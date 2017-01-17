Alan Tangren: What about celery? | TheUnion.com

Dear Alan: I use celery sticks from time to time on a relish plate with olives and other raw vegetables. But somehow I always have plenty left over that never gets used. Any ideas about other ways for celery?

A.T. Although bunch celery is a staple on produce shelves year-round, we have two seasons in California when it is freshest and most abundant, midsummer and then from late fall through the winter.

At any time of the year, spotting good celery is pretty easy. Look for bunches with pale green outer stalks; they will be the most tender. Peek into the center of the bunch. The leaves should be fresh-looking and the insides of the stalks should be smooth, not rough or puffy. Outer stalks that are dark green or thin will likely be tough and stringy.

Keep celery in a plastic bag in the refrigerator, where it will stay fresh for up to a week. I prefer the inner stalks for eating raw, the outer stalks for cooking. Just pull off as many as you need, trim a half inch off the top and about an inch off the base. Rinse carefully, especially at the bottom of the stalks where soil may have lodged while growing in the field. You may want to peel the outermost stalks if they are stringy.

Of course, celery is pretty much essential in stock making, particularly to add interest to stocks made with vegetables, fish or poultry. And celery is important in soups, by itself or with other vegetables.

My vintage cookbooks all have recipes for deep-fried celery lengths of celery stalks, par-boiled until tender, then dipped in batter and fried. I’ve never tried deep-frying the stalks, but I do like to deep-fry the tender leaves, rinsed and patted dry and fried without batter. They make a crisp topping for grilled or baked fish.

For a refreshing winter salad, toss together thin-sliced fennel, Belgian endive and celery. Season with salt and pepper, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Don’t forget about the old standby Waldorf salad. You don’t need a recipe, just combine diced apples and celery with homemade or store-bought mayonnaise and a handful of chopped, lightly toasted walnuts.

Julia Child loved to braise celery hearts with other aromatics and a flavorful stock. Treated this way it tastes like a completely different vegetable. It can be served warm, as a side dish, or chilled and dressed with piquant accents, when it becomes celery Victor.

Julia Child’s Braised Celery

Serves 6

¼ cup each, finely diced onion, carrot and celery (from the outer stalks)

2 Tablespoons butter plus more for the baking dish

¼ teaspoon dried thyme or ½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 or 3 bunches celery

1 cup or more vegetable stock, chicken stock, or water

Salt and pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons butter, optional

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the diced vegetables, reduce the heat to slowly sweat the vegetables for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the thyme and continue cooking for a few more minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add a little water if the vegetables start to brown. Set aside.

Remove the outer stalks of the celery, stopping when you get to the pale, tender ones. Cut off the tops of the hearts to make the hearts about 8 inches long. Carefully trim off any discolored parts of the root ends, leaving all the stalks attached.

Cut the hearts lengthwise into halves, thirds or quarters, depending on the size. Run cold water over the hearts to rinse.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Generously butter a flame-proof baking dish that will hold all the celery in one crowded layer. Spread half of the diced vegetables in the bottom of the dish. Arrange the celery cut side up over them, season with salt and pepper and spread the rest of the diced vegetables over the celery.

Heat the stock or water to a simmer in the small saucepan and pour enough into the baking dish to come 1/3 of the way up the celery. Lay over a piece of buttered waxed paper and cover with foil.

Bake for 40 minutes or more, until celery is very tender, but still holds its shape. Baste with the liquid in the dish from time to time.

Remove the celery to a serving dish and rapidly boil down the cooking juices until almost syrupy. Swirl in the optional butter and pour over the celery.

To serve cold, boil down the cooking juices, cool and whisk in mustard, wine vinegar, minced shallots and olive oil to taste. Spoon over chilled celery and top with your choice of any or all of anchovies, chopped capers and parsley, chopped hard-cooked egg, or strips of roasted red pepper.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef’s Tables at Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.