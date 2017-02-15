Annie Keeling: Child-centered vs. family-centered | TheUnion.com

When a baby is under the age of 1, it makes sense to have a child-centered family. The infant is helpless in every way, especially for those first few months. Mealtimes, bedtimes, even adult conversations focus on this small being.

Very soon, children can become aware of the role their bodies play in ongoing activities.

“Can you put your arm in the shirt hole?” can be asked before the child is actually able to direct their own body. A child can practice holding a spoon before they are able to balance food and guide it to their mouth. We help hold their hands long before they actually take off walking themselves. These building blocks are supportive and helpful.

Small children can also learn their role within the family. At about a year or sooner, parents can help shift the focus off the child to become more Family-Centered.

AN OVER-FOCUS OF ATTENTION

Parents sometimes unconsciously train their child to expect disproportionate amounts of attention compared to the other family members. A common complaint from parents I work with is that they have trouble getting things done when their child is around. It can also be difficult to find time for the couple or for themselves. This imbalance can create an underlying sense of friction.

Some current parenting practices encourage large quantities of focus on the child in order to strengthen an emotional connection. History shows us that this is a swing away from the authoritarian style where adults’ needs came first and good children were quiet and obedient. But like any pendulum, it can swing too far to one side. The result of intense amounts of attention can sometimes be extreme off-track behaviors that continually disrupt the whole family.

Sebastian is 4. Every day, he and his mother hang out together with lots of play time. She cooks his meals, gets his snacks, and tries to meet every need that comes up. In the evenings, when his mother goes to cook dinner, Sebastian plays with his father, but then begins to throw his toys. By the time dinner is ready, he is too upset to eat. He hurls his plate at the wall and screams. Mom loses her temper and yells. Later, Mom thinks perhaps her son was just too tired or hungry. For the rest of the week, Mom makes sure that he has a good nap and a healthy afternoon snack. Similar behavior continues. Mom wonders if Sebastian wants more attention from Dad who is gone all day at work. Dad wonders if Sebastian is trying to get Mom’s attention with his behavior. “But I play with him all day,” says Mom. “He never leaves my sight.” Yet, the behavior continues…

This mother is in constant service to her child. While it might seem respectful and caring to respond to her child’s every need, it’s actually not. It can give her child the message that she has doubts about her child’s ability to get along without her service.

Off-track behavior gets attention, yet often causes conflict. When parents jump into the conflict, sometimes the behavior worsens. Withdrawal from the conflict is an impressive step for the parent to take. In no way is it withdrawal from the child. Love, affection, friendship, and respect continue. Withdrawal at the time of conflict actually helps to maintain friendship.

GETTING THE FAMILY ON TRACK

Where Attention Flows. If attention is focused on the child when there are other family needs (eating dinner, doing dishes, getting out the door, etc.), then it’s most helpful if the attention of the adults flows to those activities. While sometimes it may feel like the parent is ignoring the child, let’s reframe that instead. The parent focuses on the importance of Family. The child is included in that. There is no exclusion. The child is just learning that she is not the center of the activity.

Visual Display. Make poster cards or use a whiteboard to show the current family activity that’s occurring. Use categories (pictures, symbols) like Dinner, Dishes, Clean-up, Ready for Bed, Play a Game, etc – and display the one that is currently happening. Tell your child: “We’re all doing _______ right now. Go look at our sign. Tell me what it says.”

Special Time. This is one-on-one time with a parent and child – and no interruptions. (Cell phones away.) Try 15 minutes using a kitchen timer. Alternate who picks the activity each day. Repeat this daily. At the end of Special Time, either encourage the child to continue the activity on his own or help you with a household activity.

Special Time helps the child to feel deep connection with healthy limits. For the mother in our example, I would encourage her not to be available and focused on her child all day long. Part of the day is hers, part is her child’s.

The practice of Special Time can help the father in the example to create quality time even though he may not be available for quantity time. The child learns to rely on these experiences and will not be as likely to use off-track behaviors as a way to demand attention.

Stimulate Independence. Don’t do for a child what he can do for himself. Sometimes parents are so in service to the child that he can’t experience the joy of autonomy or independence. Whenever you do something for your child that he can do, you are showing him that you are bigger, better, more capable, and more important. The child may find no chance for healthy power.

So it makes sense that he uses disruptive behaviors which throw parents off-track — there is power and accomplishment in that.

Look at the situation. What does it require? Can the child handle something if you don’t interfere? Do not deprive him of his own strength, ability, courage and adequacy. Extricate yourself from demands whenever you can and let him figure something out or contribute his own solution.

Children’s self-regulation and resilience is increased when they become part of the other demands of the household, not just their own.

