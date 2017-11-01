American roots music from Painted Mandolin at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Painted Mandolin featuring Joe Craven, Matt Hartle, Larry Graff & Roger Sideman will explore the acoustic side of Jerry Garcia's music at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City on Saturday as part of Paul Emery's Nevada City LIVE! concert series.

The all-star quartet digs into Garcia's music from his jug band days with "Old and In the Way," the Grateful Dead's "Reckoning" and his collaborations with David Grisman in the Garcia Grisman Band.

Craven has become American roots music's first-call sidekick, an ace band-leader, out of the box recording artist and has gained notoriety for his penchant for mischief. He was a member of the Garcia Grisman Band from 1991-1994, and the David Grisman Quintet from 1989-2004.

"Everything Joe touches turns to music," said mandolinist David Grisman, with whom Joe played for almost 17 years. No one who saw Joe wring a percussion concerto from his garbage-bag raincoat during a downpour at the Strawberry Music Festival could disagree.

Matt Hartle is the guitarist for the band Shady Groove and The China Cats.

The band has cemented its status as a leading light in the improvisational rock scene of the Bay Area and beyond, consistently providing energetic musical sets, whether opening for nationally touring acts or hosting their own full-blown jam sessions that can last all night.

Larry Graff, the featured guitarist in the Santa Cruz based Banana Slug String Band, regularly performs at the Strawberry Music Festival and California WorldFest. The Slugs have played to over 2 million students in 40 States and 5 countries while releasing 11 CDs of award winning original music.