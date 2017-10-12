The forests, meadows and watersheds of Nevada County are loaded with hiking, biking and equestrian trails used by outdoor recreationist all year long.

Next week, Bear Yuba Land Trust will team up with ol' Republic Brewery and friends to celebrate and raise money for this important local asset during the third annual fundraiser, Ales for Trails.

"This is a fun, easy way to support trails," said Bear Yuba Land Trust's Land Access Manager Shaun Clarke.

Ales for Trails will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at ol' Republic Brewery's tasting room located at 124 Argall Way in the 7 hills business district of Nevada City.

The evening will include award-winning beer by brewers Simon Olney and Jim Harte, music by KVMRx DJs, games with the chance to win beer shots, raffles of Land Trust gear and ol' Republic merchandise, and food by Mexican food truck Cesar's Quick Lunch.

Inspired by renowned old-world styles, Harte and Olney handcraft lagers like Dead Canary, a Dortmunder Export, which won the 2016 California State Fair Commercial Beer Competition Best of Show.

They brew a Munich-style Helles lager called Hell Beer, a Bavarian-style Schwartzbier called Bläk, and their version of a California Common named Frontier Amber, among other classic German styles.

Their ales include an English-style IPA called Lucky Joe, the Irish-style Celtic Red, and Resolute, "the blackest Export Stout you will ever encounter."

Why donations to trails matter

With community donations, Bear Yuba Land Trust has built and maintains over 30 miles of local trails, and is working with Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County and many other federal agencies and local nonprofits and service groups to enhance, build and restore trails in the year ahead.

Funding is needed for trails projects like the Pines to Mines Trail — a 72 mile system linking the towns of Truckee and Nevada City; a new Sugarloaf Trail route to the top of Nevada City's iconic view spot; restoring the wooden flumes and other aging infrastructure on the wheelchair-accessible Independence Trail; a new urban Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley and river access for extreme hikers on the new Yuba Rim Trail.

A lot is at stake if Bear Yuba Land Trust can't secure adequate funding for these and other trail projects.

"BYLT needs your support to continue building and maintaining quality trails. Without your support no new trails will be built and opportunities to recreate will be lost," said Clarke.

Trails provide safe routes to school and work while helping to reduce carbon emissions from automobiles. They are important to the local economy by increasing home values, attracting future residents and visitors, fueling the region's outdoor tourism industry. Many local businesses — restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and lodging facilities — benefit from the dollars spent by trail users.

Beyond the economics, trails offer something deeper. Trails provide a way to slow down, take a break from the fast-paced world and re-connect with nature and ourselves.

"Experiencing the stillness of nature is healing to the mind and body. Getting outside, off our screens, is a great first step to feeling good and grounded. Go outside and feel the positive impact the wilderness has on us all," said Clarke.

This fall, check out local favorite trails on Bear Yuba Land Trust's online Trails Portal like: Independence Trail, Deer Creek Tribute Trail System, Orene Wetherall Trail and Hirschman Trail.

In addition, Bear Yuba Land Trust offers a number of guided hikes, lectures and a trail run in November.

Started 27 years ago, Bear Yuba Land Trust is a non-profit, community supported that to date has preserved more than 12,000 acres in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

Besides building trails, Bear Yuba Land Trust provides quality nature walks, lectures and events that get hundreds of people outdoors year round.

Learn more about local trails, guided outings, upcoming lectures and donate today: http://www.bylt.org

Laura Petersen is the Community Engagement Manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust. You can reach her at laurapetersen310@gmail.com or 530-913-3067.