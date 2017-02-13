Alexander Technique classes offered in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Classes to reduce back and neck tension, shoulder stiffness and other body stresses will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays over the next four months in Grass Valley.

Instructor Nora Nausbaum said the classes teach the Alexander Technique, which helps to reduce tension from computer use, driving, walking, playing an instrument, singing or doing household chores.

The technique, used for 100 years by professional musicians, actors and dancers, can bring ease and comfort to many people

“There is no massage, exercise or manipulation,” Nausbaum said.

“Instead, we’ll take a look at your habits of compression when you sit, stand, bend, reach, walk and begin to help you move in an easier way, with more awareness and less tension.” The class tuition of $45 includes an individual session to be arranged.

The workshop location is Mountain View Rehabilitation, 380 Sierra College Drive, #200, Grass Valley.

The individual session to be arranged is at Nora Nausbaum’s office on Taylorville Road, Grass Valley. Maximum enrollment of 10.

Participants may choose one of the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Sunday, April 23, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. – noon

To register, call Mt. View (530) 477-0893 or email Nora Nausbaum, Nora@ATsierra.com

For more information, see: http://www.ATsierra.com.