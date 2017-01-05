‘Anderson’s Step It Up Student Showcase’ on stage Wednesday | TheUnion.com

Local dance students will perform 6 p.m. Wednesday in Grass Valley.

The “Anderson’s Step It Up Student Showcase” will be at The Center for The Arts, 314 W. Main St.

The event features dance students from Nevada County and surrounding areas.

The dancers have been traveling the nation, competing in award-winning competitive dance. They have also been invited to compete in the New Jersey World of Dance!

The students train at Anderson’s Step It Up Dance Studio, which offers classes in lyrical, jazz, tap, tumbling, clogging, comp team & more. Classes are for every age and ability.

The Nevada City studio’s dance team has already secured top seating in Sacramento, the Bay Area, and possibly will travel to Disneyland. Auditions for team spots can be arranged by emailing the owner.

General Admission for the show, $15

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Anderson’s Step It Up Dance Studio, 554 Searls Ave, Nevada City – 209.261.7818

Or contact: mrsanderson4ever@icloud.com

https://www.facebook.com/AndersonsStepItUp/