each day

Daily Special Time

Spend 15 minutes a day with your child – uninterrupted. No phone, media, screens or other folks. Just you and your child. “But I’m with my child all day long!” you might say. Yes, but probably with lots of other priorities to manage. This is quality one-on-one time.

Use a timer so the child knows that for that time period, there will be no interruptions. Alternate who picks the activity each day.

Spending daily special time with each of your children reduces negative behaviors, increases cooperation throughout the day, and builds emotional connections.

Know That You Are Always Modeling

Successful parents understand that their child is always watching and listening for the subtlest cues to help them navigate the world. These parents understand that their own behavior and what they say has to be congruent with the behaviors they want in their child.

It’s natural to look toward the apparent cause of disturbance or distress when some aspect of family life is out of balance. Parents often think that if they can just get their child to change, all will be calm, peaceful, joyful, easier — or any of the adjectives that parents hope for when there is chaos in the home.

Look to yourself and modify what you can.

Successful parents know that if they expect their child to be respectful, take care of themselves out in the world, be nurturing, listen to their inner voice, and follow their dreams, the parent must do the same.

Use a Respectful Voice

Put this oath on your fridge: “I commit to yelling less in 2017.”

Announce to your partner or those you live with that this is the goal you have set for yourself. You can say, “I will try not to yell or threaten and will be more respectful to my family. I will find a better way. When I make a mistake and do yell, call it to my attention. Then I can try again using a respectful voice.”

Hold Family Meetings

Successful parents know that regular family meetings provide a place for family members to communicate with one another. It’s a place to connect, appreciate one another, give each voice a chance to be heard, make family plans, introduce tools or new learning, and have fun.

Pick a leader, do a round of gratefuls, and then plan a fun family event. Follow it up with a snack, dessert, or game.

See Your Child’s Misbehavior as a Good Problem

When their child misbehaves, successful parents see this as a good problem. The misbehavior tells the parent exactly what the child needs to learn — no more guess work. They stop their child’s world and help them learn what’s expected in their family. They make sure to let their child know that they are “not in trouble.” The child does need to learn how to be respectful and responsible – and needs parents’ help to practice those behaviors.

Close the Distance

Successful parents know that one way to lessen the chaos in their homes is to go where the person they want to communicate with can see and hear them. No matter how congenial the content, if two voices are yelling across the expanse of a house, that yelling creates tension. Successful parents close the distance so they can use their inside voice.

Don’t Let Your Child Pressure You

Whenever their child puts pressure on them to make a decision, successful parents know that the answer is no. This is a chance to practice consistency and teach the child that whining, badgering, pestering, or bargaining for what they want doesn’t work to change the parent’s mind. They also try to determine their child’s need, find where they can say yes, and suggest alternative choices.

Admit When You Make a Mistake

Just as successful parents can’t expect their child to be perfect, the same goes for themselves. Part of being accountable for their own behavior is letting the child know that they have made a mistake, and they can model a “Do-Over” of their own behavior. This allows the child to see how an adult models being accountable.

Use Guerrilla Lovefare

Guerrilla Warfare has the element of surprise. So does Guerrilla Lovefare. Successful parents use the element of surprise to show that good times are as much a part of family life as difficult lessons, following rules, or feeling as if parents’ needs seem to come first. The parent is in charge of WHEN the needs are met. The child develops trust that the parent will try to meet their needs when the time is right.

Don’t Do “The Happy Dance”

Successful parents know that they are responsible for the environment, keeping their child safe, and creating learning opportunities. They are not responsible for their child’s feelings. They do not try to make them happy at all costs. This allows the child to experience their own feelings and learn positive behaviors from the inside. It also lets the child have feelings and experiences different from their parent.

Find a Parenting Partner

Whether it’s someone to go to the park with, commiserate with on the phone, or co-parent, find another adult to bounce off your ideas and brainstorm solutions.

Pick your favorite resolution and try it out this month, or commit to making some changes all year long. Have a wonderful year!

Annie Keeling of Grass Valley teaches parenting classes at The Nest. Connect with Keeling at annie@startsmallparenting.com or 530-210-1100.