An evening with all female artists

Paul Emery presents Femme de la Crème — an evening of all female singer/songwriters, dancers, poets, and performing artists including April Miranda, Sasha Rose, Kimberly Bass, Anandha Ray & Quimera, Jenn Knapp, Baylee Rayne, Sista Kat, Aubrey Lee Puetz, Cherisha Heart and Laughter & Starlight Compost.

April Miranda is front-woman in The Rosebud Ramblers. Singing and playing music in her living room she realized how musicians and singers are uncomfortable with self-promotion.

"I realized that with a little nudging and encouragement people will get out of their living rooms and perform," said Miranda. Giving musicians an opportunity to play in front of an audience, was all that it took.

She began broadcasting on Open Mind Radio, a world-wide internet radio station. Her Mountain Beat Music was a weekly show and showcased original singer songwriters and musicians.

NCTV asked her to join the station. Her friends and co-workers were excited to learn about the industry and she easily gathered a crew. The show ran successfully for 58 weeks with musicians playing live on air.

Community radio broadcasters suggested she bring Mountain Beat Music to KVMR. Singer/actress Grace Fae asked April to produce a weekly show featuring all women for Synthetic Unlimited. The first Femme de la Creme concert was presented there in 2011.

Recommended Stories For You

Sasha Rose is a Canadian singer/songwriter, musician, DJ and producer. From age 16, she began an extensive professional solo-touring career, which took her through the U.S., Australia, Canada and Europe.

She has released two solo acoustic albums as "Sasha Butterfly," "Grace" (2001) and "Creation Song" (2004) and has recorded vocals on over 30 projects. She co-produced Qi Goddess (with Jami Deva), which is geared towards healing and meditation.

Rose creates luscious soundscapes and thick bass lines bridged by her soulful, angelic voice and a variety of live instrumentation.

Kimberly Bass has toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. She received First Place in the 2006 U.S.A Songwriting Competition for her song, "Callin' All Angels".

She has toured with Grammy Winning vocalist, Diane Schuur and Grammy Nominated vocalist, Maria Muldaur.

She is featured on Muldaur's "Heart of Mine" album, the Love Songs of Bob Dylan that remained #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart (2006) for over four consecutive weeks. She is a regular performer with A Thousand Kisses Deep, the Songs of Leonard Cohen.

Quimera Tribe and Tribal Secrets founder, Anandha Ray, has been on a lifelong path of searching for what's new in dance.

With more than 30 years of dance, performing over 300 professional concerts with standing ovations in 9 countries, Anandha is internationally recognized and has received multiple awards and honors.

She has worked to develop Non-Gender Partnering, Expressive Movement Processing also called waking dreams, Intuitive Technique, Dance Noir and Shamanic Fusion Dance.

Aubrey Lee Puetz is a dancer, performer and teacher with the Nevada City School of the Arts and the Movement Alliance. She also performs regularly as an actress with the Nevada and Placer County theater communities.

Cherisha Heart has been comfortable with a guitar in her hands since the age of three. Inspired by her parents and in collaboration with her brothers, she has developed into a lead guitarist and singer for acoustic and electric rock bands.

When she is not singing and playing music, she trains as a martial artist.

Sista Kat was born in London, U.K. and raised in Philadelphia, PA with strong family roots in Kerala, Southern India.

She is a compelling reggae vocalist, a profound chanter, a dynamic hip-hop artist on a mission to spread love, consciousness and value of community to the four corners of the earth.

Born to a musical family, Sista Kat carries influences of jazz, reggae, soul and conscious hip-hop into her own music. Sista Kat's debut album, "Inner Strength," was released on the Higherbound Productions label.

Laughter Medicine and Starlight Compost have been performing together in ceremony, on stage and TV since 1992 when Starlight first returned from her walk around the world.

Since 2001, they have continued to appear together as flautists, song writers, comedians, weaving instructors and cyclists, most often in matching buckskin outfits.

Starlight can be heard regularly on KVMR with her daily numerological reports based on Mulicultural Cosmology and Laughter Medicine. She has toured 20 counties in the past 9 years with the Pleasant Revolution's Pedal Powered Music Show.