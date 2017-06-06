An acoustic evening with John Popper at Miners Foundry Thursday | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $39 Adv GA, $45 Door GA, and $60 Limited Reserve. Limited Reserve is the first several rows closest to the stage. This will be a seated show. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

This year marks Blues Traveler's 30th anniversary and to celebrate the band will be performing a series of shows and music festivals across the United States, but first the band's front man John Popper has booked a handful of smaller acoustic shows including tonight's performance at the Miners Foundry.

No topic is off limits when Popper shares his behind the music stories, band exploits, hit songs, and favorite covers. Considered one of the most phenomenal harmonica players and songwriters in history, Popper will be joined by his Blues Traveler band mate Ben Wilson on piano and backing vocals. Opening the show is special guest Katrina Woolverton.

Like Phish and Widespread Panic, Blues Traveler emerged in the early 1990s as part of a new vanguard of jam bands in the tradition of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers. Famed concert promoter Bill Graham agreed to manage the band and helped them secure a contract with A&M in 1989. Relentless touring — the band was known to perform 300 shows a year — helped push the band's self-titled debut to No. 136 in early 1991. Travelers & Thieves, released later that year and featuring a guest turn by Gregg Allman on the epic jam "Mountain Cry," went to No. 125.

While Blues Traveler is best known among fans for their improvisational live shows, the general public is most familiar with the group from their Top 40 singles "Run-Around" and "Hook." They gained mainstream popularity after their fourth studio album four, released in 1994. And in 1996 received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Run-Around," a song that Popper composed.

Following the mainstream success of Blues Traveler, Popper released a solo album, Zygote, in 1999 and toured with his own John Popper Band with DJ Logic. Popper has also gone on to co-write songs with Trey Anastasio, Warren Haynes, Chris Baron, and Jonny Lang, and frequently appears as a guest performer with musicians from a diverse variety of genres, both famous and obscure.

In 2016, Popper released his autobiography "Suck and Blow: And Other Stories I'm Not Supposed To Tell" written with the help of Relix magazine co-editor-in-chief Dean Budnick. In the book, among band exploits and a variety of topics, Popper discusses the band's rebound from the death of bassist and Popper's best friend Bobby Sheehan, the creation of the H.O.R.D.E tour, his relationship with Bill Graham, and his personal battle with being overweight.