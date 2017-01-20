Ann Wright: January garden notes | TheUnion.com

As we wade through January, now is a good time to work on plans for early spring gardening. Because the ground is quite saturated right now, it’s not the best time to tramp down the garden beds — best to wait until the ground has dried up a little. In the meantime, there are a number of things that can be done indoors, or on nice dry days in the garden.

Here are some tips for winter:

Start putting garden plans to paper — this will help make decisions about what plantings will be accomplished in the coming months. For vegetable gardens, think about what you like to eat, and where in your garden it will do best.

For vegetable and ornamental gardens peruse the vast number of available seed catalogs, and begin making orders based on what has been planned, what space is available for growing, and how much time you have to spend. Review the description of the seed — look for disease resistance, germination rates and days to maturity. Look at local sources for seed adapted to our climate. This is also a good time to order summer blooming bulbs such as begonias, dahlia, gladiolus and lilies.

Shop local nurseries for bare root fruit trees, cane berries, strawberries, asparagus and ornamental trees. These can be planted in the next several weeks.

Conifer seedlings may also be planted in the ground now. This will help them establish a strong root system before the hot, dry months of summer.

For containers or protected flower beds, cool-weather plants such as calendula, candytuft (Iberis spp.) primrose (Primula spp.) and Iceland poppy (Papaver spp.) can be planted for winter color.

To plant in February, cool-season vegetables can be started indoors now. Some colorful nutritious choices include cabbage, kale and Swiss chard. To avoid “damping off” (the sudden death and withering or collapse of seedlings) be sure to use clean decontaminated pots and “pasteurized” seed starting mix. (Damping off is caused by fungal-like pathogens found in soil.) Plant seeds shallowly or as recommended on the seed packet, offer good ventilation and do not overwater the germinating seed and seedlings.

Seed starting mix may be purchased locally or a made at home using equal parts of vermiculite, peat moss and perlite. Alternatively, a mix of one part garden soil, one part sand and one part sphagnum peat moss can be sterilized by placing the mix in a 200 degree oven until the soil reaches 180 degrees for 30 minutes. (This may take about two hours.)

Once the seeds are planted, keep the soil moist by watering with a spray bottle. Maintain the minimum germination temperature listed with seed information. An electric seed mat may be used to keep the pots warm.

Provide at least six hours of bright light. If using florescent lights, use full-spectrum cool white grow lights.

Maintain good air circulation and carefully thin unwanted sprouts by pinching off at the stem — this will avoid pulling up other fragile roots.

Make sure you label what you have planted.

January is a good time to check fruit trees. After leaves have fallen, dormant oil spray can be applied to susceptible fruit trees and shrubs. Dormant oils have a wide range of activity against common pests such as scales, mites and aphids. If necessary, remove debris from under the tree before spraying. Spray the entire tree trunk, branches, twigs and the soil under the trees. (Delay spraying if the forecast includes rain or freezing temperatures.) Dormant oil spray can be applied again just before bud break, later as spring approaches. For more information about controlling pests in the home garden, consult the UC Davis IPM website: http://www.ipm.ucanr.edu . Select “Home, Garden, Turf and Landscape Pests” and search for either the type of plant, or the pest.

Join Master Gardeners at upcoming free public workshops starting in February. The first workshop of the season is “Deer Resistant Gardening/Landscaping in the Foothills” on Feb. 4. “Plan It! Growing Veggies 12 Months a Year” will be presented on Feb. 11. And, for newcomers to Nevada County, “So You Are New to Nevada County Gardening?” will be offered on Feb. 18. All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, 109 S. School St.

For more information about Nevada County Master Gardener’s activities, or to ask a question check the website at http://ncmg.ucanr.org. Master Gardeners are also available at the “Hotline” office at the Vets Hall, 255 S. Auburn St in Grass Valley. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Hotline number is 530-273-0919.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.